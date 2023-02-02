When the WNBA free agency period began, the Chicago Sky took some heavy losses. They lost hometown favorite Candace Parker to the Las Vegas Aces, Courtney Vandersloot to the New York Liberty, Azura Stephens to the Los Angeles Sparks and Allie Quigley decided to sit out the 2023 season. The departures left the Sky with only Kahleah Copper, Dana Evans and Ruthy Hebard from the 2021 championship team and only Copper was a major factor in the rotation. The Sky looked to rebound quickly though in the first couple of days of the WNBA free agency period with a trio of signings in Courtney Williams, Elizabeth Williams and Isabelle Harrison.

