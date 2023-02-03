Read full article on original website
Related
foodsafetynews.com
Three pathogens found in chicken linked to illnesses
Three people have fallen sick in Lithuania after eating chicken contaminated with Salmonella, Listeria and Campylobacter. The Kaunas Department of the State Food and Veterinary Service (VMVT Kaunas) received information from the National Public Health Center (NVSC) about three illnesses from chicken wings sold at a café. Officials from...
foodsafetynews.com
Importer recalls catfish steaks from India because of import violation
Delight Foods USA LLC, a distributor and the importer of record located in Jersey City, NJ, and Delight Foods LLC, a distributor and the importer of record located in San Jose, CA., is recalling 2,961 pounds of imported frozen catfish steaks. The products were imported from India, a country ineligible...
