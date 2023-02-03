ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BlackAmericaWeb

Lesser Known Black History Facts Everyone Should Know

By Weso
BlackAmericaWeb
BlackAmericaWeb
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0djD0c_0kb0dQAs00

Source: R1 / R1

Black History Month is a time for many things. It’s a time of reflection. A time of celebration. It’s also a time when we can collectively bask in appreciation for all the fine, inventive, and necessary contributions that our culture has gifted the world.

It’s pretty amazing that you’d be hard-pressed to walk a city block without coming across something that a Black person has created or improved. Professional sports in this country wouldn’t be the same without Black athletes. The auto, health, and food industries have all benefited – greatly, mind you – by Black minds.

But aren’t you tired of hearing the same, mundane Black History facts every single year? We’ve all heard identical stories since grade school, which is why we want to take you down a different path this time around.

We’re literally in a different era for everything, including Black History. Gone are the days when the basic stories and minimalistic details would suffice. In other words, let’s kick it up a notch.

Yes, George Washington Carver was ‘the peanut man’, and came up with more than 300 uses for the world’s most famous legume. However, did you know that he also was among the first to work with and find additional uses for soybeans? Carver was making non-dairy cheese with soy decades before it became a trendy endcap item at your gourmet grocery store.

Carver’s agricultural expertise is just the tip of today’s iceberg. There are a plethora of lesser-known Black History facts that we can’t wait for you to experience. Continue scrolling to see our favorites, and let us know which ones you liked the most by commenting down below!

1. Dr. Marian Croak – Inventor of Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP)

2. Lisa Gelobter – Her Groundwork Led to the Invention of GIFs

3. Mary Van Brittan Brown – Co-Inventor of the First Home Security System

4. Daniel Hale Williams, MD – Performed First Open Heart Surgery

5. Frederick McKinley Jones – Inventor of the Mobile Refrigerator

6. James E. West – Co-Inventor of First Compact, Sensitive Microphone

7. Thomas L. Jennings – Invented Dry Cleaning

8. Mark Dean – Invented the Color Computer Monitor, Gigahertz Chip

9. Fritz Pollard – First Black QB and Coach in the NFL

Comments / 0

Related
Black Enterprise

Former NAACP Leader Reveals Three Big Lies That Blacks, Whites Need To Know To End Racism

Ben Jealous, decades-long civil rights leader, activist and former President and CEO of NAACP, is one of America’s modern-day advocates for human rights and justice. The son of a White father and a Black mother whose ancestors include Thomas Jefferson and Robert E. Lee, Jealous draws on lessons from his life, his family, and his work in a deeply personal and timely new book, releasing just in time for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and Black History Month, entitled Never Forget Our People Were Always Free: A Parable of American Healing (Amistad, an Imprint of HarperCollins; January 10, 2023; $27.99 Hardcover; ISBN: 9780062961747).
MARYLAND STATE
rolling out

Macy’s celebrates Black creators for Black History Month

Beginning Feb. 1, one of the world’s largest retailers, Macy’s, will honor the contributions of Black Americans through a partnership with the United Negro College Fund for students who plan to attend Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Throughout a month-long donation campaign, proceeds will be used to assist students on the road to completing their degrees.
AOL Corp

Here's What the Black History Month Colors Are and What They Mean

Every February, we celebrate the culture and contributions of Black people in America by attending parties and parades, shopping from Black-owned brands, and learning about Black stories through books movies, and documentaries. Since the 1600s, Black Americans have inspired several generations after undergoing tumultuous journeys and wrongfully facing injustice and racism. It's important to educate ourselves and understand the complex history of Black Americans year-round, but especially during Black History Month, when we honor their legacy as a nation.
Kirkus Reviews

9 Teen Books To Read for Black History Month

Battles continue to rage in schools across America about how history is taught and who is included in the story of “us.” These controversies go beyond test scores and textbooks; they represent different visions of justice, community life, and what this society stands for. After all, if we don’t wrestle with the past in all its difficult complexities, we can’t make sense of the forces shaping our lives in the present.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Alabama schools cancel Black History Month events with award-winning Black children’s author

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Multiple Alabama schools have canceled events featuring a Black, award-winning, New York Times-bestselling children’s author. The events, which had been scheduled to take place during Black History Month in Hoover and Alabaster City Schools, were canceled without explanation earlier this week, according to Derrick Barnes, the author. He believes the cancellations […]
HOOVER, AL
MadameNoire

PSALMS FOR BLACK GIRLS: Forget Ron DeSantis, We Can Teach African American Studies To Our Own Damn Kids

While they yell and snarl and gnash their teeth, demanding everybody from U.S. Supreme Court nominees to local school board members to the neighborhood dog catcher denounce teaching students all the ways American racism has run this country into the damn ground, I can’t help but to cackle—especially at the debacle around African American studies. […]
FLORIDA STATE
Black Enterprise

Mixed Chicks and RivellePro Commemorate Black History Month By Giving Back With Amazon Sales

Black History Month, three words, and a celebration packed into one short month at the top of the new year observed for over 100 years. Since 1976 every U.S. Presidential Administration has officially recognized Black History Month as a time to celebrate monumental and historical contributions African Americans have made to United States history. Every American President has always endorsed this historic month with a theme, and 2023 is no exception, with President Joe Biden designating the theme as “Black Resistance.”
FLORIDA STATE
New York Culture

The First Black Authors In the United States

February is the Black History Month, a perfect time to self-educate and become more aware of the historical events pertaining to the black history in the United States. If I were to describe it in one phrase, it would be "slavery, oppression and discrimination." But hey! There are other topics we could discuss, one of them being the first black authors.
Essence

This New Law Could Preserve African American History And Culture

The law, introduced by Rep. Kweisi Mfume, is meant to counter those that have moved to restrict teachings on subjects such as race and African American history in schools across the country. Maryland Congressman Kweisi Mfume has introduced the National Council on African American History and Culture Act of 2023...
MARYLAND STATE
TODAY.com

It's Black History Month. Here's everything you need to know

February is Black History Month. Created to highlight the contributions by Black Americans to society and culture, this month is also an opportunity to amplify the multifaceted narrative that, at times, has been cut out of classrooms, communities and conversations across the nation. It’s also a moment to pay tribute to the extraordinary people who refused to let injustice be ordinary.
WASHINGTON STATE
BlackAmericaWeb

BlackAmericaWeb

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A blend of news, entertainment and gossip for Black America.

 https://blackamericaweb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy