Patent Issued for Method and system for integrating online sales of consumer products with the sale of corresponding insurance (USPTO 11556996): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company
-- State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company ( Bloomington, Illinois ,. ) has been issued patent number 11556996, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “Today, customers purchase a variety of products through online retailers. For example, a customer may purchase vehicles, homes, jewelry, electronics, machinery, etc., online. Insurance for these products may also be purchased online, but customers purchase insurance policies separately from the product for which they provide coverage. For example, a customer may purchase a car online through a dealership website. However, the customer must purchase insurance coverage for the car through an additional service, resulting in a time consuming and inconvenient process, particularly in situations where purchasing insurance for the product is mandatory (e.g., auto insurance in some states).”
Reverse mortgages avoided by financial advisors, professor says
The Federal Housing Administration (FHA)’s Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM) program could be a source of reliable retirement funding, particularly when integrated with other sources like annuities and asset liquidation. However, it has not reached its potential due to the general aversion advisors have to the product. This is according to Jack Guttentag, professor emeritus…
AM Best Places Credit Ratings of Stillwater Insurance Group’s Members Under Review With Negative Implications
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has placed under review with negative implications the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” (Excellent) of. Stillwater Insurance Company. (SIC) (. Santa Barbara, CA. ) and its wholly owned subsidiary,. Stillwater Property and Casualty...
Berkley Re Solutions Partners With Barton Mutual Insurance Company to Launch Nation’s First Personal Insurance Product Line for Violent Events
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Berkley Re Solutions today announced a partnership with. to introduce a first-of-its-kind coverage for individuals and families who experience traumatic events. This new coverage is designed to be broad-ranging and address the potentially life-altering impacts on victims of a violent event, and was created with feedback and guidance from carriers across the nation.
UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 1.01. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement. On February 1, 2023 , United Insurance Holdings Corp. (the "Company"), together. , an insurance company organized under the laws of the. State of Florida. ("UPC"), entered into a Renewal Rights Agreement, dated as of. February 1, 2023. (the "Renewal Rights Agreement"),...
New Findings on Insurance from Victor Babes University of Medicine and Pharmacy Summarized (Study On Medical Malpractice Insurance In Romania): Insurance
-- Current study results on Insurance have been published. According to news reporting from Timisoara,. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “Malpractice insurance -professional liability insurance -is a subject of interest in both the medical and legal areas. It has a dual protective role: for the practitioner and for the patient.”
The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. to Present at the Bank of America Securities 2023 Financial Services Conference
WORCESTER, Mass. , Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG) today announced. , executive vice president and chief financial officer, are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the. Bank of America Securities. 2023. Financial Services Conference. on. Wednesday, February 15, 2023. , from.
Greenlight Re Innovations Announces Investment in Embedded Insurance Platform Vertical Insure
GRAND CAYMAN , Cayman Islands and MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLRE) ("Greenlight Re," or "the Company"), through its Greenlight Re Innovations, today announced an investment in. Vertical Insure, Inc. ("Vertical Insure"), a. Minneapolis. -based embedded insurance platform. Vertical Insure is addressing distribution...
Financial Focus: Smart moves for investors after a down 2022
Marshall News Messenger (TX) Many investors were glad to see the end of 2022. But what's ahead this year? And what moves can you make in response to last year's results?. To begin with, here's what happened: 2022 was the worst year for the financial markets since 2008, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropping nearly nine percent, the S&P 500 losing more than 19 percent and the technology-heavy Nasdaq falling 33 percent. Several factors contributed to these results, including the moves by the.
SBLI Partners with Swiss Re to Deliver an Innovative Claims Experience
New digital customer experience eases difficult time for life insurance beneficiaries. The Savings Bank Mutual Life Insurance Company of Massachusetts. ) announced it has partnered with Swiss Re to offer its customers Swiss Re’s Automated Claims Experience solution, a state-of-the-art digital tool that guides beneficiaries through the claims process.
SELECTQUOTE, INC. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
You should read the following discussion and analysis of our financial condition and result of operations together with our condensed consolidated financial statements and footnotes included elsewhere in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. In addition to historical information, this discussion and analysis contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections about our industry, business and future financial results. Please refer to a discussion of the Company's forward-looking statements and associated risks in "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in our 2022 Annual Report. Our actual results may differ materially from those discussed below. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our 2022 Annual Report and in Part II, Item 1A hereof.
Crum & Forster Selects Origami Risk for P&C Insurance Technology to Streamline Claims Administration
New System Supports Insurer’s Focus on Quality Service, Efficiency. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Crum & Forster©, a leading national property and casualty specialty insurance company, has selected Origami Risk’s multi-tenant, software-as-a-service (SaaS) claims solution for claims adjudication, reporting, and the delivery of enhanced client services. Crum & Forster was...
Will the family maximum limit my Social Security benefits?
I have a question about the family maximum SS retirement benefit. As I understand it, if the breadwinner is drawing retirement benefits or is deceased, the family maximum is calculated from a formula that yields a figure between 150 percent and 188 percent of the breadwinner's primary insurance amount - his or her monthly benefit if claimed at full retirement age. That age is 66 and 4 months for people born in 1956 and will gradually increase to 67 over the next few years. Is this calculation only applicable at full retirement age (in my case 66 and 4 months) or is it still applicable if I delay taking SS until 68 or 70? My assumption is the "breadwinner" is the spouse with the higher income. Signed: Planning my Retirement.
Forbes Recognizes Nine Northwestern Mutual Financial Advisors on 2023 Top Women Wealth Advisors List
– Aria Financial Services. "The comprehensive financial planning our accomplished advisors deliver – blending industry-leading risk and wealth solutions – ensures their clients can protect the wealth they've created while building future prosperity," said. Aditi Javeri Gokhale. ,. Northwestern Mutual's. chief strategy officer, president of retail investments and...
MetLife Investment Management to Acquire Alternative Investment Firm Raven Capital Management
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- MetLife Investment Management (MIM) , the institutional asset management business of. (NYSE: MET), announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire. Raven Capital Management. , a privately-owned alternative investment firm. As of. December 31, 2022. , Raven’s assets under management totaled. $2.1 billion. ....
LEGALZOOM AND NEXT INSURANCE PARTNER TO CREATE AN EMBEDDED EXPERIENCE FOR SMALL BUSINESSES INSURANCE
LegalZoom and NEXT Create One-Stop-Shop for Entrepreneurs to Protect Their Business Through NEXT Connect. . (Nasdaq: LZ), the industry leader in online business formation and a leading platform in legal, compliance and tax solutions, and. , a leading digital insurtech company transforming small business insurance, announced a partnership to better...
CNA Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
CHICAGO (AP) _ CNA Financial Corp. (CNA) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of. . Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to. expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by. Zacks Investment Research. was for earnings of. 83 cents. The insurance holding company posted revenue of. $3.11 billion. in the...
Congress has capped Medicare insulin costs. Here’s how it works and what it means
North Carolina residents could soon be paying less for prescription drugs. on Friday to highlight the Biden administration’s efforts to reduce healthcare costs as part of the Inflation Reduction Act. “The Inflation Reduction Act is the most impactful health care bill since the Affordable Care Act because it works...
Plnar Announces Integration with Verisk’s ClaimXperience
The integration of Plnar’s virtual capabilities to our ClaimXperience solution will make it easier for both insurers and consumers to leverage the power of virtual inspections." , Senior Vice President of Verisk Property Estimating Solutions. AUSTIN, TX. ,. UNITED STATES. ,. February 6, 2023. /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plnar, the Leading...
Stocks hit summer highs as Fed sees progress on inflation
NEW YORK - Wall Street climbed Wednesday to its best level since the summer following the latest hike to interest rates by the. , which said it's finally seeing improvements in inflation. The S&P 500 rallied back from an early 1% loss to rise 1% after Fed Chair. Jerome Powell.
