Chelsea vs Fulham time, TV channel, live stream, lineups, betting odds for Enzo Fernandez Premier League bow

American coach Jesse Marsch is out as manager of Leeds United after less than a year in charge. The 49-year-old took over at the Premier League club after the dismissal of Marcelo Bielsa in late February, 2022. At the time, Marsch was considered an apt replacement due to his European success at RB Salzburg and his deployment of a high-press tactical approach that fit with Bielsa's style, lending to a seamless transition from one coach to the other.

16 HOURS AGO