Developer Continues with Plans for California's Futuristic Costco Store Despite BacklashTech ReviewedLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major SigningOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
The Rock reported that his mother Ata Johnson will survive a terrifying car accidentINSIDE NewsLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Lakers Planning To Trade SuperstarOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
8 of Our Favorite Burgers in CaliforniaEast Coast TravelerCalifornia State
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major Signing
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been consistently one of the best teams in Major League Baseball over the past decade. The past few seasons the Los Angeles Dodgers proceeded to lose key players on their team, including Corey Seager, Trea Turner, and Justin Turner.
World Series Champion Announces Retirement Weeks Before Season Starts
With just a few weeks before pitchers and catchers report and kick off the 2023 MLB season, a former pitcher has decided to call it a career. According to Major League Baseball, and more specifically Tampa Bay Rays reporter with the Tampa Bay Times, Marc Topkin, star relief pitcher Jake McGee has announced his retirement from Major League Baseball after a career that spanned 13 seasons.
Yardbarker
2022 Los Angeles Angels Player Reviews: Brandon Marsh
The Los Angeles selected Brandon Marsh in the second round of the 2016 MLB Draft, and after stringing together a couple of successful Minor League seasons, he emerged as one of the organization’s top prospects. Marsh made his big league debut in 2021 and ended up taking on a...
Dodgers make attention-grabbing Spring Training move with top pitching prospects
The Los Angeles Dodgers announced their 2023 Spring Training non-roster invites on Friday. Among the players listed were two of the top pitching prospects in baseball in Bobby Miller and Gavin Stone, via Juan Toribio. Miller is the No. 24 overall ranked prospect in baseball, per MLB.com. Stone is the...
Legendary Hall of Fame Basketball Icon Dies
The history of basketball is long and has had some absolutely legendary figures across its history. Some of these legends played the sport, and some provided their own contributions in other ways, such as being a team owner, a general manager or a coach.
"He got right up under my chin and blasted me." - When Jerry West threatened to trade Shaquille O'Neal after slapping Greg Ostertag
Shaquille O'Neal infamously slapped Utah Jazz center, Greg Ostertag, during the 1997 season-opener shootaround at the Forum in Los Angeles.
Former top defender eyeing return to NBA
Though it has been years since he last set foot on an NBA floor, one veteran wing still has the hunger. Former first-round draft pick Andre Roberson landed a deal earlier this week with the Oklahoma City Blue, G League affiliate of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Speaking with reporters over the weekend, Roberson said that... The post Former top defender eyeing return to NBA appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
milb.com
Yankees announce Tampa Tarpons 2023 Coaching Staff
TAMPA, Fla. - The New York Yankees have announced the Tampa Tarpons' 2023 coaching staff, led by second year manager Rachel Balkovec. BORN: 7/5/87 in Omaha, Neb. • RESIDES: Tampa, Fla. COACHING CAREER: Enters her second season as Tarpons manager in 2023…became the first full-time female manager in the...
Kiyan Anthony announces transfer to Long Island Lutheran; Son of NBA legend Carmelo Anthony leaving Christ the King (New York)
The son of NBA legend Carmelo Anthony revealed he will be transferring from Christ the King to fellow New York powerhouse Long Island Lutheran
Sky begin retool with trio of signings in WNBA free agency
When the WNBA free agency period began, the Chicago Sky took some heavy losses. They lost hometown favorite Candace Parker to the Las Vegas Aces, Courtney Vandersloot to the New York Liberty, Azura Stephens to the Los Angeles Sparks and Allie Quigley decided to sit out the 2023 season. The departures left the Sky with only Kahleah Copper, Dana Evans and Ruthy Hebard from the 2021 championship team and only Copper was a major factor in the rotation. The Sky looked to rebound quickly though in the first couple of days of the WNBA free agency period with a trio of signings in Courtney Williams, Elizabeth Williams and Isabelle Harrison.
