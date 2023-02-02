Researchers Submit Patent Application, “Health Management for Magnetic Storage Media”, for Approval (USPTO 20230020009): Marvell Asia Pte Ltd.

-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Howell, Michael W. (. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11558502 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Phone companies can detect a phone number, if it is identified, of an incoming call and display the phone number to the user. Some users will store phone numbers in a list of contacts on their device, and their device can then display a business or other name associated with the phone number. Unfortunately, scammers and spoofers can send phone numbers, names, and/or location information through the phone system that can identify the call as originating from a different business and/or location. Therefore, users may answer the phone because they believe that they are receiving a legitimate call from a known business. Users may provide private and/or personal information to the caller that can result in fraud or identify theft.

1 DAY AGO