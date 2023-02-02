Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Enjoying the Surprising Health and Community Benefits of City Parks and RecreationJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Ballad Health System opens Walk-In Behavioral Crisis Center at WoodridgeJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
This is the Best Buffet in North Carolina According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenAsheville, NC
Jan Michael Vincent: The Sad, Tragic Life of the Former Disney IconHerbie J PilatoAsheville, NC
4 Amazing Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasAsheville, NC
Related
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Ruby McDowell Silver McMahan
Ruby McDowell Silver McMahan, age 94, of the Pensacola Community, passed away as she wanted with her loving family surrounding her. A native of Yancey County, she was a daughter of the late David and Sarah McDowell Silver. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by all her siblings, as well as her loving husband of 69 years, Vincent Dale McMahan, who passed away July 24, 2013.
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
The Penland Community Open House
Penland School of Craft is happy to announce the return of the Penland Community Open House, a once-per-year opportunity for the public to spend an afternoon engaged in creative, fun activities in Penland’s teaching studios. The event will take place on Saturday, February 25 from 1:00 to 5:00 PM. There will be hands-on activities in clay, iron, letterpress, metals, painting, papermaking, photography, and textiles plus demonstrations the glass studios. The event is free, activities are child-friendly, and more than 100 volunteers will be on hand to welcome and assist visitors. Visit penland.org/openhouse for more details. The Penland campus is located just off Penland Road in Mitchell County, near the town of Spruce Pine.
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Mitchell Sheriff’s Report 1/29 -2/5/23
(Press Release from Mitchell County Sheriff’s Department. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.) Tammy Hall Sparks, 52 of Bakersville, NC. Lieutenant A. Beam arrested Sparks for felony neglect disabled/elder serious injury. She was issued $35,000.00 bond and scheduled to appear in court on 2/8/2023. Jordan Elaine Wishon, 27...
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Mitchell Caretaker Accused Of Neglect
According to the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office a 52 year old woman has been arrested on felony neglect disabled elder serious injury charges. The Sheriff’s Office said as a caretaker for an elderly adult, Tammy Hall Sparks, failed to provide medical and hygienic care to the adult she was caring for on January 25, 2023. Sparks was arrested on a $35,000 bond and is scheduled to appear for bond court on February 8th.
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Mountain Heritage Swim Team Regional Championship Results
Last weekend, MHHS swimmers competed at the NCHSAA 1A/2A West Regional swim meet. 34 highschool teams from across the Western region were in the championship meet held at Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center. Complete results from that meet can be found here: https://www.nchsaa.org/sites/default/files/1A2A%20West%20-%20Results.pdf. Lily Fender won 1st place in 100 yard...
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Yancey Humane Free Vaccination Clinic March 4th
The Yancey Humane Society has received a generous grant from the Banfield Foundation and are offering their next vaccine clinic free! At this clinic all vaccines offered will be free and they can also microchip and give your pet a one time dose of wormer and flea/tick prevention for free! This clinic will be on March 4th from 10 am until 4 pm at the shelter. Please bring cats in a carrier and have your dogs on leashes. Also, the folks from Yancey Animal Advocacy will be there to answer questions, talk about their mission, and accept donations of food for the community food bank at the shelter.
Comments / 0