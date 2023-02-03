On Wednesday, Feb. 8, Top Pot Doughnuts will be celebrating its “official” anniversary by offering 21-cent Old Fashioned doughnuts in all of its cafes — including the one at Edmonds’ Salish Crossing. They plan to be stocked up, but if you want to pick up a large amount they have requested that you call to pre-order so they have enough for everyone. Only 21 cents for one of their tasty donuts. Top Pot is located at 150 Sunset Ave. S. and the number to call is 425-582-2579. They are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

EDMONDS, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO