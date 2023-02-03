East Carolina’s new additions to the inside linebacker room have gotten a lot of attention this offseason, and understandably so. The Pirates not only have lost a pair of fifth-year seniors in Xavier Smith and Myles Berry, but the room has seen three notable transfer pickups in the form of FCS all-conference linebackers Tyquan King and B.J. Davis, and former four-star recruit RaRa Dillworth.

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 8 HOURS AGO