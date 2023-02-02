Read full article on original website
Program to Learn about the City’s TIRZ Program
The ASU Small Business Development Center will host the. in-person event “Business Brown Bag: City of San Angelo Tax. Increment Reinvestment Zone” on Thursday, February 16th. from 12 noon till 1 PM at no cost. Participants can learn about. the benefits of the City TIRZ program. This session...
City Fills Engineering Posts
City of San Angelo officials have named Kevin Pate as city. engineer and Zeferino Mendoza as assistant city engineer. Pate has nearly 40 years of engineering experience and Prior to. becoming city engineer, he was San Angelo’s assistant city. engineer and then interim city engineer. Also promoted within. the...
