CORVEL CORP – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

Read full article on original website
Related
FG MERGER CORP. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Change in Directors or Principal Officers
Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors;. Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers. has resigned her position of Chief Financial Officer. of the Company, effective. February 17, 2023. . Appointment of Officer. Effective. February 17, 2023. , the board of directors of the...
FOXO TECHNOLOGIES INC. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors;. Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers. has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer of the Company,. effective immediately. Prior to the promotion,. , age 38, served as the Company's Vice President. of Product Operations since. January...
AXIS Capital to Present at the Bank of America Financial Services Conference 2023
(“AXIS Capital”) (NYSE: AXS), today announced that. A live, webcast will be available during the presentation, and an archived replay will be available for approximately 90 days, which can be accessed by following this link: https://bofa.veracast.com/webcasts/bofa/bankingfin2023/idR975fI.cfm. About. AXIS Capital. AXIS Capital. , through its operating subsidiaries, is a...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Finial Reinsurance Company and Finial Holdings, Inc.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” (Excellent) of. ). Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “bbb-” (Good) and the Long-Term Issue Credit Rating of “bbb-” (Good) on.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of National Indemnity Company and Its Affiliates
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A++ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aaa” (Exceptional) of. National Indemnity Company. (. Omaha, NE. ) and its affiliates (collectively referred to as National Indemnity). These companies are subsidiaries of Berkshire Hathaway...
Journal of Financial Services Research Issues Research Articles in February 2023 Edition
BASEL, Switzerland , Feb. 3 -- The Journal of Financial Services Research , a journal that says it features banking, risk management, capital markets, mutual funds, insurance, venture capital, consumer and corporate finance, published research articles on the following topics in its. February 2023. edition:. Original Papers:. *. and. Firm...
Allstate CEO to Present at Bank of America U.S. Insurance Conference
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL), one of the nation’s largest publicly held personal lines insurers, announced that. , its Chair, President and CEO, will present at the. Bank of America U.S. Insurance Conference. at. 10:30 a.m. Eastern on. Tuesday, Feb. 14. . A webcast of the presentation...
Gallagher Re Joins ABIR and EY as 2023 Bermuda Risk Summit Headline Sponsors
(BDA) is pleased to announce that Gallagher Re has joined the. (ABIR) and EY as headline sponsors of the second annual Bermuda Risk Summit. , Executive Vice President, Gallagher Re, said, “Gallagher Re is proud to support the second Bermuda Risk Summit, an annual event that showcases the breadth and versatility of Bermuda’s globally significant risk market. This event serves as a timely opportunity to connect with industry leaders ahead of midyear renewals and we applaud the BDA for their efforts in making the Bermuda Risk Summit a success.”
Aflac Incorporated Honored for Performance and Purpose
COLUMBUS, Ga. , February 3, 2023 /CSRwire/ - Demonstrating remarkable consistency in performance and gender equality. list of World's Most Admired Companies for the 22nd time and Bloomberg's Gender Equality Index for the fourth consecutive year. The World's Most Admired Companies list ranks the best-regarded companies in 52 industries through...
Assurant Earns 2023 Great Place to Work Certification™ in the U.S.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ), a leading global business services company that supports, protects and connects major consumer purchases, is proud to be Certified™ by. Great Place. to Work® in the. U.S. for the second consecutive year. The recognition, a gold standard in employer rankings, is based...
Study examines why consumers have confidence in making financial decisions
What instills confidence in consumers when it comes to making financial decisions?. Overall, findings in a recent study suggest that having – or not having – prior knowledge about the decision was the response most associated with confidence. Also, the youngest respondents (18-29 years old) were generally more apt to state they lack confidence in making financial decisions than other age groups.
Finance Insurance opens Kaua'i office
LIHU'E — Seventy years after the birth of Finance Factors, the Kaua'i office of. was blessed and dedicated Thursday, adjacent to Finance Factors located on. , the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Finance Factors, said the opening of the. Finance Insurance. office is a demonstration of Finance Factors'...
Consider all factors in homeowners insurance
Daily Messenger (Canandaigua, NY) As for replacement and market value, policygenius.com explains it this way, "Although the vast majority of property owners have homeowners insurance, almost half of them mistakenly think the amount of homeowners insurance they need is based on the market value of their home. Basing your home's coverage limits on its market value can lead you to being over insured and paying too much for coverage or being underinsured and not having high enough policy limits to pay out for a full rebuild in the event of a disaster."
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
6K+
Followers
36K+
Post
507K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0