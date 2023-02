Although the air was cold and bits of ice still lingered around campus, the Lady Mavericks brought heat to College Park Center on Saturday. The women’s basketball team (9-13, 3-7) dropped its third straight game in convincing fashion, 87-70. Utah Tech University sank 16 3-pointers, their second-most in a game this season and the most UTA has given up in a game this season.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO