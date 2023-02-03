"Stinky Sneaker": Autumn Agnew, experienced Central Valley girls edge youthful University; Gabe Heimbigner sparks Titans boys

Read full article on original website
Mead girls win second consecutive Greater Spokane League title; Gonzaga Prep boys hold off Panthers
The Mead girls, ranked No. 8 in the state in 3A, had already sewed up the top seed to the District 8 3A tournament coming into Tuesday’s game. Gonzaga Prep’s status, however, was still in flux. The Bullpups entered play tied with Central Valley at 6-2 in league...
Darian Herring leads No. 6 Deer Park girls, undefeated in league play, into district tournament
There’s something exciting going on within the Deer Park girls basketball program. It hasn’t exactly been an overnight success story – more like a multiyear project. But the Stags are poised make some noise, starting with the District 7 1A tournament this week and, if things go well, at the state tournament.
District basketball roundup: Colville, Lakeside girls advance in District 7 1A tournament
Roundup of Tuesday’s district basketball action from across Eastern Washington. Colville 49, Medical Lake 38: Jordan True scored 22 points and the Crimson Hawks (14-6) beat the visiting Cardinals (7-15) in a first-round game. Charde Luat led Medical Lake with 20 points. Colville faces top-seeded Deer Park in a semifinal on Thursday.
