Ethereum’s uptrend has been halted after reaching the major resistance at $1.7K. The price action seems choppy, while a short-term correction is what many expect. Ethereum has surpassed the 200-day moving average and the multi-month channel’s upper trendline due to the recent bullish move of the whole market. However, the price declined from the major resistance level of $1.7K and is now consolidating beneath it.

8 HOURS AGO