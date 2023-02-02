Read full article on original website
The Mush Bus is a fun and historical trip for Day 2 of UP200
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WZMQ) – The UP200 – Powered by NMU kicks off on Friday February 17th with a large celebration in downtown Marquette. But not many people know that Grand Marais also has a celebration for the race on Saturday, and the Mush Bus gives riders the opportunity to experience it first-hand.
Toddler starts structure fire in Escanaba
ESCANABA, Mich. (WZMQ) – One firefighter sustained minor injuries in an apartment fire in Escanaba Monday night. At 5:43pm Escanaba Public Safety Officers were called to the Sand Hill Town Homes apartment complex located at 711 Charlotte Court. Witnesses to the fire reported seeing smoke and flames coming out of a window in the building.
KBIC moves ahead with $25 Million hotel plans
BARAGA, Mich. (WZMQ) – The Keweenaw Bay Indian Community is moving forward with plans to purchase NMU’s golf course and build a $25 million dollar hotel. The KBIC recently passed 2 community referendums which allow the executive council to advance to the next stages of the projects. The hotel will be built next to the existing Ojibwa casino in Marquette County. The NMU golf course is on the other side of the property which the KBIC hopes will give the area a resort type feel. The KBIC says features of the new hotel will draw a new group of visitors to the area. Tribal member Gary Loonsfoot says there are talks of adding a large pool, slides and a splash pad to the hotel. These, he hopes, will bring in more family’s to the casino which is a new demographic for the business.
Marquette American Legion Post hosting fundraiser for one of their own
Richard Jacobson, a 15-year Air Force Veteran former post 44 veterans service officer has dedicated his life’s work to service. Now faced with unforeseen health issues Jacobson must leave the only life he has known focusing on necessary treatment. Facing financial burdens much more than imagined, Post 44 strives to lessen the financial burdens for one of their own.
