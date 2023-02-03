ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tell Us The Worst Mistake That Terrible Flippers Made On Your Home

By Megan Liscomb
 3 days ago

Home flippers make their money by buying fixer-uppers, making them look nice, and then renting them out or reselling. But sometimes, those little cosmetic fixes can hide some seriously annoying problems . And whether you bought a house or you're a renter, you might find yourself at some point living with a sloppy home flipper's poor decisions.

Rick Gomez / Getty Images

So if you live in a poorly flipped home, we want to hear from you about the weirdest and most annoying things that the flippers did wrong.

Maybe you discovered that the flippers in your home cut a lot of corners. For example, you were cleaning your kitchen one day and some of the trim fell off of the cabinets. On closer inspection, you realized that it had been stuck on with double-sided tape.

Grace Cary / Getty Images

Or perhaps the people who flipped your house made a mistake that wound up costing you a ton of money to fix. Before you bought it, you were told that the plumbing had just been redone. But a few months later, you discovered that only certain parts had been repaired and there were pipes leaking inside your walls that caused a very unpleasant mold problem.

Steven Puetzer / Getty Images

Or maybe you live in a rental home that was "updated" by your landlord before you moved in, but the new appliances and fresh paint are hiding the fact that the building itself is really poorly maintained. If it was up to you, you'd much rather they fix the drafty doors and windows that let all the cold winter air in than buy every unit a new refrigerator.

Justin Paget / Getty Images

Tell us in the comments below or via this anonymous form about what you can't stand about your poorly flipped home (and include pics if you've got 'em!) and you could be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post.

