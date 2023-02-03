LAS VEGAS (AP) — The NFL finally stopped pretending its all-star game was an actual game, and is breathing life into the exhibition with Sunday’s Pro Bowl Games. There will be no tackle football played for the first time — not that there was much tackling in recent years, more like two-hand touch. Flag football is now the marquee event. Will the dramatically different format work? The league desperately hopes so. Rather than a winner-take-all game, a series of events — each of which accumulates three points — lead up to three flag football contests to determine the winning conference. Two AFC players from the hometown Las Vegas Raiders weren’t completely sold on the format. Running back Josh Jacobs even called it “stupid.”

