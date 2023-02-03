Read full article on original website
KKTV
Suspect dead after police shooting in Colorado Springs
WATCH: Broncos formally introduce new head coach Sean Payton. The fire broke out Monday morning at Sloan's Lake Park. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. KKTV 11 News at 10 Sunday (Recurring)
KKTV
Shooting involving Colorado Springs police under investigation Monday morning
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is dead following a confrontation with police officers at an apartment complex early Monday morning. The incident started just after 1:20 in the morning with a 911 call from The Grove apartments a few blocks south of The Citadel Mall. “Our communications center...
police1.com
Police ID Colo. cop who was seriously injured after falling 40 feet during pursuit
FOUNTAIN, Colo. — Officials have identified the Fountain police officer critically injured after falling from a bridge during a pursuit Thursday night. The three suspects arrested after the pursuit have also been identified. The injured Fountain police officer, identified as officer Julian Becerra, is in stable but critical condition...
More details released about defendant in recent Comcast cable-cutting incident in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Court records show that the man accused of cutting ten Comcast fiber-optic cables in downtown Colorado Springs last month and causing a widespread phone and Internet outage, was driving a stolen truck and was illegally in possession of a handgun and drugs at the time of his arrest. Michael Taylor, The post More details released about defendant in recent Comcast cable-cutting incident in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Thief swipes emergency lights from Colorado Springs university campus
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police on campus at University of Colorado in Colorado Springs are hoping you can help them track down a man who took traffic safety lights off parking enforcement cars last week. The suspect targeted emergency strobe lights from parking safety and enforcement vehicles inside a...
Daily Record
Colorado Springs police shoot, kill man who reportedly pointed gun at them
A man died early Monday morning after Colorado Springs police shot and killed him when he allegedly pointed a gun at officers. A resident in an apartment in the 3900 block of East Bijou Street called 911 about 1:20 a.m. to report a man outside her apartment knocking on her door and window; she also reported the man was armed with a gun, according to a Colorado Springs Police Department Twitter thread.
Bullet holes cover Meridian Ranch home following shooting, neighbors shaken
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Though Point Reyes Drive is no longer blocked off by cones or caution tape, neighbors are looking at physical reminders of the Meridian Ranch neighborhood shooting that left one dead and four injured in the hospital Sunday morning. James Ludwick lives two houses down from 12264 Point Reyes Drive, The post Bullet holes cover Meridian Ranch home following shooting, neighbors shaken appeared first on KRDO.
CSPD officer investigates broken door, arrests suspect
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man was arrested after a Colorado Springs Police Officer (CSPD) discovered a business with a broken door in the early morning of Monday, Feb. 6. According to CSPD, on Monday, around 3:36 a.m. a patrol officer was patrolling in the 2300 block of West Colorado Avenue, in Old Colorado City when […]
KKTV
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting northeast of Colorado Springs
FALCON, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is dead and four others injured following a shooting in a neighborhood of the Springs early Sunday morning. Authorities say there are several suspects, and the shooting is thought to be linked to a carjacking near the Citadel Mall the day before. According to...
Pueblo 17-year-old arrested for shooting father
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 17-year-old was taken into custody Saturday after reportedly shooting his father on the east side of Pueblo. Saturday, at 12:02 a.m., officers with the Pueblo Police Department were dispatched to the 1200 block of E. 7th St. on reports of a shooting. At the scene, officers found a man with The post Pueblo 17-year-old arrested for shooting father appeared first on KRDO.
Falcon High senior was motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Coroner's Office confirmed with KRDO the identity of the motorcyclist killed in a hit-and-run crash. According to the coroner's office, 18-year-old Joseph Wright died in a crash along Waynoka Pl. & Constitution Ave. Feb. 1. Colorado State Patrol initially told KRDO a Yamaha motorcycle was driving The post Falcon High senior was motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash appeared first on KRDO.
Man in hospital after shooting in east Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One man was taken to the hospital after being shot on the east side of Colorado Springs early Sunday morning, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said it happened around 1:23 a.m. when they responded to a shots fired call in the 2100 block of Academy Place. Once The post Man in hospital after shooting in east Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Hit-and-run crash injures motorcyclist on North Academy
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A motorcyclist was hospitalized following a hit-and-run crash Saturday afternoon on Feb. 4, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). Shortly before 4:20 p.m., officers were called to the area of North Academy Boulevard and Vickers Drive on reports of a hit-and-run crash. An investigation determined that a motorcycle was southbound […]
KKTV
1 man shot near Colorado Springs restaurant
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One man was shot near a Colorado Springs restaurant. Around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a shooting near the Havana Bar and Grill near Academy and Maizeland. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound, who was taken to the hospital. Police have not released the extent of the victim’s injuries.
KKTV
Driver facing DUI, other charges after allegedly hitting Colorado Springs Utilities truck
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs Utilities worker was hospitalized after their vehicle was hit by an alleged drunk driver overnight. Police say the employee was working at New Life Drive and Voyager Parkway just before 2 a.m. when the collision happened. The alleged drunk driver, his passenger and the Springs Utilities worker were all hospitalized in the crash.
Colorado ranchers claim to be target of racially charged "reign of terror"
Courtney W. Mallery and his wife Nicole, a black couple that own and operate Freedom Acres Ranch in El Paso County, are claiming that they have been on the receiving end of a racially charged "reign of terror" from community members, strangers, and deputies from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.
nbc11news.com
El Paso Sheriff investigates homicide near Colorado Springs
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The El Paso Sheriff is investigating a homicide near Colorado Springs. On February 5, 2023, at approximately 12:50 a.m., numerous 911 calls were received by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center on reports of hearing multiple shots being fired. The shots were...
Multiple hospitalized following shooting in Falcon
Multiple victims have been hospitalized with unknown injuries following an early morning shooting on Sunday, Feb. 5, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO).
Colorado care worker sentenced to 60 days in jail for assisted-living facility death
A care worker on duty the day Hazel Place died after being left unattended for six hours in 100-degree weather at a Grand Junction assisted living facility was sentenced to 60 days in county jail on Monday in Mesa County district court. Jamie Johnston, 32, was also sentenced to three...
KKTV
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office responds to article about black Colorado ranchers allegedly facing ‘domestic terrorism’
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - For several weeks KKTV 11 News viewers have been sharing videos from social media showcasing a man in El Paso County claiming he is being terrorized. Viewers have also been sharing an article from the “Ark Republic” titled “Get out. ‘I stood naked with...
