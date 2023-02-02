Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy During a Recession
More companies will streamline their businesses with ServiceNow’s digital workflow tools to cope with macro headwinds. Broadcom is better diversified than many other chipmakers. ASML will remain one of the world’s most important tech companies. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Motley Fool
Is Texas Instruments Stock a Better Buy Than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing?
Texas Instruments and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing have both delivered incredible returns for shareholders over the long term. While both companies have enviable moats, Texas Instruments' business model might be the better of the two. Thanks to its super-efficient manufacturing, Texas Instruments is poised to continue delivering superior profit growth and...
Motley Fool
1 Supercharged Nasdaq Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist Before It Jumps Higher
Skyworks Solutions stock has been in fine form on the stock market in 2023, and it looks set for more. The chipmaker's reliance on Apple and the growth of the 5G smartphone market could be a catalyst for the stock. Skyworks stock is cheap right now, and investors may want...
Motley Fool
Got $5,000? Buy These 2 Stocks and Hold Until Retirement
With the S&P 500 off to a good start this year, investors might be more optimistic now. Costco operates a lucrative membership-based model that is due for a price increase. Nike's inventory glut should work itself out; the company's brand remains as powerful as ever. You’re reading a free article...
A Chinese iPhone factory worker says he saw a colleague have his pay reduced for spending too much time drinking water, report says
Nicknamed Hunter, he told Rest of World that working at the Foxconn factory in Zhengzhou, China felt like he was stripped of his "rights and dignity."
Motley Fool
This Recession Indicator Has Been Foolproof for 70 Years: Here's What It Says Happens Next
A lesser-known subindex of a closely watched economic indicator portends trouble for the U.S. economy. Additionally, the Treasury yield curve suggests tough times may lie ahead for the economy and Wall Street. Despite heightened volatility, weakness in equities may represent a once-in-a-decade buying opportunity for long-term investors. You’re reading a...
Motley Fool
Why The Trade Desk Rose 13.1% in January
Growth stocks saw a rally in January as investors became optimistic for a "soft landing" in the economy. However, the near term looks fairly uncertain, with The Trade Desk still trading at a high multiple and the ad market continuing to be soft. Yet over the long term, The Trade...
Motley Fool
Can Dogecoin Reach $1?
Investors are hoping that Dogecoin can extend its current rally and eventually hit a price point of $1. Primarily, speculation has centered around a new Twitter function that would integrate Dogecoin as a payment option. While Dogecoin could also boost its value by becoming a proof-of-stake blockchain, this move seems...
Motley Fool
Why Napco Security Technologies Rose as Much as 18% Today
Napco Security Technologies released fiscal second-quarter 2023 earnings. The security products and services company reported record sales. Napco outperformed, by a wide margin, on the bottom line. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock Down 14% to Buy Right Now
Nike is back in growth mode, and investors ought to pay attention. Look for profit margins to rise starting in late 2023. Despite the stock's many positives, inventory issues are worth watching. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool
Why Daseke Stock Is Surging Today
The company got a big boost from its buyback program. It expects to pivot its capital allocation strategy this year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation in 2023
E-commerce and healthcare are two explosive industries with durable runways for growth ahead. Shopify is continually upgrading its merchant experience. DexCom is a market leader launching a new product, but untapped market opportunity abounds. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool
Is This Dividend King a Buy for Income Investors?
A dip in demand for COVID-19 testing resulted in lower revenue and earnings for Abbott Laboratories in its fourth quarter. But the company pays a safe, market-topping dividend. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
Motley Fool
2 Top Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy in February
Last year fell just short of being a record year for data breaches. The number of affected individuals, though, shot to an all-time high. Cybersecurity has become a necessity, not a luxury for businesses. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool
Is It Time To Buy the Nasdaq's 3 Worst-Performing January Stocks?
Enphase is executing well, but its valuation is holding it back. Intuitive Surgical's growth is slowing down compared to prior years. Automatic Data Processing reported a good quarter but wasn't rewarded for it by investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool
2 Colossal Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever
Amazon’s leadership in e-commerce and cloud computing should pay off once economic pressures ease. Coca-Cola’s brand strength has helped the company increase revenue over the long term. And investors love the dividend growth too. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool
3 Cathie Wood Stocks That Could More Than Double in 12 Months, According to Wall Street
Wood recently bought Intellia Therapeutics shares for two of her ETFs. Ginkgo Bioworks could double simply by returning to its levels from early last year. Analysts are extremely bullish about Compass Pathways. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool
Where Will Peloton Interactive's Stock Be in 1 Year?
Peloton’s latest earnings report shows some signs of progress. It’s stabilizing its subscriber growth and narrowing its losses. Peloton’s stock could bounce back as its prospects improve. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Motley Fool
Why Alphabet Stock Was a Dog on Monday
The platform announced that it is opening its artificial intelligence service to a group of testers. This follows the recent moves of a rival service, ChatGPT. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
2 Market-Beating Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
HubSpot ranked as the second-best global software company last year. Arista is a market leader in high-speed data center networking platforms. HubSpot and Arista have large and growing addressable markets. Both stocks could produce market-beating returns for patient shareholders. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Comments / 0