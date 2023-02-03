ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

centraloregondaily.com

Central Oregon schools getting $4.1 million from state Common School Fund

Central Oregon school districts will receive a combined $4.1 million after the announcement Tuesday of a record amount of funds available from the 2023 Common School Fund. The Oregon Department of Public Lands says $72.2 million will be distributed statewide for K-12 schools. Here are the distributions for Central Oregon:
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

Learn about ADUs at resource fair in Bend Tuesday

(EDITOR’S NOTE: The video above, explaining ADUs, is from June 2022) Local homeowners can learn more about adding more housing on their property Tuesday night. The Bend Chamber of Commerce is hosting an Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) resource fair at Open Space Event Studios from 5:00 – 6:30 p.m.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Committee nixes 3 potential Deschutes County landfill sites

The Deschutes County Solid Waste advisory committee that is trying to help determine the site of a future landfill voted Tuesday to remove three sites following an FAA recommendation. Knott Landfill is forecasted to reach capacity by 2029, meaning the county needs to start development on a new dump in...
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Future of Culver Little League unclear after board meeting

The Jefferson County Little League board held a special hearing Tuesday night with a focus on an open comment session regarding a potential decision for the city of Culver. Parents voiced concerns over a decision made last year to remove Culver from its little league district lines. “That would also...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ 2 Bend listings designed by international award-winning architect

Two multi-million dollar houses in Tetherow, just southwest of Bend, are gaining attention for two reasons: Their price tags and the fact they are both designed by a world-renowned architect. “This is one of the courtyards. It has a spiral staircase up to the rooftop deck,” said broker Jennifer Stewart...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Bend tourism declining according to ‘Visit Bend’ trends update

Visit Bend presented its biannual tourism-trends update to Bend City Council on Monday. Despite some local perceptions, tourism is on the decline. “There’s definitely been a softening in the industry in the last couple months. The reality is, the transient room tax is coming in about 10% softer than it did last year during the same few months,” President and CEO of Visit Bend Kevney Dugan said.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Redmond thespian troupe a big winner at Oregon competition

The lights are shining bright on local thespians. Troupe 7715 of the Redmond Proficiency Academy won 42 medals of excellence during the annual Oregon Thespians Southern Regional Acting Competition. It’s the most won by any school in the region. “Forty-two medals, which is crazy. I’m just so proud of...
REDMOND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Longtime Santa’s Helper in Bend heading into retirement

The cold is starting to thaw and, with it, one of Santa’s helpers in Central Oregon is hanging up his red hat. William Walther has dressed up as the Santa at the Bend River Promenade for 30 years. But he’s retiring and moving to warmer climates. “I am...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Crook County SAR rescues another stranded driver from snow drifts

Crook County says it search and rescue says it conducted another last week in snowy conditions. It’s at least the fourth rescue in the the span of one week. The Crook County Sheriff’s Office said 911 received a call from a stranded driver on Friday. “The information was...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Hallucinogen extraction lab busted in northeast Bend

Central Oregon Drug Enforcement and a Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team busted a secret lab used for hallucinogen extraction Wednesday morning, the sheriff’s office said. A search warrant was issued at 8:00 a.m. at a property on the 1400 block of NE Tucson Way in Bend. That’s...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ ‘Justy’s’ no more: Popular Bend eatery changes its name

A popular dining establishment on Bend’s west side is getting a new name. Justy’s Bar and Grill is changing its name to “Lifty’s“. The change was prompted by a trademark issue. But the the owners put a lot of thought into the new name. “The special...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Washington state man arrested for robbery at Sisters area homeless camp

A Washington state man was arrested Tuesday after sheriff’s deputies say he robbed someone at a homeless camp near Sisters and vandalized another camp. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office says Dana Roy, 42, showed up at Mainline Station around 8:00 a.m. and made “concerning comments” about the camps located across Highway 20. After arriving deputies spoke with Roy, they released him after determining no probable cause.
SISTERS, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Houston man arrested 17 months after major Alfalfa marijuana grow op bust

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office says a man who fled the country has been arrested in Texas. It’s related to a major marijuana grow op bust in Alfalfa 17 months ago. The bust happened on Sept. 3, 2021. DCSO said. Most of the laborers found working on the site were Mexican nationals who had been illegally trafficked to the U.S. and forced to work in the illegal marijuana industry. DCSO said the workers were living in primitive wooden structures and dome tents with limited clean water sources and dumping wastewater directly into the soil.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️Cracker Barrel offering free food for a year if you propose at Cracker Barrel

How much do you love Cracker Barrel? Enough to propose there?. If you do, Cracker Barrel is giving you a chance to win free food for a year. The restaurant chain says anyone who “pops the question” at any of its restaurants has a chance to win the big prize. There is a Cracker Barrel located on the north end of Bend across Highway 97 from Home Depot.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

How deep is dog love? Several people fall through ice trying to rescue dogs

Two ice rescues in two days. Both incidents involved dogs breaking through ice and pet owners trying to rescue their canine companions also falling through the ice. “Watching this dog in distress, I felt I had to do something.”. Robert Yee of Bend was taking his dogs for a walk...
BEND, OR

