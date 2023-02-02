ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tottenham vs Manchester City prediction, odds, betting tips and best bets for Premier League clash

Premier League clashes don't come much bigger than this as title chasers Manchester City make the long trip south to face Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. The last time these two sides met back in January, the Citizens fought back from being two goals down at half time to win 4-2, a mightily important three-point haul as they continue to hunt down table-toppers Arsenal.
Harry Kane contract and transfer news: New Tottenham deal, Man United move among options

Tottenham Hotspur's underwhelming first half of the 2022/23 Premier League season has led to intensified speculation about Harry Kane's future at the club where he has spent his entire career. The England captain and three-time Golden Boot winner is in his prime as he approaches his 30th birthday in July...
Ligue 1 top goal scorers 2022-2023: Updated golden boot table in France

With the rise of PSG as a global force in recent years, the Paris-based club enters every year expecting to win every trophy and the defending champions currently find themselves atop the Ligue 1 table once again. That has translated to the Ligue 1 top goal scorers table, although there are additional challenges that threaten to unseat the traditional contenders.
Barcelona fixtures schedule 2023: Next match in La Liga, Europa League and Copa del Rey

After winning the Spanish Supercopa in January, Barcelona are very much on track to have a successful 2022/23 season under Xavi Hernandez despite getting dumped out early in the UEFA Champions League group stage. The Blaugrana sit atop the Spanish La Liga table, in a fierce title contest with rivals...
Who is in the FIFA Club World Cup 2023? Teams and bracket for tournament in Morocco

The FIFA Club World Cup is a competition which brings together the continental champions from different regions with the goal of crowning the best club in the world. This year's tournament is being held in Morocco between February 1-11 and it will feature a total of seven participants. This competition...

