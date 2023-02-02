Read full article on original website
Confessed killer Steven Lorenzo asks for death sentence
Lorenzo objects to the state's version of events, but is still asking for the death sentence.
Man with alleged connection to Lakeland mass shooting shot, killed by police
A failed attempt at serving an arrest warrant in connection to the Lakeland mass shooting that left 10 injured last week turned into "mayhem" and "pandemonium," according to authorities.
30-year-old Tampa man killed in hit-and-run in Hernando County
Florida Highway Patrol Troopers are searching for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Hernando County on Sunday night.
Tampa Man Killed In Spring Hill Hit-And-Run By SUV, Florida Troopers Seeking BMW
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. – A 30-year-old Tampa was man killed Sunday in a hit-and-run crash that happened around 7:21 pm in Hernando County. According to troopers, an SUV was traveling northbound in the outside northbound lane of Mariner Boulevard, south of Little Street. Troopers say
47-Year-Old Tampa Woman Dies In Fiery Crash On Orient Road And Hillsborough Ave
TAMPA, Fla. – A Tampa woman has died after a crash that happened around 3:40 am on Tuesday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the woman was traveling westbound on Hillsborough Avenue in a car when at the intersection of Orient Road, she turned
Florida Trooper Arrests Pinellas County Deputy For DUI
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Trooper arrested a Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputy for Driving Under the Influence (DUI). At approximately 9:36 p.m. on Saturday, FHP responded to a traffic crash that occurred on I-275 near Fletcher Avenue in Tampa, where
mynews13.com
Lakeland shooting investigation leads to chase, shootout with suspect
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – Police investigators following up on last week’s mass shooting in Lakeland became involved in a car chase Monday that ended with a suspect being shot and killed. The scene unfolded near the area of the area of 11th Street and 21st and Havendale Boulevard...
Tampa police officer arrested following domestic dispute
TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa police officer was arrested and placed on administrative leave after he "bear" hugged a woman and pushed her, the department said. Clarence Nathan, who worked as an officer at the department for eight years, faces a charge of misdemeanor battery, according to a Tampa Police Department news release.
‘Senseless tragedy’: 1 killed, 1 injured in carjacking at Hillsborough County Shell station
Hillsborough County deputies said they are searching for a shooter who killed one person and injured another before stealing their vehicle Saturday night.
3 People Shot In The Parking Lot Of St. Petersburg Rec Center Early Sunday
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Three people, ages 18-23, were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds early Sunday, according to police. Investigators say two women, ages 20 and 22, are in critical but stable condition, and a man is in good condition with a non-life-threatening injury.
1 Dead, 1 Injured In Tampa Shell Gas Station Carjacking
TAMPA, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Saturday night during a carjacking. According to deputies, on Saturday, shortly after 8:30 p.m., deputies and Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to the Shell gas station located at 6605 E
3 shot after drive-by shooter fires into crowd in St. Pete, police say
Three people were shot at the Jet Jackson Recreation Center Sunday morning, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.
Pinellas County deputy fired after DUI arrest
The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said it has fired one of its deputies after he was arrested for driving under the influence.
Trash company accidentally throws away Pasco couple’s outdoor furniture
Often, we hear people complain about what garbage collectors don’t pick up. But for Barry and Susie Cort, it’s what they did pick up—by mistake— that has them furious.
Tampa Police Arrest Woman In November Robles Park Stabbing Death
TAMPA, Fla. – 53-year-old Clarissa Cubby has been arrested and charged in connection with the murder of a 49-year-old male acquaintance in November 2022, police say. According to investigators, just after 3 PM on November 8, 2022, Tampa Police responded to the report of a
Cold case cracked: Man arrested for murder nearly 36 years later, Pinellas deputies say
A Mississippi man was arrested late last month in connection to a murder that happened nearly 36 years ago, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Disabled man beaten at Pinellas Park group home
"Five residents were in the home on the day of this incident," Lt. Pohl explained. "Along with two employees. One of the employees left with one of the residents. While he was gone, this incident occurred."
HCSO: 9 arrested, 5 guns, bulletproof vest recovered after traffic stop operation
Several people were arrested after the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office conducted a nine-hour traffic operation on Saturday night.
Couple arrested in Clearwater drug house bust, deputies say
Two Clearwater residents were arrested Wednesday after they were caught operating a drug house, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
Pregnant Mother of One Found Dead with Upper Body Trauma near Tampa
An expecting mother who was known by family to be a “quiet, loving, bright spirit” has been found lying dead near a car while her toddler was found sleeping inside. Twenty-two-year-old Alana Sims was found shortly before midnight on Monday by Tampa Police, who say she was found dead with “upper body trauma.” Authorities are still looking for the suspect, who is unknown at this time.
