“Systems And Methods Providing Medical Privileging And Data Over Data Networks Using A Distributed Ledger” in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20230019862): Patent Application

Patent Issued for Self-training machine-learning system for generating and providing action recommendations (USPTO 11557220): UnitedHealth Group Incorporated
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11557220, is. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated. (. Minnetonka, Minnesota. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors:...
Patent Issued for Verification of caller identification using application (USPTO 11558502): United Services Automobile Association
-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Howell, Michael W. (. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11558502 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Phone companies can detect a phone number, if it is identified, of an incoming call and display the phone number to the user. Some users will store phone numbers in a list of contacts on their device, and their device can then display a business or other name associated with the phone number. Unfortunately, scammers and spoofers can send phone numbers, names, and/or location information through the phone system that can identify the call as originating from a different business and/or location. Therefore, users may answer the phone because they believe that they are receiving a legitimate call from a known business. Users may provide private and/or personal information to the caller that can result in fraud or identify theft.
Researchers from Russian State Agrarian University-Moscow Timiryazev Agricultural Academy Detail Findings in Risk Management (Opportunities for the Application of a Model of Cost Management and Reduction of Risks in Financial and Economic …): Insurance – Risk Management
-- A new study on risk management is now available. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “The development of cloud technologies enables companies to actively implement technologies for cost management and risk reduction in their financial and economic activities.”. The news editors obtained a...
Crum & Forster Selects Origami Risk for P&C Insurance Technology to Streamline Claims Administration
New System Supports Insurer’s Focus on Quality Service, Efficiency. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Crum & Forster©, a leading national property and casualty specialty insurance company, has selected Origami Risk’s multi-tenant, software-as-a-service (SaaS) claims solution for claims adjudication, reporting, and the delivery of enhanced client services. Crum & Forster was...
Researchers at Hangzhou Normal University Release New Data on Crop Insurance (Effect of Insurance Subsidies on Agricultural Land-Use): Agriculture – Crop Insurance
-- Data detailed on crop insurance have been presented. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “This paper investigates the effect of crop insurance-subsidies on agricultural land-use allocation.”. Funders for this research include. Hangzhou Normal University. . Our news journalists obtained a quote from the...
Greenlight Re Innovations Announces Investment in Embedded Insurance Platform Vertical Insure
GRAND CAYMAN , Cayman Islands and MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLRE) ("Greenlight Re," or "the Company"), through its Greenlight Re Innovations, today announced an investment in. Vertical Insure, Inc. ("Vertical Insure"), a. Minneapolis. -based embedded insurance platform. Vertical Insure is addressing distribution...
Reports from Landmark University Add New Data to Research in Public Health (Perception among NHIS-HMO Enrolees of the Attitudes of Medical Personnel during Outpatient Care in Lagos Hospitals): Health and Medicine – Public Health
-- Research findings on public health are discussed in a new report. According to news reporting out of. by NewsRx editors, research stated, “The quality of healthcare services depends on the interactions between administrators, customers, and healthcare providers.”. Our news journalists obtained a quote from the research from. Landmark...
LEGALZOOM AND NEXT INSURANCE PARTNER TO CREATE AN EMBEDDED EXPERIENCE FOR SMALL BUSINESSES INSURANCE
LegalZoom and NEXT Create One-Stop-Shop for Entrepreneurs to Protect Their Business Through NEXT Connect. . (Nasdaq: LZ), the industry leader in online business formation and a leading platform in legal, compliance and tax solutions, and. , a leading digital insurtech company transforming small business insurance, announced a partnership to better...
The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. to Present at the Bank of America Securities 2023 Financial Services Conference
WORCESTER, Mass. , Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG) today announced. , executive vice president and chief financial officer, are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the. Bank of America Securities. 2023. Financial Services Conference. on. Wednesday, February 15, 2023. , from.
UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 1.01. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement. On February 1, 2023 , United Insurance Holdings Corp. (the "Company"), together. , an insurance company organized under the laws of the. State of Florida. ("UPC"), entered into a Renewal Rights Agreement, dated as of. February 1, 2023. (the "Renewal Rights Agreement"),...
University of Lucerne Reports Findings in Health Services [The Swiss Health Insurance Literacy Measure (HILM-CH): Measurement Properties and Cross-Cultural Validation]: Health and Medicine – Health Services
-- New research on Health and Medicine - Health Services is the subject of a report. According to news reporting out of Lucerne,. , by NewsRx editors, the research stated, “Most consumers face difficulties when choosing and navigating health insurance plans. Health insurance literacy (HIL) has been discussed as a critical lever to ensure efficient choices and navigation in choice-based health insurance systems.”
MyoPro Approved in Australia by National Disability Insurance Scheme
First reimbursement leads to greater access for patients. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Myomo, Inc. " or the "Company"), a wearable medical robotics company that offers increased functionality for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis, announced that for the first time, the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) in. Australia. approved a...
New Findings on Insurance from Victor Babes University of Medicine and Pharmacy Summarized (Study On Medical Malpractice Insurance In Romania): Insurance
-- Current study results on Insurance have been published. According to news reporting from Timisoara,. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “Malpractice insurance -professional liability insurance -is a subject of interest in both the medical and legal areas. It has a dual protective role: for the practitioner and for the patient.”
Risk Management Agency: USDA Supports Climate-Smart Ag, Equity And Domestic Food Production Through Crop Insurance
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Under the Biden-Harris administration, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has made great strides to better reach underserved agricultural producers and to support climate-smart agriculture through crop insurance. In the past two years,. USDA's. Risk Management Agency. (RMA) has created new insurance options while improving...
Kensington Vanguard National Land Services Hires Industry Veterans Steve LaForgia and James Cosolito as Senior Executive Vice Presidents
NEW YORK , Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kensington Vanguard National Land Services ("KV"), one of the largest independent, full-service national title insurance agencies in the country, has hired. and. , two highly experienced title insurance executives whose combined industry experience spans almost 40 years. "Steve and Jimmy worked here...
Mark Farrah Associates Assessed Profit Margin Trends of Top Blue Cross Blue Shield Plans
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Blue Cross and Blue Shield (BCBS) organizations’ combined membership comprised 38% of total. health insurance enrollment, or nearly 119 million members nationwide as of. September 30, 2022. , based on statutory reporting. The leading BCBS affiliated insurers with over. $17 billion. in revenue as of. September 30,...
UK Pet Insurance market revenue is expected to grow with a CAGR of ∼ 4.8% between 2023F-2027F owing to adoption of advance technology, high veterinary cost and growing At-home diagnostic: Ken Research
GURUGRAM, India , Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- is a moderately fragmented market. The pet insurance market is currently witnessing new entrants that are offering innovative and affordable product. However, the key players in this space are likely to maintain their position in the coming years. For instance, the pet insurance market is largely dominated by a few companies like Many Pets and.
BETTER FOR YOU WELLNESS, INC. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors;. Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers. , the Company appointed Dr. , CPA, CA,. Ph.D. as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"). Pratibha offers over 24 years of. diverse professional experience in financial reporting and auditing under GAAP.
New Dysphagia Data Have Been Reported by Investigators at University Hospital Muenster (Costs of Post-stroke Dysphagia During Acute Hospitalization From a Health-insurance Perspective): Digestive System Diseases and Conditions – Dysphagia
-- Researchers detail new data in Digestive System Diseases and Conditions - Dysphagia. According to news reporting originating from Munster,. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Oropharyngeal dysphagia is a common and complication-prone symptom after stroke and is assumed to increase medical expenses. The purpose of this study was therefore to examine acute hospitalization costs associated with post-stroke dysphagia.”
Globe Life rides out COVID-19 mortality, fluctuating agent counts
Globe Life Inc. is seeing mixed results on two industry issues of considerable interest: agent counts and COVID-19 mortality. One of the first insurers to post fourth quarter 2022 numbers, Globe Life executives held a conference call with Wall Street analysts Thursday. Based in McKinney, Texas, the insurer reported fourth-quarter earnings of $211.6 million.
