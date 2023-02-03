We spoke with a Rivian R1T electric pickup truck owner who is selling a vehicle he loves. As it turns out, the reason he is selling is that he loves his wife more. Looking for a used Rivan R1T pickup with almost no miles in perfect condition? If you have $89,000, you can drive it home tomorrow if you live in Sherborn, Massachusetts. A gentleman from New England who has owned a list of amazing vehicles is selling on this Rivian because his wife is electromagnetic field sensitive (EMF sensitive).

SHERBORN, MA ・ 5 DAYS AGO