BARAGA, Mich. (WZMQ) – The Keweenaw Bay Indian Community is moving forward with plans to purchase NMU’s golf course and build a $25 million dollar hotel. The KBIC recently passed 2 community referendums which allow the executive council to advance to the next stages of the projects. The hotel will be built next to the existing Ojibwa casino in Marquette County. The NMU golf course is on the other side of the property which the KBIC hopes will give the area a resort type feel. The KBIC says features of the new hotel will draw a new group of visitors to the area. Tribal member Gary Loonsfoot says there are talks of adding a large pool, slides and a splash pad to the hotel. These, he hopes, will bring in more family’s to the casino which is a new demographic for the business.

MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI ・ 2 HOURS AGO