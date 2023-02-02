ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Genesis declares bankruptcy, owes creditors $3.4 billion

Digital-asset brokerage and lender Genesis has filed for bankruptcy in the US as the dramatic collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s empire continues to reverberate across the industry. Owing creditors at least $3.4 billion, Genesis had already halted most activity on its platform and froze customer redemptions on November 16, citing...
DEA: Cartels the greatest drug threat US has ever faced

(NewsNation) — Law enforcement officials have issued a stark warning to Congress, revealing that members of violent cartels are now living in all 50 states. Jon DeLena, a Drug Enforcement Administration special agent with 27 years of experience, told members of the House Energy and Commerce Committee on Wednesday that the current drug crisis is unlike anything he has ever seen.
Biden administration forced border officials to release 600,000 illegal immigrants

The Biden administration dramatically accelerated the rate at which it forced federal immigration officials at the border to release illegal immigrants into the country and did not place them in court proceedings. A new report from NBC News found that nearly 600,000 immigrants in total were paroled into the United...

