Connor Vanover Listed as 2 Inches Taller after Hogs But That’s Not Most Amazing Thing About His Growth

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in ArkansasEast Coast TravelerFayetteville, AR
ICE STORM ADVISORY: Ice Storm to Impact Arkansas, Including the Little Rock Metro Zones Monday Night through ThursdayNational Weather ForceLittle Rock, AR
Popular Bands You Didn’t Know Were From ArkansasTed RiversArkansas State
This is the Best Buffet in Arkansas According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenLittle Rock, AR
Opinion: The problems with implementing Critical Race Theory in schoolsEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
KARK
Two Razorbacks among best in nation per PFF
FAYETTEVILLE — Pro Football Focus has high regards for two returning Razorbacks. PFF’s Max Chadwick has rated running back Raheim “Rocket” Sanders the No. 3 returning player at his position in college football this fall. In addition, Chadwick rates Beaux Limmer the No. 2 interior offensive lineman in college football as well.
bestofarkansassports.com
What It Would Take to Flip Walker White to Arkansas Should Start with This Consideration
To many in Razorback Nation, the fact that Arkansas was not on the shortlist for Little Rock Christian’s Walker White is a head scratcher. It stings even more that his choice ended up being another SEC West program in Auburn, a version of which no longer even includes Gus Malzahn.
SBLive Arkansas Top 25 high school girls basketball rankings (Feb. 6)
By Kyle Sutherland | Photo by Braeden Botts For the second straight week, Mother Nature halted games, with many teams statewide having to wait until the end of the week - and into the weekend - before they were able to play. The most important headline as far as movement was a familiar name ...
KTLO
4 area schools stay in ASM girls’ rankings, Conway remains No. 1
Arkansas Sports Media High School Girls Basketball Poll. Following is the Overall Top 10 high school girls basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending February 4. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and previous rankings:
aymag.com
Two New Whataburger Locations Opening in Central Arkansas
Whataburger locations have been announced for central Arkansas – this time in Maumelle and Malvern. There will be a groundbreaking for the location on Maumelle Boulevard later this month, according to Arkansas Times. Whataburger continues to expand across the Natural State, with rumors circulating about another location potentially opening...
Arkansas Woman Wins a Whopping $50,000 in Powerball Drawing
Arkansas has another big-money winner in Saturday's Powerball drawing. No, it wasn't one million dollars like a Conway woman won last month with the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery but it was cool $50,000. The winning ticket was sold in Beebe at a local tobacco shop and the woman's name has remained anonymous.
Kait 8
Last stop on the Love Train rolls into Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - People all over the world, and especially in Arkansas, will want to join hands for one last ride on the Love Train. The O’Jays will be singing their classic hit and many more when they appear April 8 at the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock.
Arkansas National Guard holds departure ceremony for 450 guardsmen
There were a lot of hugs and a few tears as troops across the state departed Sunday morning for deployment.
Whataburger to open Maumelle Blvd. location
Whataburger is continuing its expanse across central Arkansas with a third location soon to open.
KATV
Black History in Arkansas: Shorter College alumni who created an imprint in history
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Founded in 1886, Shorter College is a private, faith-based, two-year liberal arts college located in North Little Rock. A product of the African Methodist Episcopal Church, Shorter College is one of the nation’s 110 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and the only private, two-year HBCU in the nation.
UAPB Spotlight: Dr. Lawrence A. Davis Sr.
This week, UAPB Vice Chancellor George Cotton talked about former president Dr. Lawrence A. Davis Sr.
The O’Jays to bring final tour to Simmons Bank Arena
R&B group The O’Jays will bring their final tour to the Little Rock metro this April.
onlyinark.com
Open Season Sports Bar and Grill in Stuttgart
This was my first time. The town, known for its duck hunting and rice production, is a little more than an hour’s drive from my home base in Little Rock. Truth be told, it’s a peaceful journey where you can admire the flat land and open farming fields. Birds are everywhere.
CoorsTek unveils new Benton technical academy
CoorsTek is hoping to keep their employees for the long haul, opening the "CoorsTek Academy" to give workers the tools they need to succeed.
OnlyInYourState
The Cafeteria-Style Restaurant With Some Of The Best Home-Cooked Food In Arkansas
Meatloaf, chicken and dressing, smothered pork chops, and loaded hamburger steak, are just a few of the mouthwatering dishes served at Bobbie D’s Southern Cuisine. This cafeteria-style restaurant in Arkansas has some of the most delicious down-home food in Little Rock, and you’ll want to try it for yourself. Go hungry and indulge in authentic, southern comfort food that will cure your soul.
Officials are investigating after body was found near a forest in Arkansas
Officials in Perry County, Arkansas are investigating after a body was reportedly found near the Ouachita National Forest.
Renters bathe in sink after Jacksonville complex is without hot water for nearly three months
Families at a Jacksonville apartment complex have been forced to boil water, then bathe in a sink for months, because they haven't had any hot water.
Arkansas AG Tim Griffin files to take embattled Big Country Chateau into receivership
Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin says he believes the owners of an embattled Little Rock apartment are failing their tenants and wants someone else to take over the property
FBI: Search underway for armed and dangerous Fort Smith man
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — FBI Little Rock and ATF New Orleans have asked for the public's help in locating and arresting an armed and dangerous man. 31-year-old Neil Ravi Mehta is wanted for unlawful possession of an "unregistered destructive device." On January 31, agents with both FBI Little Rock...
KATV
Miss Arkansas Ebony Mitchell discusses changes coming to the 2023 competition
Little Rock (KATV) — Miss Arkansas Ebony Mitchell was on Good Afternoon Arkansas kicking off the Road to Miss Arkansas 2023. Every week leading up to the Miss Arkansas Competition, the contestants headed to compete for the title will appear on Good Afternoon Arkansas to talk about who they are, their chosen career fields and the charitable causes they champion.
