East Carolina’s new additions to the inside linebacker room have gotten a lot of attention this offseason, and understandably so. The Pirates not only have lost a pair of fifth-year seniors in Xavier Smith and Myles Berry, but the room has seen three notable transfer pickups in the form of FCS all-conference linebackers Tyquan King and B.J. Davis, and former four-star recruit RaRa Dillworth.
ECU adds 2023 kicker commit Ryan Capriotti
In an effort to bolster its depth and competition in the kicking game, East Carolina has added a commitment from Good Counsel (Olney, Md.) class of 2023 specialist Ryan Capriotti. The 5-foot-11, 165-pound kicker announced his pledge to the Pirates on Tuesday evening, coming five days after he was offered a preferred walk-on opportunity with the Pirates' program. Capriotti also had offers from Buffalo and Stony Brook.
