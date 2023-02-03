Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mentally Disabled Woman Vanishes With Her 2-Year-Old Nephew And Police Fail To Tell Family Of Possible SightingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHammond, IN
Struggling with rents and utility bills? Apply for Rental and Utility Program for help as a low-income Chicago familyMark StarChicago, IL
The Corned Beef Factory - Carol Stream, IL - Food ReviewChicago Food KingCarol Stream, IL
Supply Chain Destruction: Massive Fire Demolishes U.S. Manufacturing Plant After 100+ Food Plants ExplodeEden ReportsChicago, IL
Apply now to get one-time payment of $500Jake WellsChicago, IL
Related
True Blue LA
Some new Dodgers uniform numbers for 2023
LOS ANGELES — One of the appeals of FanFest is seeing new Dodgers in their new uniforms for the first time, especially for folks who might have missed seeing some players on the “Dodgers Love LA” tour around the southland in the previous week. Miguel Rojas wears...
Yardbarker
Yankees Mock Trade: Sending Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s $6 million
The New York Yankees are preparing to create a position battle at shortstop during spring training. Veteran Isiah Kiner-Falefa will compete with Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe, who has been given the green light to fight for an opportunity to win the starting job. While Volpe expects to start the...
Yardbarker
Yankees Officially Sign Ex-Red Sox Hurler After Inconsistent Stint In Boston
Danish played for the Red Sox in 2022 and made 32 appearances out of the Boston bullpen and compiled a 5.13 ERA and recorded 32 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings pitched. The 28-year-old began his Major League Baseball career with the Chicago White Sox in 2016 and spent three seasons with the club.
Yardbarker
Yankees have 3 players likely headed to injured list to start season
The New York Yankees are entering spring training relatively healthy, with DJ LeMahieu fending off a toe injury that should not be a problem to start the year. LeMahieu did miss the end of the 2022 campaign, including the playoffs, which was detrimental to the Yankees’ success. However, he should be ready to go, having worked diligently down in Tampa to rehabilitate this winter.
Yardbarker
Report: Chicago Bulls working on major trade deal with important player before deadline
The Chicago Bulls are shopping one of their best players before the trade deadline, according to a new report. The Bulls have struggled during the first part of the season. They’re currently ninth in the Eastern Conference standings. That’s good enough to make the Play-In round, but not where the Bulls should be.
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Yardbarker
Isiah Thomas lands prominent job with NBA contender
Isiah Thomas has officially returned to the NBA ranks. Chris Haynes of TNT reported on Tuesday that the Phoenix Suns and their new owner Mat Ishbia intend to hire the retired Hall of Fame point guard Thomas. Haynes adds that Thomas will have a “prominent” role in the Phoenix front office alongside general manager James Jones.
Yardbarker
Yankees still have a chance to clear over $10 million off the books
If the Yankees want to make any additional moves this off-season, offloading some bad contracts is a priority. It is no secret the general manager Brian Cashman has been trying to offload Josh Donaldson for months now, at the very least saving a portion of his salary and allocating it toward another position.
Yardbarker
Bleacher Report proposes this trade between the Braves and Padres
One of them sees Ian Anderson getting sent to the San Diego Padres for some help at shortstop:. The Proposal: Atlanta gets SS Ha-Seong Kim, LHP Adrian Morejon; San Diego Padres get RHP Ian Anderson. Atlanta is on track to have Vaughn Grissom and Orlando Arcia compete for the club’s...
Giants 1B Ronald Guzman attempting to become two-way player
A couple of weeks ago, it showed up in the transaction logs that the Giants had signed first baseman Ronald Guzmán to a minor league deal. The club Monday announced to reporters, including Grant Brisbee of The Athletic, a batch of players that would be in camp as non-roster invitees.
Dodgers: Stephen Nelson and Family Share Exciting Announcement
The new Dodgers commentator shared some exciting news on social media before heading into the 2023 baseball season.
Yardbarker
Gisele Bundchen reportedly helped Tom Brady make 'final' retirement decision
There's yet another sign that Tom Brady is serious about staying retired "for good" this time. Johnni Macke of Us Weekly reported that a source revealed Brady "turned to ex-wife Gisele Bündchen when deciding if he should retire from the NFL for the second time" after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were eliminated from the playoffs by the Dallas Cowboys last month.
Yardbarker
Blackhawks Give Patrick Kane List of Teams For Pending Trade
Patrick Kane still hasn’t made up his mind about whether he’ll leave the Chicago Blackhawks or not, but the winger has been given a list of teams by his current employer for consideration in the event he becomes ready to move on in the next three weeks. In other words, the Blackhawks are simply waiting on Kane’s decision, but they’re arming him with as much information as they can so that when he decides, the process is quick.
Yardbarker
2022 Los Angeles Angels Player Reviews: Anthony Rendon
Heading into the fourth year of a seven-year, $245 million contract with the Los Angeles Angels, Anthony Rendon has yet to significantly impact the team anywhere but the payroll. Outside of the 60-game season in 2020, his first year with the Angels, Rendon has played in just 157 of 384...
Yardbarker
Chiefs' Matt Nagy makes bold prediction about Bears' Justin Fields
Current Kansas City Chiefs quarterbacks coach Matt Nagy believes that Chicago Bears starter Justin Fields will "without a doubt" eventually play in a Super Bowl. "You all saw it this year, what he can do," Nagy said of Fields, as shared by Josh Schrock of NBC Sports Chicago. "He’s going to continue to keep growing. However, you want to say it, whatever part of his game. To do what he did from his rookie year to this past year, it’s only going to get better from here. He’s wired the right way. I got to see him firsthand — how he studies, how he practices, his passion for the game. He hates to lose. He’s always been that way."
Yardbarker
Sean Newcomb finds a new home in San Francisco
After a blistering start to his major-league career with the Braves, Sean Newcomb fell off a cliff and was eventually traded to the Cubs early last season in exchange for Jesse Chavez. Unfortunately, things didn’t get any better for Newcomb in Chicago. In 17 appearances for the Cubs, Newk recorded an unsightly 9.13 ERA and was eventually designated for assignment. Now, he has a new home, as the San Francisco Giants just signed him to a minor-league deal.
Yardbarker
Coining one of the Mets’ most underrated signings this winter
In an off-season filled with thrilling splashes, most of the free-agent signings made by the New York Mets came with little to no surprise. The positions of need at various places across the roster were clear, and the Mets added players who had been linked to the team throughout the free-agency process. Most notably Justin Verlander and Kodai Senga.
Yardbarker
Bulls Rumors: Alex Caruso, Ayo Dosunmu, Trade Targets
Per Jamal Collier of ESPN, the Bulls will only move Caruso if they are “blown away” by an offer. Meanwhile, Hoops Wire reported last week the Dosunmu is available, but that too would come at a high price, sources said. The Bulls are about .500 entering the week, and there’s a sense they could make another run to the playoffs with the roster as is.
Yardbarker
Patrick Mahomes' Tweet To LeBron James Is Going Viral
On Tuesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers hosted the Oklahoma City Thunder in California. LeBron James came into the night needing 36 points to pass Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (who scored 38,387 points) on the NBA's all-time scoring list. The four-time NBA Champion finished the game with 38 points,...
Yardbarker
Dylan Larkin Wants $9 Million-Plus On New Deal With Red Wings
After Dylan Larkin scored five goals in the NHL All-Star Game and reminded everyone about just good he is, then seeing Bo Horvat sign for eight years and $8.5 million with the New York Islanders, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Larkin has drawn a line in the sand with the Detroit Red Wings. According to a report on Monday by David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, he notes during NHL Tonight on NHL Network spot that Larkin is asking for at least $9 million per season on an eight-year agreement.
Comments / 0