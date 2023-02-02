Connor Vanover Listed as 2 Inches Taller after Hogs But That’s Not Most Amazing Thing About His Growth

Meatloaf, chicken and dressing, smothered pork chops, and loaded hamburger steak, are just a few of the mouthwatering dishes served at Bobbie D’s Southern Cuisine. This cafeteria-style restaurant in Arkansas has some of the most delicious down-home food in Little Rock, and you’ll want to try it for yourself. Go hungry and indulge in authentic, southern comfort food that will cure your soul.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 14 HOURS AGO