Wisconsin State

Bitter with the sweet on Medicaid expansion

Northeast Georgian, The (Cornelia, GA) It seems no legislative session is complete without a debate over Medicaid expansion. Only this year, there's another idea that isn't just being proposed, but implemented. Georgia. is months away from launching one of Gov. signature policies to expand health coverage. Kemp's Georgia Pathways "waiver"...
GEORGIA STATE
Car insurance rate hikes could require state approval under new bill

State Rep. , state Sen. , co-director of Citizen Action Illinois. Abe Scarr of Illinois Public Interest Research Group. want to tap the brakes on car insurers who they say continue to raise rates and discriminate against drivers based on credit score, Zip code and gender.Forty-eight states have oversight of car insurer's rate hikes and prohibit that type of discrimination but.
CHICAGO, IL
State’s theory on why Murdaugh allegedly killed doesn’t make sense, SC defense attorney says [The Charlotte Observer]

Lawyers prosecuting for murder won a big victory Monday when the judge ruled allegations of financial crimes could be admitted into evidence, but a veteran. defense attorney wonders whether it’s actually a win. That’s because he questions the prosecution’s overall strategy — alleging Murdaugh killed his wife Maggie and...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Outdoor report

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced Gov. to recognize our state's increasing flood risk and the importance of having appropriate insurance coverage. Most homeowners and renters insurance policies do not cover flood damage. Federal flood insurance is available to residents through the National Flood...
WISCONSIN STATE
BeWellnm announces successful open enrollment period

Silver City Daily Press & Independent (NM) BeWellnm, the New Mexico Health Insurance Exchange, announced the close of a successful 2023 open enrollment period, which saw an enrollment increase of over 22.6 percent - or more than 7, 500 additional enrollees - compared to the prior year. This enrollment growth...
NEW MEXICO STATE
New York State Police Department blotter

Saratogian, The (Saratoga Springs, NY) for driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated, and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content .08 of 1%. for driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content .08 of 1%. Fraud:. Tiffany Hunter. , 27, of Moreau, was arrested...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

