DPS Warns Of Growing Sextortion Threat Facing Minnesota Families
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety is sounding the alarm about the growing financial sextortion threat facing Minnesota families. They say that sextortion scenarios are being played out every day in homes around Minnesota. If you're unfamiliar with what sextortion is, it's when someone tricks a person into sending them explicit photos and then demands something in return for not sharing the photos. The extortionist often demands more pictures, videos, and meetings for sex acts or money. The recent rise in cases has primarily been financial sextortion, which is blackmail.
Watch Out! Here Are The Most Dangerous Animals In Wisconsin
Similar to Minnesota, Wisconsin has a vast landscape of plains, farmland, and forests. The Dairy State is also home to some dangerous animals. Dangerous animals come in all shapes and sizes, and some could even sneak into the house. Don't get me wrong, the Badger state is absolutely beautiful, and it's a vacation destination for a lot of people.
Wisconsin UPS Driver Being Called A Hero
Maybe it should be 'Wisconsin Nice' instead, especially after this story! A UPS driver in Wisconsin is being hailed a hero and for very good reason. He has been making headlines as of late after he sprung into action in late January. We hear stories often about heroic people all...
Check Out Photos Of How The Amish Ice Fish In Minnesota With Sweet Wagon House
I doubt you'll find a better-built fish house than this one spotted on a Minnesota Lake. I've never personally witnessed Amish people ice fishing, but that's what happened this last weekend. Photos were posted to an ice fishing group commending the Amish on their handy work. A lot of people...
A Poor Bear Was Stuck In An Icy Culvert In Minnesota For Three Days
Bears in Minnesota are still hibernating, but unfortunately, one bear got woken up early. According to Northern News Now a bear in Wannaska, Minnesota was hibernating in a culvert under a road when the area filled with melting snow and ice trapping the poor bear for days. Witnesses who reported...
GoFundMe Site Established For Prince Memorial Highway Signs In Minnesota
A plan to honor one of Minnesota's most-loved celebrities is underway and organizers are looking for your help. Two seperate bills to rename a portion of Highway 5 in Chanhassen, designating it the "Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway" are currently making their way through the Minnesota Legislature. The effort - put forth by two different lawmakers, seeks to alter the name of the roadway to honor the Minnesota-born musician who died in 2016.
Minnesota Department Of Commerce Warning Homeowners Of New Scam Threat
It seems that every week there are new scams to warn consumers about. For example, this week, there was already a warning from the Better Business Bureau about a parking ticket scam. Now, the Minnesota Department of Commerce is warning of a scam that is targeting homeowners in several states,...
People In Minnesota + Wisconsin Tend To Marry Locals
Apparently, a report in The Washington Post (Paywall) from 2017-2021 showed that people in Minnesota and Wisconsin fell in the top ten of states who marry people from the same state. In a way, it makes sense because you most likely are going to meet someone in the town or city you live in and a majority of people stay in the place they grew up in.
One Of Minnesota’s Biggest Festivals Could Be In Jeopardy
Minnesota is known for big festivals from the Blues Fest in Duluth, to the Renaissance Festival In Shakopee, to even the Great Minnesota Get Together, which by definition is a festival. The Minnesota Renaissance Festival has been around since the 1970s. It's one of my favorite yearly thing I do...
Do People From Wisconsin Have The Best Teeth In The U.S.?
Some people like visiting the dentist and some don't. In a recent study, people from Wisconsin may have the best teeth in the United States. The financial website, Wallet Hub is at again. This time the website broke down States with the best and worst dental health. Before we dive into where the "Dairy State" ranks and what all into determining the ranking; the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated that 37% of adults in the U.S. have admitted to going a full year without visiting the dentist.
Here Are The Winners Of MNDOT’s 3rd Annual Name A Snowplow Contest
The Minnesota Department of Transportation has announced the winners of their 3rd annual Name A Snowplow Contest; the eight selections for 2023 will join the agencies fleet of trucks statewide. What's surprising? Some of the more Minnesota-centric nominees didn't make the final selection by voters. According to details shared by...
Powerball $754.6 Million Jackpot Won, Minnesota Ticket Wins $50K In February 6 Drawing
On Saturday, February 4, two Powerball tickets purchased in Minnesota won $50,000 each, however, nobody won the estimated $700 million jackpot. That meant the jackpot would continue to grow. By the time the numbers were drawn on Monday, February 6, the Powerball jackpot had reached $754.6 million, which was the ninth-largest jackpot in US lottery history. That jackpot has been won.
Wisconsin Considers Flat Income Tax Rate For Everyone By 2026
It's been considered before. Everyone seems to support it. But it always fails to gain traction in committee and at the legislature. A Wisconsin lawmaker has proposed changing the way Wisconsin residents calculate their income tax. Republican Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu has entered a proposal to switch the Badger State to a flat income tax rate; that is a system in which every resident pays the same tax percentage rate on their income - not matter how much or how little they make in a year.
Minnesota DNR Providing Reimbursement Of Well Interference Costs From 2021 Drought
The drought of 2021 impacted a lot of Northland residents and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is now accepting applications to reimburse people who paid for costs associated with restoring a water supply as a result of a well interference. The DNR is encouraging well owners, high-capacity water appropriators,...
Minnesota Senate Confirms MNDOT Commissioner Nancy Daubenberger
It's finally official - even though she's been on the job and serving in the role for almost a year. With bipartisan support, the Minnesota Senate voted to confirm Nancy Daubenberger into her role as Commissioner for the Minnesota Department of Transportation. Daubenberger was appointed to the agencies top role by Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan nine months ago - in May 2022. The vote to approve on February 6 makes the appointment official.
Cool Experience Alert! Minnesota Twins Bringing Upper Deck Golf Back To Target Field
Fans of the Minnesota Twins, Target Field, and golf will have the opportunity to enjoy the best of all worlds again this year. The Minnesota Twins announced Tuesday they are giving fans an exclusive chance to tee off inside their home ballpark when Upper Deck Golf returns, and golfers of all ages and abilities are welcome.
Watch Jared Allen’s Curling Team Upset Duluthian John Shuster’s Team At U.S. Championships
Former Minnesota Vikings star Jared Allen has dreams of becoming an Olympic curler, something he is taking very seriously. Those who thought he wouldn't have a chance are likely rethinking that now. Allen is currently competing in the U.S. Championships in Denver on a curling team skippered by Minnesota native...
WATCH Five Players Get Ejected From Timberwolves + Magic Game
During Saturday night's game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Orlando Magic, 5 players ended up getting ejected with a few being fined by the NBA. Just a few weeks after fight night at the Minnesota Wild game against the Philadelphia Flyers, another professional Minnesota sports team got in a tussle. Punches were flown in the third quarter of the Magic and Timberwolves game on Saturday, February 4th, 2023.
Minnesota Vikings Hire Brian Flores As New Defensive Coordinator
Less than three weeks removed from the Minnesota Vikings parting ways with their 2022/2023 defensive coordinator Ed Donatell, the team has reportedly hired his replacement. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Vikings have finalized a deal to hire Brian Flores, who was the linebackers coach and senior defensive assistant with the Pittsburgh Steelers last season.
