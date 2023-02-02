Research on Oral Health Detailed by Researchers at University of Washington (Health insurance is associated with dental care use among university students in Washington State): Health and Medicine – Oral Health

Read full article on original website
ReKlame Health Expands BIPOC-Focused Psychiatric Care
Now available in New York , New Jersey and Florida , ReKlame Health brings culturally competent, tech-enabled behavioral healthcare and addiction management to traditionally underserved BIPOC communities. In-network with several national and regional commercial health plans, ReKlame looks to expand coverage for Medicaid and managed care plans. Black-founded and clinician-led...
How WA State lawmakers should address the anesthesia “staffing crisis.” | Opinion
Here’s a different take on the debate over anesthesia care in Washington state. | Guest Opinion
Humana Healthy Horizons to Support Maternal Health of Black Moms in Kentucky via Programs, Grants
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , Humana’s (NYSE: HUM) Kentucky Medicaid Plan, is pleased to announce that three local community-based organizations will receive grants totaling. to improve maternal health outcomes for Black moms in. Louisville. . This support will help remove existing barriers and improve access to quality prenatal care in. Kentucky.
Religious Health Care Restrictions Prompt Call for Washington Merger Oversight
Suffering from a cancerous mass in his jaw, he waited months to ask his regular oncologist about accessing life-ending medication through the state's Death with Dignity Act. He knew that physician, from a Catholic-affiliated health system on the Kitsap Peninsula, was bound by rules against providing such medication. When the...
Uncertainty looms as nearly 150,000 Idahoans could lose Medicaid
Idaho residents will have only 60 days to respond to notices about their Idaho Medicaid eligibility, or to enroll in a private health insurance plan. (Getty Images)As the pandemic gave way to the worst health crisis in modern history, emergency rules kept Idahoans and other Americans from losing Medicaid coverage — regardless of changes in their income or life circumstances. The…
Racist covenants kept families of color from building generational wealth. This bill aims to offset that
OLYMPIA, Wash. — For decades in the 20th century, developers could restrict who could live in neighborhoods. Phrases barring owners “other than the white race… except servants” were commonly placed in homeowner covenants. While that practice was outlawed in 1968, Lt. Gov. Denny Heck said the...
"Medicaid unwinding" and its effect in Washington and Idaho
On April 1, many people now on Medicaid in Washington and Idaho will lose their federally-subsidized care. That’s the day when Covid pandemic era rules that have allowed people to stay on the Medicaid rolls will lapse. “What happened during the pandemic was that, in order to ensure that...
Bipartisan group of Missouri lawmakers look to extend healthcare coverage for new moms
KTVI-TV (St. Louis, MO) JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - A bipartisan group of Missouri lawmakers wants to extend Medicaid coverage for new moms and their babies. Under the current law, low-income pregnant women who qualify for Medicaid can receive postpartum coverage for 60 days after giving birth. But because of the state's high maternal mortality rate, members on both sides of the aisle want to increase coverage to 12 months.
How a Washington Bill Could Help Caregiver Shortage Ahead of ‘Silver Tsunami’
To become certified, prospective home care workers in Washington must be tested on what they’ve learned in their 75 required hours of training. But many face challenges even before they get to the test — a would-be caregiver might have to drive several hours to a site at a scheduled time they didn’t choose.
Nearly 200,000 Ohioans set to lose Medicaid benefits by April: What you need to know
For nearly 200,000 Ohioans, the end of the federal government's public health emergency for COVID-19 will likely mean the end of their Medicaid benefits. It's called an unwinding, and it basically means that a requirement for states to keep people continuously enrolled during the pandemic (even if their income changed) will come to an end on.
Rantz: WA Dept of Health defends mocking a death, then censors critic
The Washington State Department of Health (WADOH) mocked the death of a Washingtonian in a tone-deaf tweet. After criticism, the department triple-downed on the offensive message and even censored a critic. An unidentified King County resident reportedly died from an infection linked to a brand of over-the-counter eye drops contaminated...
Affordable Health Care in Rural Washington State in Need of Help
State Representative Jaqueline Maycumber believes rural Washington is reaching a crisis situation when it comes to affordable health care. Maycumber says providers and medical facilities in rural areas continue to see low reimbursement rates for health care assistance programs. "Right now, the State of Washington is not paying parity to...
Hundreds of sandwiches, snacks, and more recalled over listeria risk
Hundreds of sandwiches, salads, snacks, yogurt, wraps, and other products that were distributed to several East Coast states have been recalled over concerns of possible listeria contamination. The recall, initiated by Baltimore-based Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC, involves more than 400 products sold between Jan. 24 and Jan. 30, 2023,...
Is the Pacific Northwest prepared for an earthquake?
As the world watches the damaging effects of the 7.8 earthquake in Turkey and Syria on Monday, many are wondering if Oregon and Washington are prepared for an earthquake.
Washington Bill Seeks Statewide Ban of 100LL
According to the bill’s language, restrictions would initially be placed on airports in areas of greatest population with a complete ban of 100LL for the entire state by 2030. [Credit: Meg Godlewski]. A bill that would ban the sale of leaded avgas has been introduced in the Washington state...
Chemicals 'of concern' flowing into Puget Sound, affecting marine life, scientists say
SEATTLE — Are the medications and products we use in our daily lives affecting wildlife in the Puget Sound?. It's a question environmental toxicologists have been working to answer especially with endangered Southern Resident orcas in mind. King County officials identified what they are calling "chemicals of emerging concern"...
Washington Bill Aims to Boost AC for Vulnerable Residents in Wake of 2021's Extreme Heat Wave
Philip Knowles, a firefighter in South King County, goes on hundreds of emergency calls every year. But those during the extreme heat wave of summer 2021 are etched in his brain. The bulk were from people reporting heat-related illnesses like heat stroke, heat exhaustion or other complications from overheating as...
Donelon: $45 million plan will expand home insurance coverage in Louisiana
American Press (Lake Charles, LA) The Insure Louisiana Incentive Program will be funded at $45 million after being approved by lawmakers last week during an extraordinary special session called by Gov. . The. Louisiana House of Representatives. approved the funding with a vote of 90-8; the. Senate. passed the bill...
Doctor loses $12M malpractice suit against insurer
A physician who sued her former malpractice insurer has lost her case after the court ruled her claims were blocked by a previous ruling in. was sued along with her employer after a lab mixup led the clinic to incorrectly diagnose a. Panora. man with prostate cancer, resulting in an...
Can’t afford housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher if you’re a low-income Florida family, disabled or elderly
Do you think housing prices are high? In Florida, a report indicates that a single family could get a home for nearly $402,000 in 2022. Previously, it was easy to buy the house for around $300,000.
