“Giant of Community” | Long-time Toledo barber honored for decades of service to his neighborhood
TOLEDO, Ohio — It was a special day in the Englewood and Roosevelt Neighborhoods of Toledo as the community honored long-time barber Henry Clark. Clark opened “Poor Clark Barber & Beauty Shop” on the corner of Detroit Ave. and Lincoln Ave. in 1971. Generations of family’s got...
13abc.com
Recycling facility may be coming to Toledo
Hogan was a student as TPS who attended the LEAP program, which is a standalone school for kids with behavior issues. Hogan’s mentor, Brandon McNeil, says Hogan had a kind heart.
nbc24.com
Lucas County sees Ohio's 5th highest amount of fatal car crashes in past 5 years
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says fatal car accidents have been a rising trend for years and the newest data has shown no improvement. "Since 2018 there's over 60,000 distracted driving-related crashes across the state," Sgt. Ryan Purpura said. From phones to DUIs, Highway Patrol...
thevillagereporter.com
FULTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Bids Called For Regarding Chesterfield School Demolition Project
CREAGER … Chief Deputy Engineer Rod Creager gives a presentation to the commissioners regarding Ditch 2150 – Swancreek Township. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Fulton County Commissioners held their first meeting of the week on Tuesday, January 31st. The meeting began at 8:59 a.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance and a prayer.
13abc.com
TFRD responded to a structure fire Sunday morning
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department put out a structure fire Sunday morning. The fire occurred on the 1200 block of Prouty Avenue around 8 a.m., according to TFRD. Firefighters told 13abc the home sustained moderate damage however they are unsure if the fire started in...
TPD: Vehicle shot at, crashes in west Toledo Saturday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Jan. 25, 2023. Police responded to a call for shots fired in west Toledo on Saturday at approximately 9:15 p.m. They spoke with two residents who said they had been shot at while driving.
Lima News
Three injured in hit-and-run crash in Putnam County
PUTNAM COUNTY — Three people were hurt in a crash at around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5 in Monterey Township, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office. At the intersection of U.S. 224 and state Route 66, a Nissan hatchback struck a Kia SUV carrying a driver and two passengers who were then transported to Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center because of their injuries.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Defiance, OH
The world doesn’t know how much of a lowkey tourist destination Defiance is!. It is a city and the seat of Defiance County, Ohio. Nestled between Toledo and Fort Wayne, Defiance has a rich history, which is evident in its tourist attractions. However, the intense sense of community appeals...
13abc.com
TFRD responds to warehouse fire
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department responded to a fire at Tri-Dim Filter Corporation Saturday around 6:30 p.m. TFRD told 13abc that the fire started in the interior of the roof. Workers that were inside the building at the time of the fire made it out...
hometownstations.com
Driver and passengers of a Nissan hatchback flee the scene of a crash after injuring 3 others
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The driver and passengers of a vehicle fled the scene of a crash in Putnam County. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office reports around 9:30 p.m. last night, a Nissan hatchback going southbound on State Route 66 failed to yield the right of way at U.S. 224 and hit an SUV in the intersection. The driver and passengers ran from the crash and have not yet been located. The sheriff's office believes alcohol is a possible factor in the crash. The SUV that was hit was driven by 66-year-old Danney Trewyn of Ottawa. He and two passengers, 65-year-old Joy Trewyn and 82-year-old Sharon Patterson were taken to St. Rita's for their injuries. The incident remains under investigation.
Mercy College of Ohio announces Honors List
TOLEDO – The following students were awarded honors for the Fall 2022 semester at Mercy College of Ohio. President’s List: Alexis Rodriguez, BS Nursing Pre-Licensure;. Dean’s List: Megan Mock, BS Nursing Pre-Licensure, Arcadia; Bryce King, BS Nursing Pre-Licensure, Dean’s List, Columbus Grove; Brianna Overton, BS Nursing Pre-Licensure, Dean’s List; Isaac Wartgow, BS Nursing Pre-Licensure, Findlay; Ky Knoch, BS Nursing Pre-Licensure, Wapakoneta;
180th Fighter Wing training scheduled for Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio — The 180th Fighter Wing will conduct an air defense exercise over Ohio and Michigan from noon to 3 p.m. Monday. People in and around the Sandusky and Toledo, as well as the Coldwater, Mich. area, may hear and/or see fighter jets in close proximity to a Civil Air Patrol aircraft, which will be taking on the role of a potential threat in the exercise.
13abc.com
TPD: driver rolls car after hitting parked car
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department responded to a rollover crash on Saturday night after the driver hit another vehicle. The crash occurred on East Indiana Avenue when the driver hit a parked car at a high rate of speed, flipping his vehicle, TPD says. Officers arrested the...
pointandshoreland.com
Next seniors dine out Monday, Feb. 13
On January 10, 25 seniors from Friendship Park Community Center dined at Incorvaia’s Bene Italiano restaurant on Monroe Street. The next senior dine out will be Monday, February 13, at LaFiesta, 2500 West Sylvania Avenue, Toledo. Meet at the restaurant at 4:30 p.m., as transportation is on your own.
wlen.com
Blissfield Teen Dies in Crash Monday Afternoon
Blissfield, MI – A Blissfield teenager died in a crash in Blissfield Township Monday afternoon. The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office says that deputies responded to the area of Carrol Road and Berry Road just after 12 Noon for a report of a serious crash. Deputies determined that a Jeep Grand Cherokee was heading southbound on Carrol Road and lost control while navigating through a curve.
Man found not guilty of Dec. 2021 west Toledo homicide
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 41-year-old man charged in a December 2021 homicide in a west Toledo hotel was found not guilty by a Lucas County jury Thursday. Antwuan Lawson was charged in the strangulation death of William Williams, 53, who was found dead in Relax Inn on Telegraph Road on Dec. 12, 2021.
One person shot Friday in south Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was shot Friday afternoon in south Toledo. Toledo police were called to the 500 block of Shasta Street in south Toledo about 3:30 p.m. A detective said one person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. There are no suspects at this...
Family of 15-year-old shooting victim mourn teen with a bright future
In Toledo, 2023 has so far been a deadly year for the city's youth. Three teens have been shot and killed this year. Each of them were either 15 or 16 years old. Donald Hogan, 15, who died after being shot in a home in the 500 block of Shasta Street in south Toledo Friday, is the most recent victim.
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S., Marshals are offering a reward for information that would lead to the capture of fugitive Jeremy Griggs, according to a news release. Griggs, 35, is wanted by the U.S. Marshals, the Sandusky Police Department, and the Erie County Sheriff’s office for drug trafficking, fleeing, and theft of a motor vehicle.
13abc.com
Holland Walmart reopens following fire
HOLLAND, Ohio (WTVG) - The Walmart in Holland is back open after Springfield Township Fire Department battled a fire there Thursday night. According to the Springfield Township Fire Department fire crews responded to a call of smoke in the bathroom of the Walmart located on 1355 S McCord Rd. Fire...
