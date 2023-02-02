Read full article on original website
Chelsea vs. Fulham result, score, highlights and analysis as huge-spenders are held in Premier League
Chelsea head coach Graham Potter said "questions will be asked" about his expensive signings after his side's patchy run extended to one win in seven games in all competitions as Fulham deservedly claimed a draw at Stamford Bridge. Premier League record signing Enzo Fernandez could not inspire a victory on...
Seattle Sounders vs Al Ahly time, TV channel, live stream, lineups, betting odds for FIFA Club World Cup
The Seattle Sounders will become the first Major League Soccer side to compete in the FIFA Club World Cup as they take on Egyptian club Al Ahly in Morocco on Saturday in the quarterfinals. Still yet to start their domestic season, the CONCACAF Champions League holders enter the competition as...
Tottenham vs Manchester City prediction, odds, betting tips and best bets for Premier League clash
Premier League clashes don't come much bigger than this as title chasers Manchester City make the long trip south to face Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. The last time these two sides met back in January, the Citizens fought back from being two goals down at half time to win 4-2, a mightily important three-point haul as they continue to hunt down table-toppers Arsenal.
Harry Kane contract and transfer news: New Tottenham deal, Man United move among options
Tottenham Hotspur's underwhelming first half of the 2022/23 Premier League season has led to intensified speculation about Harry Kane's future at the club where he has spent his entire career. The England captain and three-time Golden Boot winner is in his prime as he approaches his 30th birthday in July...
Man United vs Crystal Palace result, highlights and analysis as Rashford goal proves enough after Casemiro red
OLD TRAFFORD, MANCHESTER — Manchester United battled to a 13th consecutive home win in all competitions as they beat Crystal Palace 2-1. The Red Devils appeared to be easing to victory after Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford scored in each half to give them a comfortable lead. However, after...
England vs. Scotland result highlights & analysis from 2023 Six Nations match as Scotland win thriller at the death
Scotland won one of the best Six Nations matches in recent history to defeat England 29-23 at Twickenham, with Duhan van der Merwe's late score completing a second-half turnaround which sees the Scots open their 2023 Six Nations account in scarcely believable fashion. The first half was, to put it...
Ligue 1 top goal scorers 2022-2023: Updated golden boot table in France
With the rise of PSG as a global force in recent years, the Paris-based club enters every year expecting to win every trophy and the defending champions currently find themselves atop the Ligue 1 table once again. That has translated to the Ligue 1 top goal scorers table, although there are additional challenges that threaten to unseat the traditional contenders.
Barcelona fixtures schedule 2023: Next match in La Liga, Europa League and Copa del Rey
After winning the Spanish Supercopa in January, Barcelona are very much on track to have a successful 2022/23 season under Xavi Hernandez despite getting dumped out early in the UEFA Champions League group stage. The Blaugrana sit atop the Spanish La Liga table, in a fierce title contest with rivals...
Who is in the FIFA Club World Cup 2023? Teams and bracket for tournament in Morocco
The FIFA Club World Cup is a competition which brings together the continental champions from different regions with the goal of crowning the best club in the world. This year's tournament is being held in Morocco between February 1-11 and it will feature a total of seven participants. This competition...
Seattle Sounders path to FIFA Club World Cup final: MLS club must go through Real Madrid in 2023
The Seattle Sounders are the first MLS side to ever take part in the FIFA Club World Cup, a global club competition of continental title winners meeting to compete and crown a worldwide club champion. This year's host is Morocco, so the Sounders will fly across the world to take part.
