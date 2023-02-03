Read full article on original website
Related
Pitt News
‘Don’t be scared of it’: students reflect on long distance relationships
For Sydney Lang, long distance relationships aren’t necessarily easy, but they aren’t as bad as many people fear. Lang, a sophomore media and professional communications major, started dating her boyfriend, Andre, in their senior year of high school. He currently attends the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, which is over a seven-hour drive from Pittsburgh.
Comments / 0