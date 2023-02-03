Read full article on original website
France 24
Cyprus presidential election goes to runoff with ex-foreign minister in the lead
Former foreign minister Nikos Christodoulides took the lead in Cyprus's presidential election on Sunday and will face off against leftist-backed candidate Andreas Mavroyiannis in a runoff on February 12. Christodoulides, running as an independent, took 32% of the vote, with career diplomat Andreas Mavroyiannis, backed by the left-wing AKEL party...
France 24
Israel's controversial legal reform plan: What are the proposals?
- Override clause - Critics of Israel's top court have argued that judges have exceeded their authority by claiming the right to strike down legislation. They say judges have exercised this right through an erroneous reading of the so-called Basic Laws, Israel's quasi-constitution. In response, the Netanyahu government wants to...
France 24
Nigerians gear up for upcoming legislative and presidential polls
In the run-up to the 25 February legislative and presidential elections, Nigeria is testing its new electronic voting system. Voters have volunteered. Previous polls have been marred by accusations of fraud. FRANCE 24's Carolyn Lamboley tells us more.
There's a Bombshell New Audio Clip That Shows the Trump Team Strategizing Exactly How They're Going to Push Election Fraud Lies
Donald Trump’s campaign team in Wisconsin knew they lost the state in the 2020 presidential election, but that didn’t stop them from trying to spin a fraud narrative. There’s new audio that is confirming that Republican officials behind the scenes were trying to cook up a story that the election was stolen. This is the latest chaotic issue to come down the pike as Donald Trump tries to run for president for the third time. According to the Associated Press, who posted the leaked audio, the voice is of Andrew Iverson, who led the former president’s campaign in Wisconsin, and shockingly...
msn.com
Donald Trump's Presidential Bid Dealt Another Blow
Slide 1 of 41: In the latest threat to Donald Trump's 2024 campaign, a major US political donor has just signaled that he won't be backing the former POTUS's next presidential bid. And political support might not be the only thing Trump is losing. Read on for the full surprising story. All dollar values in US dollars.
Trump Leaves the Nation in Shock as He Intensifies Attacks on DeSantis
Photo byPhoto 122725292 © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is keeping his 2024 plans quiet, while Trump loses no time to coming after DeSantis. Former President Donald Trump intensified the tension between him and Ron DeSantis when he shared a video of the Florida governor on his Truth Social page.
Over half of the House GOP and nearly all Senate Republicans signed briefs urging the Supreme Court to block Biden's student-loan forgiveness
On Friday, 128 of the 222 House Republicans, and 43 GOP senators, signed amicus briefs urging the Supreme Court to block student-debt cancellation.
Israel protests: thousands rally for fifth week against government’s legal reforms
Thousands of Israelis gathered in Tel Aviv for the fifth consecutive week to demonstrate against controversial legal reforms touted by Benjamin Netanyahu’s rightwing government. Crowds carrying blue and white Israeli flags filled the city’s central Kaplan Street on Saturday, with signs labelling the new government a “threat to world...
Ex-foreign minister will face diplomat for Cyprus presidency
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — A center-right former foreign minister and a career diplomat backed by a communist-rooted party will battle it out for the presidency of ethnically divided Cyprus in a Feb. 12 runoff, according to official voting results announced Sunday. With all votes counted in the first round...
Petition to remove conditional residency. Procedure
A perfectly normal situation is that citizens of other countries wish to become U.S. permanent residents by marrying U.S. citizens. However, unlike obtaining a Green Card based on other reasons, this other type of obtaining residency requires different processes.
Israel Braces for the ‘Terrifying’ Crisis Bibi Wanted All Along
JERUSALEM—In Jerusalem, standing beside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken uncharacteristically minced no words: The United States, he said, wanted to stress “our support for core democratic principles and institutions, including respect for human rights, the equal administration of justice for all, the equal rights of minority groups, the rule of law, free press, a robust civil society.”It was the sort of cautionary notice Blinken might have issued in authoritarian Turkey or in Poland, but never before heard from a senior American official in Israel. It spotlighted almost all the parts of Israeli governance Netanyahu...
‘I can’t plan ahead’: Dreamers speak out as US program faces new threat
Immigrants express frustration as nine Republican-led states ask judge to end Obama-era program that gives temporary deportation relief
France 24
France’s PM Borne offers to partially change pension reform for conservative backing
French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne offered on Sunday to soften a planned pension overhaul to let some people who started work early also retire early in order to win conservatives support for the reform in parliament. President Emmanuel Macron's government wants to raise the retirement age two years to 64...
BBC
Fay Jones: Brecon and Radnorshire MP's office security fears
An MP advised to make her constituency office safer has had renovation plans rejected again on conservation grounds. Brecon and Radnorshire Conservative Fay Jones, who said she has had threats of death and violence, wants to replace a "rotting wooden door and window frame" at her Llandrindod Wells office. But...
The Jewish Press
Israeli Cabinet Approves New Community Near Gaza Border
The Israeli government voted to promote planning for a new community near the Gaza border on Sunday. No timeline was laid out for establishing the community whose temporary name is Hanon and will be located near Kibbutz Sa’ad. The community will have 500 residents. “The most important thing to...
Immigration fees may go up and green card applicants could be hard hit
Facing a budget crunch, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services is planning to raise the cost of applications. Attorneys say it could make green cards harder to obtain for working class immigrants.
France 24
Live: Ukrainian troops begin training on German Leopard tanks in Europe
Ukrainian forces begin training on German Leopard tanks on Monday, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said, ahead of their delivery to the front line. With Russian forces keeping Ukrainian troops tied down with fighting in the eastern Donbas region, Kyiv is urgently awaiting deliveries of the tanks from its Western allies. Follow FRANCE 24's liveblog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).
France 24
Ukraine to replace defence minister after corruption scandals
"We are preparing decisions and negotiations that should strengthen our soldiers, give Ukraine more international support and more weapons," President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address without elaborating. Zelensky said this week he wanted talks on Ukraine's membership in the EU to begin this year, stepping up the fight...
The Jewish Press
Ukraine Submits Demands to Israel Ahead of FM Cohen’s Trip to Kiyv
Ukraine has submitted to Jerusalem a set of demands ahead of Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen’s planned visit to Kiyv. Ukraine has requested that the Israeli government issue a clear statement condemning Russia’s invasion of the European nation and in support of its territorial integrity. Kiyv is reportedly...
