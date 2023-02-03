Read full article on original website
Robinhood expected to report record revenue despite sour markets: Preview
Robinhood is slated to deliver its fourth-quarter earnings report after the close on Feb. 8. Revenue is expected to come in above $396 million, its highest quarterly figure to date, up from $363 million a year earlier. Robinhood will report its fourth quarter results on Wednesday, with the company expected...
Binance to temporarily suspend USD transfers on Feb. 8
The Binance team is working to resolve what will be a temporary halt of U.S. dollar transfers on the exchange effective February 8th, said CEO Changpeng Zhao. The restrictions will not affect users on Binance.US. Binance said Monday that it would temporarily halt U.S. dollar transfers on Feb. 8, a...
DCG and Genesis branches agree on a restructuring plan: CoinDesk
Digital Currency Group and Genesis subsidiaries reached an agreement with a group of the firm’s main creditors, according to reporting from CoinDesk. Genesis Global Holdco owes more than $3.6 billion to its top 50 creditors. Digital Currency Group and Genesis subsidiaries have reached an initial agreement on a restructuring...
File-sharing heavyweight WeTransfer dips toe in NFT waters
WeTransfer is dabbling in NFT tech through a partnership with Minima. File hosting giant WeTransfer and blockchain platform Minima have created an NFT minting service. As a proof of concept, the NFTs will be offered through a secure peer-to-peer network, allowing the transfer of an NFT from person-to-person without third-party intermediaries, according to a company release.
Chorus One brings MEV protocol to Solana
Chorus One’s protocol to integrate maximal extracted value (MEV) on Solana takes a different approach from that of Ethereum MEV, accounting for architectural differences between the two blockchains. The protocol is intended to be an open-source public good, ready to be adopted by Solana validators en masse and managed...
UK government and central bank tease CBDC consultation
After revealing crypto regulation guidelines last week, the UK’s Treasury and central bank will publish a consultation on the digital pound tomorrow morning. The UK’s Treasury and the Bank of England are preparing the groundwork for a potential central bank digital currency to launch this decade, with a report on the issue to be published on Tuesday morning, according to an announcement from the British government.
Bankrupt crypto giant FTX racks up millions in legal and consulting bills
FTX racked up millions in legal and consulting bills in the first months of its bankruptcy case, court filings show. Law firm Sullivan & Cromwell billed FTX for $9.5 million just for the period from Nov. 11 to Nov. 30. Going broke isn't cheap. Troubled crypto exchange FTX and its...
Former Coinbase manager seeks to dismiss watershed insider trading case
Lawyers representing former Coinbase manager Ishan Wahi and his brother Nikhil Wahi moved to dismiss the case. Counsel for the defendants argue that the nine tokens at issue are not securities, in part because they were sold on the secondary market. Lawyers are asking a judge to dismiss a case...
Paradigm shift as crypto VC firm names general partners for first time
Crypto VC firm Paradigm promoted Charlie Noyes and Dan Robinson to general partners. The firm had not previously had general partner positions. Crypto investment firm Paradigm, one of most established and active players in the space, named general partners for the first time with the promotion of Charlie Noyes and Dan Robinson.
Bitcoin miners Hut 8 and US Bitcoin merge to form new US-based entity
Hut 8 and US Bitcoin will merge to form Hut 8 Corp. The new company will have 5.6 EH/s of self-mining and access to 825 megawatts across six sites. Bitcoin miners Hut 8 and US Bitcoin (USBTC) are merging to form a new company called Hut 8 Corp, which will be based in the United States.
Trader Joe's native token 'joe' goes omni-chain with LayerZero partnership
Trader Joe has partnered with LayerZero to convert its native token “joe” into an omni-chain fungible token (OFT). The integration with LayerZero will let users seamlessly move these tokens across Avalanche, Arbitrum and BNB Chain. Decentralized exchange Trader Joe, not to be confused with the American grocery chain,...
Bitcoin steady around $23,000 as ether moves higher; equites in the red
Bitcoin was trading around $22,900, down about 0.2%. The Sandbox soared over the past day following partnership talks with Saudi Arabia. Equities opened in the red, with MicroStrategy shedding about 2.6%. Bitcoin was hovering around $23,000 as ether gained. The Sandbox token jumped on news of metaverse partnership talks with...
ENS DAO votes to sell $16.5 million of ETH for USDC via CoW Swap
ENS DAO delegates have voted in support of a plan to sell 10,000 ETH from the project’s treasury. The funds will be used to support ENS Labs and the DAO’s core working groups among other needs. Ethereum Name Service (ENS) DAO delegates have voted to sell 10,000 ether...
Coinshares reports fourth consecutive week of inflows
Coinshares reported a fourth consecutive week of digital asset investment product inflows, totaling $76 million last week. Coinshares reported a fourth consecutive week of digital asset investment product inflows, totaling $76 million last week. Year-to-date inflows reached $230 million, "highlighting a decisive change in investor sentiment for the beginning of...
Genesis, Gemini and DCG reach agreement in bankruptcy court
Genesis Global Holdco reached an agreement in principle with Digital Currency Group and other creditors on Monday. Genesis said it would “maximize value” for its clients and stakeholders. Genesis, its parent Digital Currency Group, Gemini and other creditors have reached a bankruptcy agreement to recover assets. Sean O’Neal,...
a16z crypto taps Eddy Lazzarin as new chief tech officer
Eddy Lazzarin is the new chief technology officer at venture capital fund a16z crypto. He previously served as head of engineering at the firm. A16z crypto said Wednesday that it promoted Eddy Lazzarin to chief technology officer to oversee research and security teams at the venture capital fund. “It takes...
Bitcoin mining report: Feb. 6
Bitcoin mining stocks were mostly lower on Monday. Bitcoin mining stocks tracked by The Block were mostly lower on Monday, with six gaining and the other 13 declining. Bitcoin rose 0.5% to $22,994 by market close. Here is a look at how the individual miners performed today:. © 2023 The...
Bitcoin, ether slip with crypto stocks all lower; Silvergate drops 8%
Bitcoin slipped about 1.5% to trade below $22,800. Ether and altcoins also traded lower. Crypto stocks began the week in the red, with Silvergate plunging 8%. Cryptocurrency prices slid at the beginning of the week, with equities also opening down. Bitcoin was trading at $22,776 at 10:20 a.m. EST, down...
Kraken’s team is flush with IPO talent, even if it’s not quite the right time
Crypto exchange Kraken is filling its C-suite with seasoned executives experienced in public offerings despite the IPO market remaining “virtually closed.”. Experts suggest the exchange could be positioning for the long-term even as it retrenches globally. Kraken is filling its C-suite with seasoned executives experienced in taking companies public...
