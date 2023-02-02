Read full article on original website
Related
Ben Affleck Trolled For Looking Bored During 2023 Grammy Awards: 'He Looks Like He Was Dragged Along To Girls' Night'
During the Sunday, February 5, Grammy Awards, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had a date night — but the latter looked bored to tears. People immediately took to Twitter to discuss the actor's facial expressions. One person wrote, "however bad of a day you’re having, I promise you’re not as miserable as Ben Affleck at the Grammys right now," while another said, "Ben Affleck looks like he’d rather be at Dunkin #Grammys."A third person added, "Ben Affleck checking the clock on the wall #Grammys," while a fourth stated, "Ben Affleck looks like he was dragged along to girls night and...
WUSA
Trevor Noah Helps Adele Finally Meet Dwayne Johnson During 2023 GRAMMYs Monologue
Once again, Trevor Noah delivered the laughs during his opening monologue for the 2023 GRAMMYs, which marks his third time as host of the Recording Academy's annual awards show. On Sunday, the former Daily Show host took the stage at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, to kick off the primetime ceremony, before the biggest awards of the night were handed out live.
WUSA
Inside Exes Taylor Swift and Harry Styles' 'Peaceful' Relationship Post-Romance
Taylor Swift and Harry Styles have shaken off any problems between them! In fact, a source tells ET that the pop superstars are friendly. "Taylor and Harry have no issues and they are friendly," the source tells ET. "Taylor thinks Harry is such a talented artist and has nothing but respect for him. Their relationship was a long time ago, and Taylor has moved on and is very happy in her relationship with Joe [Alwyn]. She has matured as a person and things are peaceful and good between them."
WUSA
TikTok Star Dylan Mulvaney Dishes on Her Sexy '2023 Audrey Hepburn' GRAMMYs Look
Dylan Mulvaney has officially made her awards show debut -- and in the words of Christian Siriano, it was "chic, chic, chic!" The TikTok star, who has risen to fame documenting her journey online as a transgender woman, stepped out on music's biggest night in a red, cross-front gown by Siriano accented with cut-outs at the waist. In a look styled by Brad Goreski, Mulvaney accessorized with matching red gloves, earrings and rings and wore her hair in a braided updo.
WUSA
Shania Twain Explains Her Red Hair and Bold 2023 GRAMMYs Transformation (Exclusive)
From blond to brown red all in one week, Shania Twain is clearly not afraid to switch up her hair color and put on a bold outfit -- and that does impress us much!. The iconic singer definitely could not be missed as she stepped out at the 2023 GRAMMYs on Sunday in a larger-than-life Harris Reed look: a white suit adorned with jumbo-sized black polka dots topped with a massive hat in the matching print. Completing the whimsical ensemble, Twain sported fiery red hair, a departure from her usual brown locks and a swift switch from the platinum blond tresses she was sporting mere days ago.
WUSA
'90 Day Fiancé' Recap: Isabel Shares Her First Reaction to Gabe Being Transgender
Isabel is telling her side of the story when it comes to falling in love with Gabe. On Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, viewers met 34-year-old Isabel, whom 32-year-old Gabe is turning his whole life around for. Gabe, a transgender man, met Isabel through a...
WUSA
Maria Menounos Expecting First Child With Husband Keven Undergaro 'After a Decade of Trying Everything'
Maria Menounos and her husband, Keven Undergaro, are going to be parents! On Tuesday, the Heal Squad host confirmed the news to People. "Just after a decade of trying everything, we are so grateful to the beautiful family helping us conceive our baby," the 44-year-old TV personality told the publication. "Keven, my dad and I are all beyond excited for this soul to come into our lives. What a blessing."
Comments / 0