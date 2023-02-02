Researchers Submit Patent Application, “Health Management for Magnetic Storage Media”, for Approval (USPTO 20230020009): Marvell Asia Pte Ltd.

Read full article on original website
Related
Patent Issued for Verification of caller identification using application (USPTO 11558502): United Services Automobile Association
-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Howell, Michael W. (. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11558502 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Phone companies can detect a phone number, if it is identified, of an incoming call and display the phone number to the user. Some users will store phone numbers in a list of contacts on their device, and their device can then display a business or other name associated with the phone number. Unfortunately, scammers and spoofers can send phone numbers, names, and/or location information through the phone system that can identify the call as originating from a different business and/or location. Therefore, users may answer the phone because they believe that they are receiving a legitimate call from a known business. Users may provide private and/or personal information to the caller that can result in fraud or identify theft.
Patent Issued for Self-training machine-learning system for generating and providing action recommendations (USPTO 11557220): UnitedHealth Group Incorporated
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11557220, is. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated. (. Minnetonka, Minnesota. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors:...
Reports from Landmark University Add New Data to Research in Public Health (Perception among NHIS-HMO Enrolees of the Attitudes of Medical Personnel during Outpatient Care in Lagos Hospitals): Health and Medicine – Public Health
-- Research findings on public health are discussed in a new report. According to news reporting out of. by NewsRx editors, research stated, “The quality of healthcare services depends on the interactions between administrators, customers, and healthcare providers.”. Our news journalists obtained a quote from the research from. Landmark...
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
A Chinese iPhone factory worker says he saw a colleague have his pay reduced for spending too much time drinking water, report says
Nicknamed Hunter, he told Rest of World that working at the Foxconn factory in Zhengzhou, China felt like he was stripped of his "rights and dignity."
Researchers from Russian State Agrarian University-Moscow Timiryazev Agricultural Academy Detail Findings in Risk Management (Opportunities for the Application of a Model of Cost Management and Reduction of Risks in Financial and Economic …): Insurance – Risk Management
-- A new study on risk management is now available. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “The development of cloud technologies enables companies to actively implement technologies for cost management and risk reduction in their financial and economic activities.”. The news editors obtained a...
Increasing public awareness as well as increase in healthcare spending by the Government is driving the Thailand Clinical Laboratory Market and is expected to exceed USD 6.0 Bn by 2026F: Ken Research
GURUGRAM, India , Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thailand Clinical Laboratory Market is in the growing stage, being driven by increasing healthcare spending by aging population, expanding healthcare spending by the Government, growth in non-communicable disease and chronic diseases and increasing public awareness. The private hospital sector has been undergoing...
Alegeus and The Difference Card Extend Partnership to Provide Impactful and Cost-Effective Benefits to Employers and Employees
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , the market leader inhealthcare payment solutions, today announced it has extended its partnership with The Difference Card, an innovative benefits provider delivering custom and cost-effective health insurance solutions for organizations across the. U.S. A long-time. Alegeus. partner, The Difference Card is a healthcare disruptor whose mission is...
University of Lucerne Reports Findings in Health Services [The Swiss Health Insurance Literacy Measure (HILM-CH): Measurement Properties and Cross-Cultural Validation]: Health and Medicine – Health Services
-- New research on Health and Medicine - Health Services is the subject of a report. According to news reporting out of Lucerne,. , by NewsRx editors, the research stated, “Most consumers face difficulties when choosing and navigating health insurance plans. Health insurance literacy (HIL) has been discussed as a critical lever to ensure efficient choices and navigation in choice-based health insurance systems.”
Life Insurance Software Market Giants Spending Is Going to Boom : Microsoft, Ebix, Acturis, Oracle: Life Insurance Software Market Giants Spending Is Going to Boom
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Life Insurance Software Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the.
Greenlight Re Innovations Announces Investment in Embedded Insurance Platform Vertical Insure
GRAND CAYMAN , Cayman Islands and MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLRE) ("Greenlight Re," or "the Company"), through its Greenlight Re Innovations, today announced an investment in. Vertical Insure, Inc. ("Vertical Insure"), a. Minneapolis. -based embedded insurance platform. Vertical Insure is addressing distribution...
Crum & Forster Selects Origami Risk for P&C Insurance Technology to Streamline Claims Administration
New System Supports Insurer’s Focus on Quality Service, Efficiency. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Crum & Forster©, a leading national property and casualty specialty insurance company, has selected Origami Risk’s multi-tenant, software-as-a-service (SaaS) claims solution for claims adjudication, reporting, and the delivery of enhanced client services. Crum & Forster was...
UK Pet Insurance market revenue is expected to grow with a CAGR of ∼ 4.8% between 2023F-2027F owing to adoption of advance technology, high veterinary cost and growing At-home diagnostic: Ken Research
GURUGRAM, India , Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- is a moderately fragmented market. The pet insurance market is currently witnessing new entrants that are offering innovative and affordable product. However, the key players in this space are likely to maintain their position in the coming years. For instance, the pet insurance market is largely dominated by a few companies like Many Pets and.
SBLI Partners with Swiss Re to Deliver an Innovative Claims Experience
New digital customer experience eases difficult time for life insurance beneficiaries. The Savings Bank Mutual Life Insurance Company of Massachusetts. ) announced it has partnered with Swiss Re to offer its customers Swiss Re’s Automated Claims Experience solution, a state-of-the-art digital tool that guides beneficiaries through the claims process.
Researchers at Hangzhou Normal University Release New Data on Crop Insurance (Effect of Insurance Subsidies on Agricultural Land-Use): Agriculture – Crop Insurance
-- Data detailed on crop insurance have been presented. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “This paper investigates the effect of crop insurance-subsidies on agricultural land-use allocation.”. Funders for this research include. Hangzhou Normal University. . Our news journalists obtained a quote from the...
UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 1.01. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement. On February 1, 2023 , United Insurance Holdings Corp. (the "Company"), together. , an insurance company organized under the laws of the. State of Florida. ("UPC"), entered into a Renewal Rights Agreement, dated as of. February 1, 2023. (the "Renewal Rights Agreement"),...
Berkley Re Solutions Partners With Barton Mutual Insurance Company to Launch Nation’s First Personal Insurance Product Line for Violent Events
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Berkley Re Solutions today announced a partnership with. to introduce a first-of-its-kind coverage for individuals and families who experience traumatic events. This new coverage is designed to be broad-ranging and address the potentially life-altering impacts on victims of a violent event, and was created with feedback and guidance from carriers across the nation.
Risk Management Agency: USDA Supports Climate-Smart Ag, Equity And Domestic Food Production Through Crop Insurance
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Under the Biden-Harris administration, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has made great strides to better reach underserved agricultural producers and to support climate-smart agriculture through crop insurance. In the past two years,. USDA's. Risk Management Agency. (RMA) has created new insurance options while improving...
As pandemic-era Medicaid provisions lapse, millions in U.S. approach a coverage cliff
The Pete T. Cenarrusa state office building in Boise, the longtime headquarters for Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and the Division of Medicaid. (Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Mountain Sun)States are preparing to remove millions of people from Medicaid as protections put in place early in the COVID-19 pandemic expire. The upheaval, which begins in April, will put millions of…
MetLife Investment Management to Acquire Alternative Investment Firm Raven Capital Management
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- MetLife Investment Management (MIM) , the institutional asset management business of. (NYSE: MET), announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire. Raven Capital Management. , a privately-owned alternative investment firm. As of. December 31, 2022. , Raven’s assets under management totaled. $2.1 billion. ....
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
6K+
Followers
36K+
Post
508K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0