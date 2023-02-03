Read full article on original website
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in MarylandEast Coast TravelerBaltimore, MD
Will the Washington Commanders be lured to Virginia?Cheryl E PrestonWashington, DC
Women are buying the morning-after pill from a new campus vending machineBrenna TempleWashington, DC
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Maryland stymies No. 10 Ohio State 90-54 in Sheldon’s returnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Bill Introduced in U.S. Senate to Make Washington, D.C., the 51st StateJordan ArthurWashington, DC
SFGate
Suspect in off-duty NYPD officer shooting arrested at motel
NEW YORK (AP) — The man suspected of shooting an off-duty New York Police Department officer in the head during a botched robbery was arrested two days later at a suburban motel, police said Tuesday. Authorities believe Randy Jones, 38, shot 26-year-old Officer Adeed Fayaz on Saturday after luring...
SFGate
Group Of Juveniles Suspected In Multiple Toy Gel Ball Shootings At Random Residents
SAN CARLOS (BCN) A group of juveniles in San Carlos have been firing water beads from a toy gun at unsuspecting people over the last few weeks, the San Mateo Sheriff's Office said Monday. The gel balls are shot out of Orbeez guns also known as gel blasters, the Sheriff's...
Chinese Spy Balloon Carried Explosives to Self-Detonate Once it Gathered All Vital Intel, Shooting it Down Was for Show
Navy divers are currently retrieving debris from the fallen Chinese spy balloon. A high-ranking general announced that the U.S. is exploring the possibility that the balloon was carrying explosives.
Authorities release cause of death in Detroit rappers investigation
Michigan authorities on Tuesday revealed the cause of death of three Detroit rappers who went missing after a canceled performance and were later found dead in nearby city."Members of the homicide task force are continuing to make progress on the investigation of the homicide of three men in Highland Park. It has been determined that the cause of death for each of the men was multiple gunshot wounds," read an update from Michigan State Police via Twitter.MSP also said that "The investigation also has revealed that this was not a random incident. The investigation is continuing and detectives are making progress...
SFGate
Shooting at Nebraska Target highlights gaps in gun laws
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — In the last three years of his life, Joseph Jones was repeatedly sent to psychiatric hospitals because of his schizophrenia and delusions that a drug cartel was after him. The Nebraska man once lay down on a highway in Kansas because he wanted to be run over by a truck, but officers tackled him as he ran in front of vehicles. Time and time again, his family and the police took away his guns.
SFGate
Utah man Googled ‘Gunshot in a house' before murder-suicide
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah man who fatally shot his wife, her mother and their five kids before turning the gun on himself had done online searches about how loud different guns sound and whether neighbors could hear gunshots five days before the killings, new court records posted online show.
SFGate
Vegas police: Dead man's DNA linked to 2 killings from 1990s
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A cold case review using DNA evidence collected from the bodies of two Las Vegas women who were sexually attacked and strangled in the 1990s points to a man who died six years ago as their killer, police in Las Vegas said Monday. Eddie George...
SFGate
Man, 42, charged in killing of Southern California deputy
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A man suspected of fatally shooting a Southern California sheriff’s deputy and firing at another deputy last month was charged Monday with first degree murder, prosecutors said. Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Darnell Calhoun was gunned down Jan. 13 near Lake Elsinore as the suspect...
SFGate
1 Killed, 2 Injured After Shooting At Business
A shooting at a Stockton business Saturday night left a 41-year-old man dead and two injured, police said. Officers were called to a business in the 400 block of W. Weber Avenue at 11:35 p.m. on reports of a shooting. Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene and two...
SFGate
Fla. woman forced to fly to D.C. for abortion returns for State of the Union
Anabely Lopes was 15 weeks pregnant last year when doctors delivered the devastating news: Her fetus had a fatal birth defect that would result in death within days of birth. The decision to get an abortion was so difficult for Lopes that she had thoughts of suicide, she said at a news conference Monday.
SFGate
Police Take Man Into Custody For Brandishing Firearm
SANTA CRUZ (BCN) Police in Santa Cruz arrested a man early Saturday morning for brandishing a firearm. Officers responded to the 300 block of Lee Street after a caller reported a man was in the backyard of the caller's residence and had pointed a gun in their direction. The caller...
