theblock.co
Bitcoin mining report: Feb. 6
Bitcoin mining stocks were mostly lower on Monday. Bitcoin mining stocks tracked by The Block were mostly lower on Monday, with six gaining and the other 13 declining. Bitcoin rose 0.5% to $22,994 by market close. Here is a look at how the individual miners performed today:. © 2023 The...
theblock.co
Bitcoin miner Riot expects growth delay due to December storm damages
The company said it expects there to be a delay in meeting the hashrate growth guidance for the first quarter. It mined 740 bitcoins in January, a 12% month-over-month increase. Bitcoin miner Riot said there will be a delay in meeting its first quarter hashrate guidance of 12.5 EH/s due...
theblock.co
Lightning Network reaches all-time high in bitcoin capacity
Bitcoin payments network Lightning Network has reached an all-time high in terms of capacity or the amount of bitcoin locked in payment channels. The network has over 5,490 BTC in capacity, up from 3,350 BTC since the beginning of 2022. Lightning Network, a Layer 2 payment network built on top...
theblock.co
Bitcoin miners Hut 8 and US Bitcoin merge to form new US-based entity
Hut 8 and US Bitcoin will merge to form Hut 8 Corp. The new company will have 5.6 EH/s of self-mining and access to 825 megawatts across six sites. Bitcoin miners Hut 8 and US Bitcoin (USBTC) are merging to form a new company called Hut 8 Corp, which will be based in the United States.
theblock.co
Bitcoin, ether slip with crypto stocks all lower; Silvergate drops 8%
Bitcoin slipped about 1.5% to trade below $22,800. Ether and altcoins also traded lower. Crypto stocks began the week in the red, with Silvergate plunging 8%. Cryptocurrency prices slid at the beginning of the week, with equities also opening down. Bitcoin was trading at $22,776 at 10:20 a.m. EST, down...
theblock.co
Crypto markets tread water ahead of Fed speech
Bitcoin was up about 0.4% to trade above $22,900. Ether and altcoins traded flat. Crypto stocks traded in the red, with Silvergate dropping 7%. Cryptocurrency prices were little change alongside other risk assets ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech this afternoon at the Economic Club of Washington. Bitcoin...
theblock.co
Kraken’s team is flush with IPO talent, even if it’s not quite the right time
Crypto exchange Kraken is filling its C-suite with seasoned executives experienced in public offerings despite the IPO market remaining “virtually closed.”. Experts suggest the exchange could be positioning for the long-term even as it retrenches globally. Kraken is filling its C-suite with seasoned executives experienced in taking companies public...
theblock.co
Robinhood expected to report record revenue despite sour markets: Preview
Robinhood is slated to deliver its fourth-quarter earnings report after the close on Feb. 8. Revenue is expected to come in above $396 million, its highest quarterly figure to date, up from $363 million a year earlier. Robinhood will report its fourth quarter results on Wednesday, with the company expected...
theblock.co
Binance to temporarily suspend USD transfers on Feb. 8
The Binance team is working to resolve what will be a temporary halt of U.S. dollar transfers on the exchange effective February 8th, said CEO Changpeng Zhao. The restrictions will not affect users on Binance.US. Binance said Monday that it would temporarily halt U.S. dollar transfers on Feb. 8, a...
theblock.co
Aave integrates Chainlink's proof of reserves on Avalanche via BGD Labs
Chainlink’s Proof of Reserve feature is now available on Aave’s version on the Avalanche blockchain. The integration will enable transparency for monitoring the financial state of liquidity pools on Aave platform. Chainlink’s Proof of Reserve feature is now available on Aave lending platform on the Avalanche blockchain for...
theblock.co
Trader Joe's native token 'joe' goes omni-chain with LayerZero partnership
Trader Joe has partnered with LayerZero to convert its native token “joe” into an omni-chain fungible token (OFT). The integration with LayerZero will let users seamlessly move these tokens across Avalanche, Arbitrum and BNB Chain. Decentralized exchange Trader Joe, not to be confused with the American grocery chain,...
theblock.co
ENS DAO votes to sell $16.5 million of ETH for USDC via CoW Swap
ENS DAO delegates have voted in support of a plan to sell 10,000 ETH from the project’s treasury. The funds will be used to support ENS Labs and the DAO’s core working groups among other needs. Ethereum Name Service (ENS) DAO delegates have voted to sell 10,000 ether...
theblock.co
South Korea broadens rules defining which tokens are securities
South Korea’s regulator has widened the definition of what type of blockchain-based token is a security. Digital assets that likely meet the definition include those that give a stake in business operations, dividend rights or share of corporate profits. South Korea's regulator has widened the definition of what type...
theblock.co
UK government and central bank tease CBDC consultation
After revealing crypto regulation guidelines last week, the UK’s Treasury and central bank will publish a consultation on the digital pound tomorrow morning. The UK’s Treasury and the Bank of England are preparing the groundwork for a potential central bank digital currency to launch this decade, with a report on the issue to be published on Tuesday morning, according to an announcement from the British government.
Motley Fool
Why SNDL, Aurora Cannabis, and Tilray Stocks Popped Today
A mild Federal Reserve interest rate hike is sending many growth stocks higher on Thursday. Marijuana stocks are doing even better than most, buoyed by a positive American Medical Association report on medical marijuana. Turns out, marijuana can be an effective substitute for opioids for long-term users. You’re reading a...
theblock.co
A16z votes against proposal to deploy latest Uniswap iteration on BNB Chain
A16z used all 15 million of their UNI to vote against the proposal. The proposal would use the Wormhole bridge for the Uniswap V3 deployment. Partners at the firm previously noted intentions to vote for LayerZero in last week’s temperature check on which bridge to use for the deployment.
theblock.co
A couple crypto stories to look out for this week
A16z versus Jump Crypto, earnings season forthcoming in the next few days. Proposal politics and earnings releases are coming down the line this week. Here's what to watch out for:. Uniswap V3 proposal vote. The latest version of the decentralized exchange Uniswap may soon be deployed on BNB Chain. It...
theblock.co
UK's Bank of England launches digital pound project as 'new form' of money
The UK’s central bank launched its long-awaited digital pound project, pitching the potential to create a new payment system and form of money. The currency would be issued solely by the central bank, with households and businesses able to hold it in a digital wallet accessible via smartphones or cards.
theblock.co
File-sharing heavyweight WeTransfer dips toe in NFT waters
WeTransfer is dabbling in NFT tech through a partnership with Minima. File hosting giant WeTransfer and blockchain platform Minima will begin rolling out an NFT minting service in March. The NFTs will be offered through a secure peer-to-peer network, allowing the transfer of an NFT from person-to-person without third-party intermediaries,...
theblock.co
Former Coinbase manager seeks to dismiss watershed insider trading case
Lawyers representing former Coinbase manager Ishan Wahi and his brother Nikhil Wahi moved to dismiss the case. Counsel for the defendants argue that the nine tokens at issue are not securities, in part because they were sold on the secondary market. Lawyers are asking a judge to dismiss a case...
