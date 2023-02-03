ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ramsey County, MN

Comments / 0

Related
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

DPS Warns Of Growing Sextortion Threat Facing Minnesota Families

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety is sounding the alarm about the growing financial sextortion threat facing Minnesota families. They say that sextortion scenarios are being played out every day in homes around Minnesota. If you're unfamiliar with what sextortion is, it's when someone tricks a person into sending them explicit photos and then demands something in return for not sharing the photos. The extortionist often demands more pictures, videos, and meetings for sex acts or money. The recent rise in cases has primarily been financial sextortion, which is blackmail.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Watch Out! Here Are The Most Dangerous Animals In Wisconsin

Similar to Minnesota, Wisconsin has a vast landscape of plains, farmland, and forests. The Dairy State is also home to some dangerous animals. Dangerous animals come in all shapes and sizes, and some could even sneak into the house. Don't get me wrong, the Badger state is absolutely beautiful, and it's a vacation destination for a lot of people.
WISCONSIN STATE
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Wisconsin UPS Driver Being Called A Hero

Maybe it should be 'Wisconsin Nice' instead, especially after this story! A UPS driver in Wisconsin is being hailed a hero and for very good reason. He has been making headlines as of late after he sprung into action in late January. We hear stories often about heroic people all...
WISCONSIN STATE
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

GoFundMe Site Established For Prince Memorial Highway Signs In Minnesota

A plan to honor one of Minnesota's most-loved celebrities is underway and organizers are looking for your help. Two seperate bills to rename a portion of Highway 5 in Chanhassen, designating it the "Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway" are currently making their way through the Minnesota Legislature. The effort - put forth by two different lawmakers, seeks to alter the name of the roadway to honor the Minnesota-born musician who died in 2016.
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

People In Minnesota + Wisconsin Tend To Marry Locals

Apparently, a report in The Washington Post (Paywall) from 2017-2021 showed that people in Minnesota and Wisconsin fell in the top ten of states who marry people from the same state. In a way, it makes sense because you most likely are going to meet someone in the town or city you live in and a majority of people stay in the place they grew up in.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Do People From Wisconsin Have The Best Teeth In The U.S.?

Some people like visiting the dentist and some don't. In a recent study, people from Wisconsin may have the best teeth in the United States. The financial website, Wallet Hub is at again. This time the website broke down States with the best and worst dental health. Before we dive into where the "Dairy State" ranks and what all into determining the ranking; the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated that 37% of adults in the U.S. have admitted to going a full year without visiting the dentist.
WISCONSIN STATE
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Powerball $754.6 Million Jackpot Won, Minnesota Ticket Wins $50K In February 6 Drawing

On Saturday, February 4, two Powerball tickets purchased in Minnesota won $50,000 each, however, nobody won the estimated $700 million jackpot. That meant the jackpot would continue to grow. By the time the numbers were drawn on Monday, February 6, the Powerball jackpot had reached $754.6 million, which was the ninth-largest jackpot in US lottery history. That jackpot has been won.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Wisconsin Considers Flat Income Tax Rate For Everyone By 2026

It's been considered before. Everyone seems to support it. But it always fails to gain traction in committee and at the legislature. A Wisconsin lawmaker has proposed changing the way Wisconsin residents calculate their income tax. Republican Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu has entered a proposal to switch the Badger State to a flat income tax rate; that is a system in which every resident pays the same tax percentage rate on their income - not matter how much or how little they make in a year.
WISCONSIN STATE
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Minnesota Senate Confirms MNDOT Commissioner Nancy Daubenberger

It's finally official - even though she's been on the job and serving in the role for almost a year. With bipartisan support, the Minnesota Senate voted to confirm Nancy Daubenberger into her role as Commissioner for the Minnesota Department of Transportation. Daubenberger was appointed to the agencies top role by Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan nine months ago - in May 2022. The vote to approve on February 6 makes the appointment official.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

WATCH Five Players Get Ejected From Timberwolves + Magic Game

During Saturday night's game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Orlando Magic, 5 players ended up getting ejected with a few being fined by the NBA. Just a few weeks after fight night at the Minnesota Wild game against the Philadelphia Flyers, another professional Minnesota sports team got in a tussle. Punches were flown in the third quarter of the Magic and Timberwolves game on Saturday, February 4th, 2023.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Minnesota Vikings Hire Brian Flores As New Defensive Coordinator

Less than three weeks removed from the Minnesota Vikings parting ways with their 2022/2023 defensive coordinator Ed Donatell, the team has reportedly hired his replacement. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Vikings have finalized a deal to hire Brian Flores, who was the linebackers coach and senior defensive assistant with the Pittsburgh Steelers last season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Duluth, MN
4K+
Followers
11K+
Post
697K+
Views
ABOUT

Sasquatch 92.1 has the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://squatchrocks.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy