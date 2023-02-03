Some analysts are debating whether the crypto winter is over. But for Coin Cloud, the consequences were just too much to handle. Coin Cloud, one of the largest Bitcoin ATM operators in the US and Brazil, filed for bankruptcy this January 8, leaving nearly $500 million in liabilities. The crypto winter and the collapse of major companies like FTX, Alameda Research, and Blockfi, among others, has left Coin Cloud suffering from its aftermath.

