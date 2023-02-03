Read full article on original website
City of Toledo Deputy Safety Director no longer working with city
TOLEDO, Ohio — A key figure in Toledo's fight to stop gun violence is no longer employed by the city. WTOL 11 has learned that Angel Tucker had his position terminated after serving in it for a little over one year with the city. He will remain on paid administrative leave through May 5, but will not be working.
Recycling facility may be coming to Toledo
Hogan was a student as TPS who attended the LEAP program, which is a standalone school for kids with behavior issues. Hogan’s mentor, Brandon McNeil, says Hogan had a kind heart.
“Giant of Community” | Long-time Toledo barber honored for decades of service to his neighborhood
TOLEDO, Ohio — It was a special day in the Englewood and Roosevelt Neighborhoods of Toledo as the community honored long-time barber Henry Clark. Clark opened “Poor Clark Barber & Beauty Shop” on the corner of Detroit Ave. and Lincoln Ave. in 1971. Generations of family’s got...
180th Fighter Wing training scheduled for Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio — The 180th Fighter Wing will conduct an air defense exercise over Ohio and Michigan from noon to 3 p.m. Monday. People in and around the Sandusky and Toledo, as well as the Coldwater, Mich. area, may hear and/or see fighter jets in close proximity to a Civil Air Patrol aircraft, which will be taking on the role of a potential threat in the exercise.
Lucas County sees Ohio's 5th highest amount of fatal car crashes in past 5 years
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says fatal car accidents have been a rising trend for years and the newest data has shown no improvement. "Since 2018 there's over 60,000 distracted driving-related crashes across the state," Sgt. Ryan Purpura said. From phones to DUIs, Highway Patrol...
15 Best Things to Do in Defiance, OH
The world doesn’t know how much of a lowkey tourist destination Defiance is!. It is a city and the seat of Defiance County, Ohio. Nestled between Toledo and Fort Wayne, Defiance has a rich history, which is evident in its tourist attractions. However, the intense sense of community appeals...
Briarwood Mall | Shopping mall in Ann Arbor, Michigan
Briarwood Mall is a shopping mall in Ann Arbor, Michigan, United States. The mall's three anchor stores are Macy's, JCPenney, and Von Maur. Surrounded by office and other development, the mall anchors the southern Ann Arbor commercial area around Eisenhower Boulevard and I-94. It serves as the primary shopping mall for all of Washtenaw County. As of 2007 Simon Property Group manages and co-owns the mall (Simon owns 50%).
Mercy College of Ohio announces Honors List
TOLEDO – The following students were awarded honors for the Fall 2022 semester at Mercy College of Ohio. President’s List: Alexis Rodriguez, BS Nursing Pre-Licensure;. Dean’s List: Megan Mock, BS Nursing Pre-Licensure, Arcadia; Bryce King, BS Nursing Pre-Licensure, Dean’s List, Columbus Grove; Brianna Overton, BS Nursing Pre-Licensure, Dean’s List; Isaac Wartgow, BS Nursing Pre-Licensure, Findlay; Ky Knoch, BS Nursing Pre-Licensure, Wapakoneta;
TFRD responds to warehouse fire
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department responded to a fire at Tri-Dim Filter Corporation Saturday around 6:30 p.m. TFRD told 13abc that the fire started in the interior of the roof. Workers that were inside the building at the time of the fire made it out...
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S., Marshals are offering a reward for information that would lead to the capture of fugitive Jeremy Griggs, according to a news release. Griggs, 35, is wanted by the U.S. Marshals, the Sandusky Police Department, and the Erie County Sheriff’s office for drug trafficking, fleeing, and theft of a motor vehicle.
TPD: Vehicle shot at, crashes in west Toledo Saturday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Jan. 25, 2023. Police responded to a call for shots fired in west Toledo on Saturday at approximately 9:15 p.m. They spoke with two residents who said they had been shot at while driving.
Ohio-based producer takes home Grammy for work on Beyonce album
SYLVANIA, Ohio — It’s possible you may know the person who won a Grammy on Sunday night for his work on Beyonce’s album “Renaissance”. Or if you don’t know him, maybe you’ve brushed elbows with him at the store or waited for a traffic signal to turn green with him.
TFRD responded to a structure fire Sunday morning
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department put out a structure fire Sunday morning. The fire occurred on the 1200 block of Prouty Avenue around 8 a.m., according to TFRD. Firefighters told 13abc the home sustained moderate damage however they are unsure if the fire started in...
Toledo-area producer wins first Grammy for work with Beyoncé
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Recording Academy is recognizing a Toledo-area music producer for his work on Beyonce’s album Renaissance. Jameil Aossey is now a Grammy winner after Renaissance won Best Electronic/Dance Album at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday. He’s a two-time Grammy nominated producer, as the album was also up for the coveted Album of the Year award. Aossey produced two songs on the album -- the opening track I’M THAT GIRL and track 13, ALL UP IN YOUR MIND.
Driver and passengers of a Nissan hatchback flee the scene of a crash after injuring 3 others
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The driver and passengers of a vehicle fled the scene of a crash in Putnam County. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office reports around 9:30 p.m. last night, a Nissan hatchback going southbound on State Route 66 failed to yield the right of way at U.S. 224 and hit an SUV in the intersection. The driver and passengers ran from the crash and have not yet been located. The sheriff's office believes alcohol is a possible factor in the crash. The SUV that was hit was driven by 66-year-old Danney Trewyn of Ottawa. He and two passengers, 65-year-old Joy Trewyn and 82-year-old Sharon Patterson were taken to St. Rita's for their injuries. The incident remains under investigation.
Man found not guilty of Dec. 2021 west Toledo homicide
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 41-year-old man charged in a December 2021 homicide in a west Toledo hotel was found not guilty by a Lucas County jury Thursday. Antwuan Lawson was charged in the strangulation death of William Williams, 53, who was found dead in Relax Inn on Telegraph Road on Dec. 12, 2021.
Next seniors dine out Monday, Feb. 13
On January 10, 25 seniors from Friendship Park Community Center dined at Incorvaia’s Bene Italiano restaurant on Monroe Street. The next senior dine out will be Monday, February 13, at LaFiesta, 2500 West Sylvania Avenue, Toledo. Meet at the restaurant at 4:30 p.m., as transportation is on your own.
TPD: one juvenile female hospitalized after shooting in Weiler Homes
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One juvenile female was shot in Weiler Homes, Monday night. According to the Toledo Police Department, the victim was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition. TPD remains on the scene and has no possible suspect at this moment. Anyone with information is...
What's driving the growing number of car washes in northwest Ohio?
TOLEDO, Ohio — It has been the buzz around town. An adjacent car wash wants to buy Uncle John's Pancake House to level the restaurant and build an area for car vacuums. The potential uprooting of an iconic Toledo restaurant of nearly 60 years has many questioning: Why there are so many new car washes in the area?
One person shot Friday in south Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was shot Friday afternoon in south Toledo. Toledo police were called to the 500 block of Shasta Street in south Toledo about 3:30 p.m. A detective said one person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. There are no suspects at this...
