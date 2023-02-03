Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
24 years ago, a 2-year-old girl went to a bowling alley with her family. She was never seen again. Where is Teekah?Fatim HemrajTacoma, WA
New tax changes mean more cash for most Washington residentsR.A. HeimWashington State
5 Decent Places to Visit in Seattle, Washington?Som DuttSeattle, WA
Seattle's Outdoor Adventure: Hiking, Biking, and MoreSom DuttSeattle, WA
The Best Neighborhoods in SeattleAll Service MovingSeattle, WA
Related
myedmondsnews.com
The L.C. Engel Legacy: Part 1
Part one of a two-part series. As a longtime resident of Edmonds, I admittedly wasn’t aware of the name L.C. Engel. But when I dug into historical records, I was amazed by his accomplishments. L.C. Engel is credited with opening the first meat market in Edmonds (1894-95) as well...
myedmondsnews.com
After hearing from concerned residents, council moves closer to approving traffic cameras in school zones
After hearing testimony regarding speeding drivers who pose a safety hazard to students walking to and from Westgate Elementary School, the Edmonds City Council agreed to move forward with a proposal to install automated traffic safety cameras in four school zones. Councilmembers voted to place a resolution — presented by...
myedmondsnews.com
Restaurant news: 21-cent doughnuts, free pizza slices — and a review of Fire and the Feast
On Wednesday, Feb. 8, Top Pot Doughnuts will be celebrating its “official” anniversary by offering 21-cent Old Fashioned doughnuts in all of its cafes — including the one at Edmonds’ Salish Crossing. They plan to be stocked up, but if you want to pick up a large amount they have requested that you call to pre-order so they have enough for everyone. Only 21 cents for one of their tasty donuts. Top Pot is located at 150 Sunset Ave. S. and the number to call is 425-582-2579. They are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Miniature horse surprises residents at Cedar Creek Memory Care
Residents at Cedar Creek, A Koelsch Memory Care Community, were greeted Tuesday by a friendly, four-legged visitor – Domi – a registered therapy miniature horse owned by Brian Hohstadt of Triple B Foundation. “The sheer joy on our resident’s faces when Brian brings one of his miniature horses...
myedmondsnews.com
Washington Kids in Transition hosting food drive for families in need Feb. 10-11
Washington Kids in Transition will be holding a food drive on Friday, Feb.10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food drive will take place at the agency’s distribution center at 19721 Scriber Lake Rd., Suite B, in Lynnwood.
myedmondsnews.com
St. Alban’s to hold drive-thru food drive Feb. 11
St. Alban’s Episcopal Church will hold another drive-thru food drive on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The food received supports local food banks, with all donations of food and money going to them for distribution. Recommended donation items include non-perishable food such as soups, tuna,...
myedmondsnews.com
Beloved Orca sculpture returns to Edmonds
More than 200 people gathered at the Salish Sea Brewing Company’s Boathouse Tap Room Sunday evening to be part of a gala celebration marking the return of what is arguably the most identifiable, iconic and beloved piece of public art in our community – artist John Hurley’s driftwood Orca.
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds police improving 911 communications process with automated texts, emails
Beginning Feb. 8, the Edmonds Police Department will launch a new program to update 911 callers and crime victims about their incidents. The process involves sending fully automated yet customized texts or emails with the latest information about the case. They will also receive a survey to gather feedback on their experience.
myedmondsnews.com
Art Beat: Music, paper sculptures, Madhubani painting, February Art Walk and Festival of Shorts
Feb. 1-25 UW Center for Urban Horticulture. The Elisabeth C. Miller Library at the UW Center for Urban Horticulture will display the artwork of Edmonds College lab manager Christina Hanson from Feb. 1-25. The exhibition From a Paper Garden: Sculptures by Christina Hanson features 23 botanically accurate wire and paper sculptures.
myedmondsnews.com
Still no internet for Edmonds School District
Edmonds School District students and employees will face another day — at least — of no internet access when they return to class Monday. In an email message to students, families and staff Sunday, the school district technology team said it worked all weekend and has “made good progress toward restoring internet services.”
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds School District names Dr. Rebecca Miner as permanent superintendent
Miner was selected by the school board last spring to be the interim superintendent for the 2022-23 school year. “The board feels strongly Dr. Miner is the right fit to guide our district through our strategic plan,” said School Board President Dr. Nancy Katims. “Throughout the superintendent search process, we have listened to our community and they have expressed a high degree of confidence in Dr. Miner and her leadership.”
myedmondsnews.com
AAUW chapter hosting Feb. 11 program on art of Madhubani painting
AAUW Edmonds Sno-King chapter is sponsoring a Washington Humanities program: The Ancient Art of Madhubani Painting by Deepti Agrawal. The free talk and demonstration will be given in Edmonds College Snohomish Hall, Room 338, on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 10 a.m. to noon. For generations, women of a small region...
Comments / 0