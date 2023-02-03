COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One man was taken to the hospital after being shot on the east side of Colorado Springs early Sunday morning, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said it happened around 1:23 a.m. when they responded to a shots fired call in the 2100 block of Academy Place. Once The post Man in hospital after shooting in east Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO