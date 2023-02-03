Read full article on original website
Google, Meta and large media agencies Havas, Horizon are increasingly focused on, and investing in, AI-powered advertising
The ways in which artificial intelligence will underpin online ad growth are coming into sharper focus. It follows a myriad of ad agencies, ad tech vendors and platforms all talking up their game plans and visions for this technology in recent weeks. And based on what’s already been shared it seems that anything that can be automated when it comes to how ad campaigns are planned and bought will be.
WTF is the global privacy control?
Do Not Track is dead, long live Do Not Track. Although Do Not Track failed as an effort to make it easier for people to opt out of being tracked and targeted online, its spirit lives on in the Global Privacy Control. Despite their similarities, the Global Privacy Control seems more likely to succeed where Do Not Track struggled: getting companies to actually comply with it, as covered in the explainer video below.
How Rumpl and Replacements got creative with CTV ad production and media buys
This year, marketers are balancing multiple priorities, including the convergence of two trends: the growth of CTV advertising and economic uncertainty impacting ad budgets. To keep costs low while generating ROI, savvy brands are embracing innovative approaches to production and media buys. These tactics allow advertisers to continue reaching audiences on CTV while remaining mindful of spending.
Marketing Briefing: Twitter, TikTok vie for ad dollars, offer incentives as they seek to own second screen for Super Bowl
Ahead of the Super Bowl, Twitter and TikTok are offering marketers incentives to spend ad dollars on their platforms, as they each seek to draw viewers as second screens during the Big Game. Twitter is offering marketers $250,000 in free ad space; TikTok is offering ad credit incentives between 3...
Digiday+ Research: Agencies’ clients more likely to invest in CTV over traditional TV
Interested in sharing your perspectives on the media and marketing industries? Join the Digiday research panel. With Super Bowl weekend coming up, TV advertising is a hot topic among marketing agencies. Digiday+ Research surveyed over 100 agency professionals to find out where TV — both traditional TV and connected TV — fall in their clients’ marketing spend.
The Athletic’s Sebastian Tomich is looking beyond ads and subscriptions to reach profitability
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts • Stitcher • Spotify. Last September, The Athletic introduced ads to its business model for the first time (aside from podcast and newsletter ads that’ve been in the mix since the publication’s origins in 2016). This opened a door to revenue diversification, something the subscriptions-centered business had been lacking.
Despite Q1’s slow start, publishers are bullish about events revenue for 2023
With publishers reporting that Q1 advertising revenue is tracking 10% to 25% down from forecasts and with RPMs (revenue earned per 1,000 pageviews) from open marketplace programmatic ads down even further — between 20% and 55% year over year — finding silver linings is more important than ever. And based on four publishers’ experiences so far this quarter, it looks like events might be that small saving grace.
How the layoffs at 100 Thieves underscore esports’ creator-executive leadership problems
It’s an oft-repeated truism that creative types don’t always make the best business leaders. Nowhere is this more apparent than the esports industry, whose former-pro-gamer executives often lack the commercial nous and marketing smarts to transform their hype-fueled brands into sustainable companies. Many of today’s leading esports organizations...
