Read full article on original website
Related
SBF's mom, Caroline Ellison, and former FTX executives are not cooperating with the investigation into the disgraced crypto exchange, filing says
FTX lawyers working on the bankruptcy case also said they have not been able to get "meaningful engagement" with Bankman-Fried's brother.
dailyhodl.com
US Government Seizes Nearly $700,000,000 Worth of Sam Bankman-Fried’s Assets As Fraud Investigation Intensifies
A new court filing reveals that US authorities have so far recovered nearly $700,000,000 worth of cash and assets from accounts linked to former crypto golden boy Sam Bankman-Fried. According to a document submitted by U.S. federal prosecutor Damian Williams on January 20th, the US government is now in possession...
New gun safety act prohibits wearing, carrying, or transporting firearms on real property without permission in Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, MD. - Maryland State Senator Waldstreicher and Lee have introduced new legislation, the Gun Safety Act of 2023. The act seeks to regulate the wearing, carrying, or transporting of firearms within the state.
financefeeds.com
Genesis declares bankruptcy, owes creditors $3.4 billion
Digital-asset brokerage and lender Genesis has filed for bankruptcy in the US as the dramatic collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s empire continues to reverberate across the industry. Owing creditors at least $3.4 billion, Genesis had already halted most activity on its platform and froze customer redemptions on November 16, citing...
Student Loans: DOJ Says Overruling Biden’s Forgiveness Could Lead to Lawsuits Over ‘Virtually All Federal Action’
While the fate of borrowers' loan repayments remains in limbo until the end of February, experts are waiting with apprehension of what an upheld Supreme Court ruling will mean, not only for federal...
Russian arrested in Miami on charges of illegally transmitting millions in cryptocurrency
A Russian operator of a China-based cryptocurrency exchange with links to South Florida and other parts of the world appeared in federal court in Miami Wednesday on charges of running an unlicensed money transmitting business that is suspected of laundering hundreds of millions of dollars in drug trafficking and other criminal proceeds, federal authorities said.
dailyhodl.com
DOJ Officially Seizes Over $456,000,000 Worth of Robinhood Shares Tied to FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried
The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has officially seized shares of popular trading app Robinhood linked to Sam Bankman-Fried despite objections from the disgraced FTX founder’s legal team. In a filing dated January 6th, prosecutors with the Commercial Litigation branch of the DOJ Civil Division inform the bankruptcy court...
Florida nursing schools shut down for selling fake diplomas worth more than $100 million
In Florida, federal authorities ordered the closure of three nursing schools for a multi-million dollar scam. The schools sold thousands of fake diplomas for more than $100 million dollars.
Claim Your Money From All These Class Action Settlements Worth Millions
Consumers and the government alike are cracking down on companies that have engaged in negligent or harmful policies -- whether it's purposefully slowing down data while keeping rates high (in the...
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene complained about her low salary and said that working in Congress has made her 'miserable'
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said that working in Congress has made her life "miserable" for various reasons, including that she has lost money.
newsnationnow.com
DEA: Cartels the greatest drug threat US has ever faced
(NewsNation) — Law enforcement officials have issued a stark warning to Congress, revealing that members of violent cartels are now living in all 50 states. Jon DeLena, a Drug Enforcement Administration special agent with 27 years of experience, told members of the House Energy and Commerce Committee on Wednesday that the current drug crisis is unlike anything he has ever seen.
Sam Bankman-Fried wanted to regain control of FTX by moving assets and getting better treatment from foreign regulators, Justice Department says
Sam Bankman-Fried has stated he regrets the decision to have FTX file for bankruptcy and maintains that some parts of the business remain solvent.
Trump Leaves the Nation in Shock as He Intensifies Attacks on DeSantis
Photo byPhoto 122725292 © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is keeping his 2024 plans quiet, while Trump loses no time to coming after DeSantis. Former President Donald Trump intensified the tension between him and Ron DeSantis when he shared a video of the Florida governor on his Truth Social page.
VP Harris forced attendees of her speech in Florida to sign a "attestation of vaccination" document.
According to reports, Vice President Kamala Harris requested that everyone who attended her speech on Sunday in Tallahassee, Florida, sign a paper attesting to their vaccination status.
Police Beg Locals to Refrain From Taking 'Pot Shots' at Chinese Spy Balloon
Prominent Republicans have suggested that people should aim their guns into the air and attempt to shoot down the high-altitude balloon.
Hairstylist and yoga instructor 'stole millions from mentally ill California doctor'
Hairstylist Anthony Flores, 46, of Fresno, was arrested last week while yoga instructor and actress Anna Moore, 39, who lives in Mexico, was arrested Tuesday in Texas
FTX cryptocurrency jumps more than 35% after CEO John Ray says bankrupt crypto exchange may restart
FTX's FTT token surged in value Thursday morning after the Wall Street Journal published an interview in which CEO John Ray III said the bankrupt crypto exchange may restart.
China responds with a threat after U.S. shoots down balloon
China claims the balloon was a civilian weather balloon
Washington Examiner
Biden administration forced border officials to release 600,000 illegal immigrants
The Biden administration dramatically accelerated the rate at which it forced federal immigration officials at the border to release illegal immigrants into the country and did not place them in court proceedings. A new report from NBC News found that nearly 600,000 immigrants in total were paroled into the United...
CBC News
Cold snap will make unauthorized border crossing more dangerous, police say
The New Brunswick RCMP are warning people against illegally crossing the border between the province and Maine at any time, but especially during the freezing cold snap expected today. RCMP Cpl. Hans Ouellette said Thursday there have been recent attempts to cross the border this month. That, and the -45C...
Comments / 2