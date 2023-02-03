ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

SB Nation

8 Super Bowl recipes that are affordable, easy to make, and delicious

Super Bowl Sunday is about the three Fs: football, food and fun. The Chiefs and Eagles have the first F covered for us, and SB Nation is here to help with the other two. Are you hosting a party this year? Or heading to someone else’s party? Or are you just planning to put on your sweats, kick up your feet, and enjoy the game from the comfort of your couch with an array of delicious snacks? No matter what your plans are, we’re here to help you plan your menu for Super Bowl Sunday.
SB Nation

DeMarcus Ware says Tony Romo and Dak Prescott have 1 unfortunate thing in common

Did you know that Tony Romo and Dak Prescott have the same career record in the playoffs?. They are both 2-4 in postseason play and while the latter still has a lot of football in front of him this particular piece of truth has made life pretty miserable for Dallas Cowboys fans (it’s me, hi I’m the problem. it’s me) over the last few weeks.
SB Nation

Our ‘Madden’ sim of the Super Bowl was the greatest game of all time

We’re deep into Super Bowl week and everyone is trying to work out who is going to win. Truth is, nobody knows, especially not Madden 23 — but I had to sim it anyway. There’s something special about doing a full 15 minute simulation of a football game and watching intently. You pass the uncanny valley and hit the sublime. You start knowing this is a game, then it starts to feel real, before you quickly realize that there is no way anything you’re seeing could actually happen in an NFL game.

