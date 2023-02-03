ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Boxing Insider

Alycia Baumgardner Decisions Elhem Mekhaled

The undisputed women’s super featherweight championship of the world was on the line Saturday night at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu theater as the 15-1 Elhem Mekhaled squared off against the 13-1 WBC, IBF, and WBO super featherweight titlist Alycia Baumgardner. Baumgardner’s jab was effective in the first, though...
Boxing Insider

Instant Classic: Amanda Serrano Emerges Victorious From Bloody War With Erika Cruz

The undisputed women’s featherweight championship of the world was on the line Saturday night at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater as the 43-2-1 multidivisional titlist Amanda Serrano battled the 15-1 Erika Cruz for divisional supremacy. Cruz started the first aggressively while Serrano maneuvered to control the ring. Cruz continued to throw hard and heavy in the second. A clash of heads caused Cruz to bleed profusely in the third.
Boxing Insider

De La Hoya On Davis-Garcia Negotiations: “What’s Holding Everything Up Is The Rematch Clause”

It appears negotiations for the highly anticipated Gervonta Davis-Ryan Garcia superfight have hit a bump in the road. An official announcement for the fight was supposed to be made at just about any time, but now negotiations have hit a snag. “We’re literally down at the 1-yard line; what’s holding everything up is the rematch clause,” Garcia promoter and Golden Boy Promotions’ honcho Oscar De La Hoya has told ESPN’s Mike Coppinger. “It’s only fair if Ryan wins, then our side controls everything as the A-side. This is just the way it always has been…it’s common sense that whoever wins is the A-side. That’s the bottom line. We’re not reinventing the wheel here.”
OnlyHomers

WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Boxing Insider

Katie Taylor-Amanda Serrano 2 To Go Down In Dublin On May 20th

Boxing Insider declared it the 2022 Fight Of The Year. Indeed, the throwdown between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano last year at Madison Square Garden was a thriller worthy of the term “classic.” And now, finally, the two women are set to throw down again – this time in Taylor’s native Ireland. Eddie Hearn made sure the rematch was announced at New York’s Hulu Theater immediately after Serrano emerged victorious from a grueling match with Erika Cruz on Saturday night, with Taylor present in the ring with the exhausted Serrano. This is one of the biggest fights of the year to me made so far, as the first bout between Taylor and Serrano was so close.
NEW YORK STATE

