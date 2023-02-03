Everybody knows the big names and personalities of the Chiefs thanks to their recent run of playoff success. Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid have established themselves as one of the best quarterback and head coach tandems in recent NFL history. Meanwhile, Travis Kelce has long been one of the league's top tight ends and brings an edge to his game, as Cincinnati fans learned after their loss to Kansas City in the AFC championship game.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO