cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Increases to $23.3K as Powell Reiterates 2% Inflation Target
The chairman believes raising the United States debt limit is the only option congress can take. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell spoke more on the future direction of monetary policy following an unexpectedly strong U.S. jobs report on Friday. During an interview, Powell reiterated his comments from last week that...
cryptopotato.com
Ripple CTO Describes XRP Buyback Theory as an ‘Awful’ Lot of ‘Scam’
Anyone who is promising high returns with low risk is almost certainly going to rob you, he added. Should the United States consider making XRP the reserve currency of the world and buy its entire holding from the market?. Well, this speculative idea floated by Jimmy Vallee, Managing Director of...
cryptopotato.com
Taproot Usage Soars Amid Rising Interest in Ordinals on Bitcoin
While many developers oppose the protocol, the popularity of Ordinals is growing by the day. Ordinals – a new and controversial Bitcoin-based protocol – is making its mark on-chain with a record number of Taproot-related transactions, according to the blockchain data provider Glassnode. Nevertheless, the debate is still...
cryptopotato.com
New FTX CEO Testimony Before the US Court: FTX Has Been Pure Hell
John Ray III, CEO of FTX, testifies before US Bankruptcy Court on the chaos & lack of expertise in the company. Read more on the challenges faced. John J Ray III has earned $690K for two months as CEO of FTX. This might be a dream for the average person, but he swears this has been his worst nightmare.
cryptopotato.com
FOMO Returns? 620K Retail Bitcoin Addresses Created Since BTC Reclaimed $20K
With BTC skyrocketing to multi-month peaks, the number of retail investors has shot up in the past few weeks. The start of the year has been highly positive for bitcoin and the entire cryptocurrency market, with BTC exceeding $24,000 for the first time since August 2022. This came after a...
cryptopotato.com
Crypto Markets Lose $30B as Bitcoin Slipped to Weekly Lows (Market Watch)
Uniswap has lost the most value from the larger-cap alts after the recent a16z development. Bitcoin failed at $23,500 yesterday and dropped by almost $1,000 in the following hours to mark its lowest price point in about a week. Most altcoins are also in the red today, with UNI, AVAX,...
cryptopotato.com
SBF’s Holding Company Emergent Technologies Also Files for Bankruptcy
The company owned the disputed 56 million Robinhood shares that were seized earlier this year. The latest company in relation to the disgraced FTX founder to file for bankruptcy is the holding firm owned by him and Gary Wang – Emergent Fidelity Technologies. It’s headquartered in Antigua and Barbuda...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Slides Below $23K But a Bullish Indicator Flashes (BTC Price Analysis)
Bitcoin’s price rally has come to a halt as the market has been consolidating below a significant resistance level for weeks. While there are some worrying technical signs in the short term, a very bullish signal is also developing. Technical Analysis. By: Edris. The Daily Chart. On the daily...
cryptopotato.com
Binance Launches New Crypto Tax Reporting Tool for Certain Users
The new tool aims to help users understand their crypto tax liabilities on their profits and losses on Binance. The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange has launched a new tool dubbed Binance Tax to enable users to understand their crypto tax liabilities on up to 100,000 transactions. According to a...
cryptopotato.com
Crypto Investment Firm Sues Signature Bank for Facilitating FTX Fraudulent Transfers: Report
The lawsuit alleges that Signature Bank had been aware of FTX’s fraudulent activities since June 2020. British Virgin Islands-based investment management and cryptocurrency trading firm Statistica Capital has filed a lawsuit against New York-based Signature Bank, alleging that the financial institution facilitated the fraudulent activities of crypto exchange FTX before its collapse.
cryptopotato.com
Market Watch: The Graph Explodes 33%, Lido (LDO) Soars 16%
The Graph has taken the main stage today, while LTC tapped $100 earlier. Bitcoin slipped toward $22,500 once again in the past 24 hours but managed to bounce off and is once again situated around $23,000. Most altcoins are calmer today, aside from several mid caps, including LDO and GRT,...
cryptopotato.com
Here’s the First Support for ETH in Case of a Short-Term Correction (Ethereum Price Analysis)
Ethereum’s uptrend has been halted after reaching the major resistance at $1.7K. The price action seems choppy, while a short-term correction is what many expect. Ethereum has surpassed the 200-day moving average and the multi-month channel’s upper trendline due to the recent bullish move of the whole market. However, the price declined from the major resistance level of $1.7K and is now consolidating beneath it.
cryptopotato.com
These Crypto Companies to Send Aid Packages to Earthquake-Hit Turkey
Bybit, BitMEX, and Bitfinex are among the first crypto firms to help Turkish victims amid the devastating earthquake. Leading cryptocurrency exchanges, such as Bybit, BitMEX, and Bitfinex, vowed to support victims of Turkey’s disastrous earthquake with aid packages. Binance is also looking to help the affected people. A massive...
cryptopotato.com
Memecoins Explode Weekly: BabyDoge Soars 150%, SHIB Up 28% (Weekend Watch)
Today’s top performers are two of the most popular memecoins. Unlike some of the previous weekends since the start of the year, this one has been rather calm for bitcoin, which remains slightly above $23,000. Some altcoins, though, have performed more impressively, including OKB and a few memecoins. SHIB,...
cryptopotato.com
ConsenSys Joseph Lubin Talks Contagion and Regulations Following 2022 CeFi Crash
CeFi was a self-limited process, and many companies got too big too quickly, said Lubin. Following the spectacular collapse of numerous CeFi companies last year, all regulatory eyes have been focused on the crypto industry. Joseph Lubin, the CEO of ConsenSys, also weighed in on the matter during the Building...
cryptopotato.com
A16z Exerts Control Over Uniswap by Downvoting BNB Chain Deployment
The VC giant has used its overwhelming voting power in an attempt to quash a proposal by Uniswap governance. Crypto venture firm a16z has used its 15 million UNI token voting block to vote against a proposal that would use the Wormhole bridge for Uniswap V3 deployment on BNB Chain.
cryptopotato.com
MicroStrategy Records 8th Consecutive Quarterly Loss After $198M BTC Impairment Charge
The company is still bullish on Bitcoin despite incurring $198 million in impairment charges on its BTC stash. American business intelligence company MicroStrategy has recorded another quarterly loss after calculating the value of its Bitcoin portfolio. According to a Bloomberg report, MicroStrategy recorded a net loss of $249.7 million, narrowed...
cryptopotato.com
Chinese Cities Introduce Digital Yuan Payments During the Spring Festival (Report)
The Chinese authorities distributed over $26 million worth of e-CNY to the residents of Shenzhen, Jinan, Lianyungang, and Hangzhou. Major Chinese cities, including Shenzhen, Jinan, and Lianyungang, have reportedly launched approximately 200 activities involving the digital yuan during the Spring Festival. The authorities aim to boost the asset’s adoption during...
