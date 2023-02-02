ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa police officer arrested following domestic dispute

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa police officer was arrested and placed on administrative leave after he "bear" hugged a woman and pushed her, the department said. Clarence Nathan, who worked as an officer at the department for eight years, faces a charge of misdemeanor battery, according to a Tampa Police Department news release.
Pregnant Mother of One Found Dead with Upper Body Trauma near Tampa

An expecting mother who was known by family to be a “quiet, loving, bright spirit” has been found lying dead near a car while her toddler was found sleeping inside. Twenty-two-year-old Alana Sims was found shortly before midnight on Monday by Tampa Police, who say she was found dead with “upper body trauma.” Authorities are still looking for the suspect, who is unknown at this time.
