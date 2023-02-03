In today's world, people prefer to live life on their own terms. They hate it when they are told to do a certain thing in a particular way. Recently, a Tiktok user and etiquette expert @antoniahigham created a video in which she was telling the ladies how to eat a burger "elegantly" and was later slammed for her comments. The video starts with the caption, "Elegant ladies never eat a burger like this..." Then she picks up the burger and pretends to put it in her mouth. The in-lay text reads, "Do not pick it up and shove it in your mouth." As she goes on, she says not to pick it apart or dunk it in the sauce and eat. Later, she shows the correct way in which she first cuts the burger in two halves and then proceeds to have small-sized pieces.

4 DAYS AGO