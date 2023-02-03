Read full article on original website
▶️ What is a ‘stock run’? Water for livestock, stock ponds to flow again
Water is flowing in some irrigation canals around Central Oregon, but that doesn’t mean the drought is over. Some of the water is heading to Haystack Reservoir. Other water deliveries — called stock runs — are also taking place. This week, water is flowing in the North...
▶️ Central Oregon chimp sanctuary announces passing of Patti at age 40
A chimpanzee sanctuary in Central Oregon has announced the passing of one of the animals it was caring for. Freedom for Great Apes in Tumalo says that Patti died on Feb. 1 at the age of 40. The cause of death was cardiovascular disease, according to FGA. “Patti was surrounded...
Central Oregon schools getting $4.1 million from state Common School Fund
Central Oregon school districts will receive a combined $4.1 million after the announcement Tuesday of a record amount of funds available from the 2023 Common School Fund. The Oregon Department of Public Lands says $72.2 million will be distributed statewide for K-12 schools. Here are the distributions for Central Oregon:
Learn about ADUs at resource fair in Bend Tuesday
(EDITOR’S NOTE: The video above, explaining ADUs, is from June 2022) Local homeowners can learn more about adding more housing on their property Tuesday night. The Bend Chamber of Commerce is hosting an Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) resource fair at Open Space Event Studios from 5:00 – 6:30 p.m.
▶️ Committee nixes 3 potential Deschutes County landfill sites
The Deschutes County Solid Waste advisory committee that is trying to help determine the site of a future landfill voted Tuesday to remove three sites following an FAA recommendation. Knott Landfill is forecasted to reach capacity by 2029, meaning the county needs to start development on a new dump in...
▶️ Future of Culver Little League unclear after board meeting
The Jefferson County Little League board held a special hearing Tuesday night with a focus on an open comment session regarding a potential decision for the city of Culver. Parents voiced concerns over a decision made last year to remove Culver from its little league district lines. “That would also...
▶️ 2 Bend listings designed by international award-winning architect
Two multi-million dollar houses in Tetherow, just southwest of Bend, are gaining attention for two reasons: Their price tags and the fact they are both designed by a world-renowned architect. “This is one of the courtyards. It has a spiral staircase up to the rooftop deck,” said broker Jennifer Stewart...
▶️ Bend tourism declining according to ‘Visit Bend’ trends update
Visit Bend presented its biannual tourism-trends update to Bend City Council on Monday. Despite some local perceptions, tourism is on the decline. “There’s definitely been a softening in the industry in the last couple months. The reality is, the transient room tax is coming in about 10% softer than it did last year during the same few months,” President and CEO of Visit Bend Kevney Dugan said.
▶️ Coming Thursday: The battle over coyote hunting contests in Eastern Oregon
Oregon’s Fish and Wildlife Commission recently rejected a petition from animal welfare groups calling for a ban on coyote hunting contests. But the commission also directed staff to look for ways to get around current state law which defines coyotes as predator animals — providing vey little protection for them.
▶️ Redmond thespian troupe a big winner at Oregon competition
The lights are shining bright on local thespians. Troupe 7715 of the Redmond Proficiency Academy won 42 medals of excellence during the annual Oregon Thespians Southern Regional Acting Competition. It’s the most won by any school in the region. “Forty-two medals, which is crazy. I’m just so proud of...
▶️ Longtime Santa’s Helper in Bend heading into retirement
The cold is starting to thaw and, with it, one of Santa’s helpers in Central Oregon is hanging up his red hat. William Walther has dressed up as the Santa at the Bend River Promenade for 30 years. But he’s retiring and moving to warmer climates. “I am...
Crook County SAR rescues another stranded driver from snow drifts
Crook County says it search and rescue says it conducted another last week in snowy conditions. It’s at least the fourth rescue in the the span of one week. The Crook County Sheriff’s Office said 911 received a call from a stranded driver on Friday. “The information was...
▶️ $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Oregon; $50,000 ticket sold in Redmond
Someone in Oregon bought a $1 million Powerball ticket for Saturday night’s drawing. And here in Central Oregon, someone is set to be $50,000 richer. But nobody won the big prize, sending the jackpot to an estimated $747 million for Monday night’s drawing. The numbers drawn were: 2, 8, 15, 19, 58 and Powerball 10.
▶️ Hallucinogen extraction lab busted in northeast Bend
Central Oregon Drug Enforcement and a Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team busted a secret lab used for hallucinogen extraction Wednesday morning, the sheriff’s office said. A search warrant was issued at 8:00 a.m. at a property on the 1400 block of NE Tucson Way in Bend. That’s...
▶️ ‘Justy’s’ no more: Popular Bend eatery changes its name
A popular dining establishment on Bend’s west side is getting a new name. Justy’s Bar and Grill is changing its name to “Lifty’s“. The change was prompted by a trademark issue. But the the owners put a lot of thought into the new name. “The special...
Washington state man arrested for robbery at Sisters area homeless camp
A Washington state man was arrested Tuesday after sheriff’s deputies say he robbed someone at a homeless camp near Sisters and vandalized another camp. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office says Dana Roy, 42, showed up at Mainline Station around 8:00 a.m. and made “concerning comments” about the camps located across Highway 20. After arriving deputies spoke with Roy, they released him after determining no probable cause.
▶️Paid Leave Oregon updates website, includes ‘escape’ tool for abuse survivors
Paid Leave Oregon, the new state program that helps employees get more hours of paid time off, has already made some changes. Specifically, five new features were updated on the program’s website — including a tool that helps domestic abuse and sexual assault survivors. It’s an escape button....
▶️ Houston man arrested 17 months after major Alfalfa marijuana grow op bust
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office says a man who fled the country has been arrested in Texas. It’s related to a major marijuana grow op bust in Alfalfa 17 months ago. The bust happened on Sept. 3, 2021. DCSO said. Most of the laborers found working on the site were Mexican nationals who had been illegally trafficked to the U.S. and forced to work in the illegal marijuana industry. DCSO said the workers were living in primitive wooden structures and dome tents with limited clean water sources and dumping wastewater directly into the soil.
▶️Cracker Barrel offering free food for a year if you propose at Cracker Barrel
How much do you love Cracker Barrel? Enough to propose there?. If you do, Cracker Barrel is giving you a chance to win free food for a year. The restaurant chain says anyone who “pops the question” at any of its restaurants has a chance to win the big prize. There is a Cracker Barrel located on the north end of Bend across Highway 97 from Home Depot.
How deep is dog love? Several people fall through ice trying to rescue dogs
Two ice rescues in two days. Both incidents involved dogs breaking through ice and pet owners trying to rescue their canine companions also falling through the ice. “Watching this dog in distress, I felt I had to do something.”. Robert Yee of Bend was taking his dogs for a walk...
