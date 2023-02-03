ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

SFGate

Suspect in off-duty NYPD officer shooting arrested at motel

NEW YORK (AP) — The man suspected of shooting an off-duty New York Police Department officer in the head during a botched robbery was arrested two days later at a suburban motel, police said Tuesday. Authorities believe Randy Jones, 38, shot 26-year-old Officer Adeed Fayaz on Saturday after luring...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS News

Authorities release cause of death in Detroit rappers investigation

Michigan authorities on Tuesday revealed the cause of death of three Detroit rappers who went missing after a canceled performance and were later found dead in nearby city."Members of the homicide task force are continuing to make progress on the investigation of the homicide of three men in Highland Park. It has been determined that the cause of death for each of the men was multiple gunshot wounds," read an update from Michigan State Police via Twitter.MSP also said that "The investigation also has revealed that this was not a random incident. The investigation is continuing and detectives are making progress...
DETROIT, MI
SFGate

Shooting at Nebraska Target highlights gaps in gun laws

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — In the last three years of his life, Joseph Jones was repeatedly sent to psychiatric hospitals because of his schizophrenia and delusions that a drug cartel was after him. The Nebraska man once lay down on a highway in Kansas because he wanted to be run over by a truck, but officers tackled him as he ran in front of vehicles. Time and time again, his family and the police took away his guns.
OMAHA, NE
SFGate

Utah man Googled ‘Gunshot in a house' before murder-suicide

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah man who fatally shot his wife, her mother and their five kids before turning the gun on himself had done online searches about how loud different guns sound and whether neighbors could hear gunshots five days before the killings, new court records posted online show.
ENOCH, UT
SFGate

Vegas police: Dead man's DNA linked to 2 killings from 1990s

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A cold case review using DNA evidence collected from the bodies of two Las Vegas women who were sexually attacked and strangled in the 1990s points to a man who died six years ago as their killer, police in Las Vegas said Monday. Eddie George...
LAS VEGAS, NV
SFGate

Man, 42, charged in killing of Southern California deputy

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A man suspected of fatally shooting a Southern California sheriff’s deputy and firing at another deputy last month was charged Monday with first degree murder, prosecutors said. Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Darnell Calhoun was gunned down Jan. 13 near Lake Elsinore as the suspect...
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
SFGate

1 Killed, 2 Injured After Shooting At Business

A shooting at a Stockton business Saturday night left a 41-year-old man dead and two injured, police said. Officers were called to a business in the 400 block of W. Weber Avenue at 11:35 p.m. on reports of a shooting. Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene and two...
STOCKTON, CA
SFGate

Police Take Man Into Custody For Brandishing Firearm

SANTA CRUZ (BCN) Police in Santa Cruz arrested a man early Saturday morning for brandishing a firearm. Officers responded to the 300 block of Lee Street after a caller reported a man was in the backyard of the caller's residence and had pointed a gun in their direction. The caller...
SANTA CRUZ, CA

