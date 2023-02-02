Beijing University of Chinese Medicine Reports Findings in Lung Cancer (Medical insurance payment schemes and patient medical expenses: a cross-sectional study of lung cancer patients in urban China): Oncology – Lung Cancer

Read full article on original website
New Dysphagia Data Have Been Reported by Investigators at University Hospital Muenster (Costs of Post-stroke Dysphagia During Acute Hospitalization From a Health-insurance Perspective): Digestive System Diseases and Conditions – Dysphagia
-- Researchers detail new data in Digestive System Diseases and Conditions - Dysphagia. According to news reporting originating from Munster,. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Oropharyngeal dysphagia is a common and complication-prone symptom after stroke and is assumed to increase medical expenses. The purpose of this study was therefore to examine acute hospitalization costs associated with post-stroke dysphagia.”
Reports Outline Pancreatic Cancer Study Results from University of Florida (Impact of Medicaid Expansion On Stage At Diagnosis for Us Adults With Pancreatic Cancer: a Population-based Study): Oncology – Pancreatic Cancer
-- Fresh data on Oncology - Pancreatic Cancer are presented in a new report. According to news reporting from. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “We evaluated whether Medicaid expansion is associated with earlier stage at diagnosis for pancreatic cancer taking into account key demographic, clinical, and geographic factors. We obtained Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End-Results (SEER-18) data on individuals diagnosed with pancreatic cancer from 2007 to 2016 (< 65 years of age).”
University of Chile Reports Findings in COVID-19 (COVID-19 pandemic and mental healthcare: Impact on health insurance with guaranteed universal access in Chile): Coronavirus – COVID-19
-- New research on Coronavirus - COVID-19 is the subject of a report. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Universal health coverage (UHC) is a goal of the member states of the. United Nations. . The negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on...
New Findings on Insurance from Victor Babes University of Medicine and Pharmacy Summarized (Study On Medical Malpractice Insurance In Romania): Insurance
-- Current study results on Insurance have been published. According to news reporting from Timisoara,. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “Malpractice insurance -professional liability insurance -is a subject of interest in both the medical and legal areas. It has a dual protective role: for the practitioner and for the patient.”
University of Lucerne Reports Findings in Health Services [The Swiss Health Insurance Literacy Measure (HILM-CH): Measurement Properties and Cross-Cultural Validation]: Health and Medicine – Health Services
-- New research on Health and Medicine - Health Services is the subject of a report. According to news reporting out of Lucerne,. , by NewsRx editors, the research stated, “Most consumers face difficulties when choosing and navigating health insurance plans. Health insurance literacy (HIL) has been discussed as a critical lever to ensure efficient choices and navigation in choice-based health insurance systems.”
Reports from Landmark University Add New Data to Research in Public Health (Perception among NHIS-HMO Enrolees of the Attitudes of Medical Personnel during Outpatient Care in Lagos Hospitals): Health and Medicine – Public Health
-- Research findings on public health are discussed in a new report. According to news reporting out of. by NewsRx editors, research stated, “The quality of healthcare services depends on the interactions between administrators, customers, and healthcare providers.”. Our news journalists obtained a quote from the research from. Landmark...
Researchers at Hangzhou Normal University Release New Data on Crop Insurance (Effect of Insurance Subsidies on Agricultural Land-Use): Agriculture – Crop Insurance
-- Data detailed on crop insurance have been presented. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “This paper investigates the effect of crop insurance-subsidies on agricultural land-use allocation.”. Funders for this research include. Hangzhou Normal University. . Our news journalists obtained a quote from the...
COVID in California: Infection raises risk of high cholesterol, studies find
Feb. 3— Bay Area coronavirus cases and other metrics such as case rates and hospitalizations are still falling, but the rate of decline has slowed and wastewater samples aren't giving an entirely rosy picture. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that the XBB.1.5 omicron subvariant made up about 66.4% of cases in the week through Feb. 4, up…
Researchers from Russian State Agrarian University-Moscow Timiryazev Agricultural Academy Detail Findings in Risk Management (Opportunities for the Application of a Model of Cost Management and Reduction of Risks in Financial and Economic …): Insurance – Risk Management
-- A new study on risk management is now available. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “The development of cloud technologies enables companies to actively implement technologies for cost management and risk reduction in their financial and economic activities.”. The news editors obtained a...
As pandemic-era Medicaid provisions lapse, millions in U.S. approach a coverage cliff
The Pete T. Cenarrusa state office building in Boise, the longtime headquarters for Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and the Division of Medicaid. (Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Mountain Sun)States are preparing to remove millions of people from Medicaid as protections put in place early in the COVID-19 pandemic expire. The upheaval, which begins in April, will put millions of…
Patent Issued for Self-training machine-learning system for generating and providing action recommendations (USPTO 11557220): UnitedHealth Group Incorporated
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11557220, is. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated. (. Minnetonka, Minnesota. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors:...
Alegeus and The Difference Card Extend Partnership to Provide Impactful and Cost-Effective Benefits to Employers and Employees
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , the market leader inhealthcare payment solutions, today announced it has extended its partnership with The Difference Card, an innovative benefits provider delivering custom and cost-effective health insurance solutions for organizations across the. U.S. A long-time. Alegeus. partner, The Difference Card is a healthcare disruptor whose mission is...
Increasing public awareness as well as increase in healthcare spending by the Government is driving the Thailand Clinical Laboratory Market and is expected to exceed USD 6.0 Bn by 2026F: Ken Research
GURUGRAM, India , Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thailand Clinical Laboratory Market is in the growing stage, being driven by increasing healthcare spending by aging population, expanding healthcare spending by the Government, growth in non-communicable disease and chronic diseases and increasing public awareness. The private hospital sector has been undergoing...
Uncertainty looms as nearly 150,000 Idahoans could lose Medicaid
Idaho residents will have only 60 days to respond to notices about their Idaho Medicaid eligibility, or to enroll in a private health insurance plan. (Getty Images)As the pandemic gave way to the worst health crisis in modern history, emergency rules kept Idahoans and other Americans from losing Medicaid coverage — regardless of changes in their income or life circumstances. The…
A Majority of Americans Say They Would Buy Health Insurance From Non-insurance Companies
According to projections from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. have increased at an annual rate of 5.4% since 2019 and are expected to climb to. discovered that 94% of Americans think the cost of healthcare in the. U.S. is simply too high.(2) Based on expert analysis by IBISWorld,...
MyoPro Approved in Australia by National Disability Insurance Scheme
First reimbursement leads to greater access for patients. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Myomo, Inc. " or the "Company"), a wearable medical robotics company that offers increased functionality for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis, announced that for the first time, the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) in. Australia. approved a...
Berkley Re Solutions Partners With Barton Mutual Insurance Company to Launch Nation’s First Personal Insurance Product Line for Violent Events
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Berkley Re Solutions today announced a partnership with. to introduce a first-of-its-kind coverage for individuals and families who experience traumatic events. This new coverage is designed to be broad-ranging and address the potentially life-altering impacts on victims of a violent event, and was created with feedback and guidance from carriers across the nation.
