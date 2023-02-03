ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Denver

Ghost gun use in U.S. crimes rose over 1,000% since 2017, report says

By Cara Tabachnick
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tdM7D_0kb0vyUO00

The use of ghost guns — homemade firearms that can be built from parts bought online or with 3D printers — in U.S. crimes has risen more than 1,000% since 2017, the Department of Justice said in a federal report released Wednesday. The findings are based on tracing data collected by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and present the most comprehensive data in two decades on crime and guns in the U.S.

The collected information provides intelligence into previously unknown patterns in the use of guns and crime.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=324WUx_0kb0vyUO00
New York City Mayor Eric Adams displays dozens of ghost guns recovered by the NYPD. May 2022. CBS New York

While there's no data on how many ghost gun parts are sold, or how many ghost guns exist, the dramatic rise in the use of these privately-made guns in crime provides some insight into the explosive number of such guns in the hands of the American public.

Police-submitted requests to the ATF to trace ghost guns jumped from 1,629 in 2017, to 19,273 in 2021, the report said, while cautioning that this data is most likely grossly underreported.

In total, police submitted 1,922,5771 crime guns to ATF for tracing between 2017 and 2021. Chicago topped the list of cities in which most crime guns were recovered.

This is just the tip of the iceberg, Benjamin Hayes, former ATF special agent and branch manager at the ATF National Tracing Center, told CBS News.

"We continue to produce so many firearms, and they are just pouring into the public domain. The abundance of these firearms and the myriad of environments in which they reside, make it easy for someone with criminal intent to obtain a gun," he said.

Under new federal rules regulating ghost guns , implemented in August, commercial manufacturers of ghost gun assembly kits are required to include serial numbers. Sellers need to be federally licensed, run background checks before selling a homemade gun kit, and keep records of the purchases for as long as they are in business.

Vice President Kamala Harris, a former prosecutor, noted that ghost guns pose "an especially grave threat to the safety of our communities" because of how easy they are to obtain and how difficult they are to trace, in remarks at the White House in April announcing the regulations.

Ghost guns are just one of the troubling indicators in which the collected information provided insights into previously unidentified patterns in the use of guns and crime.

The data also shows that, often, guns used in crimes have been bought relatively recently. During the five-year reporting period, nearly 25% of the guns traced by ATF after being recovered from crimes had been purchased within the past year, and 46% within three years or less, the report said.

It's a metric known as "time to crime" — "the length of time between the date of a firearm's last known purchase (often to the first retail purchaser or, when additional transfer information is available to the last known purchaser) to the date of its recovery by law enforcement as a crime gun," the report explains.

Richmond, Detroit, and Colombia, South Carolina, were among the cities with shorter average "time to crime" statistics in the report, while New York, Baltimore, and San Jose were among those with longer average "time to crime" statistics, indicating a common pattern, said Daniel Webster, professor and director at the Center for Gun Violence Prevention and Policy at John Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

"All states with the longest 'time to crime' have the strongest gun laws, and generally speaking, the shortest 'time to crime' have weakest gun laws," said Webster.

Most of the "crime guns" traced by ATF were found less than 10 miles from the last known purchaser's home — even though almost 60% of those guns were used by somebody else in the crime.

More than 90% of crime guns were brought by males, with the biggest age group between 21 and 25 years old, the report said.

These are notable rises in the data not seen in previous years, said Webster, correlating to the massive increase in gun sales since the start of the pandemic.

An estimated 7.5 million Americans became new gun owners from Jan. 1, 2019, to April 26, 2021, according to the 2021 National Firearms Survey.

For the first time in two decades, the report named the manufacturers whose guns had been used in crimes. Glock manufactured 20% of the pistols used in crimes, the ATF report said, and the most common type of gun used in a crime was a 9mm pistol.

ATF used to name dealers who had sold many of the crime guns until the 2003 Tiahrt Amendment to the Justice Department appropriations bill ended that practice.

Providing dealer information alongside gun manufacturer data would be helpful to control the flow of guns used in crimes, Webster said.

"There are profits to be made," said Webster. "Some notable number of dealers expand the marketplace systemically and routinely, and this is one of the big reasons we have increased gun violence."

Comments / 2

JohnJohn48
4d ago

How is the BATFE "tracing" guns without serial numbers or manufacturers' names? BTW: the media have added major manufacturers produced guns whose factory-marked serial numbers have been removed as "ghost guns", thereby falsely increasing the numbers.

Reply
2
Related
CBS Denver

Overdosing man calls 9-1-1, police find drugs, guns, and money in his car

A man walked into a gas station Wednesday and asked employees to call 9-1-1 because he might be overdosing. Based on what police found in his car, he easily could have been.Eight pounds of suspected methamphetamine. About 12,000 fake prescription pills believed to contain fentanyl.Half a pound of possible cocaine. Two guns.And an undisclosed amount of cash.Brian Ledezma, 31, was taken to a hospital for treatment. And then to jail. He faces four high-level felony drug charges, all alleging an intent to distribute. On top of that, an attempted murder charge: Weld County authorities were already looking for Ledezma regarding a drive-by shooting...
GREELEY, CO
CBS Chicago

CPD sergeant seen in jail beating video was also involved in wrong raid, body-slamming

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The CBS 2 Investigators have uncovered a disturbing past for a Chicago Police officer involved in a violent jail beating.The officer, Jerald Williams, has been involved in several violent incidents that have cost taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars and counting – of which the beating was only one. As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported Thursday, not only is Williams still a member of the Chicago Police Department, but he has been promoted to sergeant in recent years.We first showed you the video earlier this week. It was recorded in May 2019 at the South Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Denver

Man sentenced to 190 months in prison for drug and weapons charges

A Pueblo felon was sentenced to 190 months behind federal bars on drug and weapon charges, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Kenneth Lawrence Baca, 44, pleaded guilty to the charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and felony possession of a firearm. Pueblo police were investigating Baca after receiving information from an anonymous tipster of the defendant selling large amounts of narcotics in the area, according to the plea agreement. An undercover detective messaged Baca, requesting drugs via Facebook messenger as the defendant agreed to sell the agent heroin and methamphetamine. Both parties agreed to meet at Baca's hotel room for...
PUEBLO, CO
CBS Denver

Federal lawsuit filed against landlord who allegedly tried to evict tenant for refusing his advances

A Greeley landlord who asked a female tenant out on dates - then told her "I have the right to harass you all day long," "I challenge you this week to get a lawyer because you're out," and "sue me" when she refused - will have his day in court.The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado announced Jan. 25 it has filed a civil complaint against 70-year-old Vernon C. Morgan of Greeley. The decision to pursue civil damages comes after an investigation by the U.S. Housing and Urban Development's Office of Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity. That agency "found...
GREELEY, CO
The Center Square

DuPage County sheriff says he is not changing stance on enforcing the gun ban

(The Center Square) – Despite public and internal pushback, DuPage County Sheriff Jim Mendrick says he will not change his stance on enforcing Illinois' gun ban. Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted the ban on certain semi-automatic firearms and magazines on Jan. 10, with a requirement that already possessed weapons be registered with Illinois State Police by Jan. 1, 2024. Last month, the DuPage County sheriff announced he would instruct his officers...
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
CBS Denver

Genealogist and professor break down true meaning behind Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo

175 years ago on Feb. 2, 1848, the United States and Mexico signed the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo. It ended the Mexican-American War and changed the lives of early Coloradans forever. Yet, it is a document that is sometimes just a footnote in American history. "The victors write the history books," said Charlene Garcia-Simms, a retired genealogist and teacher. "And we were not the victors." She knows the contributions Mexicans who settled in the Southwest made to the United States. "People that had become rich, they really did it on the backs of the people, you know from New Mexico and Mexico," she said. She...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Metal fencing around Capitol frequent, controversial security measure

For the third year in a row, an eight-foot, black metal fence will surround the U.S. Capitol complex during an address to Congress by President Joe Biden. The fencing was erected this weekend and will remain in place through at least Wednesday, surrounding the 175,000 square-foot Capitol grounds complex.The fencing, which is plastered with signs reading "Area closed by order of the United States Capitol Police Board," has become an increasingly common and controversial security measure in the two years since the Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol attack. "It's traumatizing to our children and it sends a message that something is...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Denver

FBI says crypto scams involving tether and USD coin on the rise

The Denver Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation warns the public of cryptocurrency scams on the rise with many falling victim to huge financial losses, in a press release. Investigators say they are seeing an emerging trend within cryptocurrency regarding investment scams involving U.S. tether and coin. FBI says victims were approached on social media platforms, dating apps or discussion forums with an investment opportunity. They are then forwarded a link or phone number to set up the investment account. Authorities warn this is a scam. Once the account is made and the money is transferred, the fraudster disappears with the funds....
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
100K+
Followers
31K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy