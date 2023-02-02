“Digital Safety and Account Discovery” in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20230018050): Allstate Insurance Company

Read full article on original website
Berkley Re Solutions Partners With Barton Mutual Insurance Company to Launch Nation’s First Personal Insurance Product Line for Violent Events
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Berkley Re Solutions today announced a partnership with. to introduce a first-of-its-kind coverage for individuals and families who experience traumatic events. This new coverage is designed to be broad-ranging and address the potentially life-altering impacts on victims of a violent event, and was created with feedback and guidance from carriers across the nation.
Alegeus and The Difference Card Extend Partnership to Provide Impactful and Cost-Effective Benefits to Employers and Employees
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , the market leader inhealthcare payment solutions, today announced it has extended its partnership with The Difference Card, an innovative benefits provider delivering custom and cost-effective health insurance solutions for organizations across the. U.S. A long-time. Alegeus. partner, The Difference Card is a healthcare disruptor whose mission is...
Patent Issued for Self-training machine-learning system for generating and providing action recommendations (USPTO 11557220): UnitedHealth Group Incorporated
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11557220, is. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated. (. Minnetonka, Minnesota. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors:...
LEGALZOOM AND NEXT INSURANCE PARTNER TO CREATE AN EMBEDDED EXPERIENCE FOR SMALL BUSINESSES INSURANCE
LegalZoom and NEXT Create One-Stop-Shop for Entrepreneurs to Protect Their Business Through NEXT Connect. . (Nasdaq: LZ), the industry leader in online business formation and a leading platform in legal, compliance and tax solutions, and. , a leading digital insurtech company transforming small business insurance, announced a partnership to better...
Crum & Forster Selects Origami Risk for P&C Insurance Technology to Streamline Claims Administration
New System Supports Insurer’s Focus on Quality Service, Efficiency. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Crum & Forster©, a leading national property and casualty specialty insurance company, has selected Origami Risk’s multi-tenant, software-as-a-service (SaaS) claims solution for claims adjudication, reporting, and the delivery of enhanced client services. Crum & Forster was...
UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 1.01. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement. On February 1, 2023 , United Insurance Holdings Corp. (the "Company"), together. , an insurance company organized under the laws of the. State of Florida. ("UPC"), entered into a Renewal Rights Agreement, dated as of. February 1, 2023. (the "Renewal Rights Agreement"),...
BETTER FOR YOU WELLNESS, INC. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors;. Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers. , the Company appointed Dr. , CPA, CA,. Ph.D. as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"). Pratibha offers over 24 years of. diverse professional experience in financial reporting and auditing under GAAP.
SBLI Partners with Swiss Re to Deliver an Innovative Claims Experience
New digital customer experience eases difficult time for life insurance beneficiaries. The Savings Bank Mutual Life Insurance Company of Massachusetts. ) announced it has partnered with Swiss Re to offer its customers Swiss Re’s Automated Claims Experience solution, a state-of-the-art digital tool that guides beneficiaries through the claims process.
MyoPro Approved in Australia by National Disability Insurance Scheme
First reimbursement leads to greater access for patients. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Myomo, Inc. " or the "Company"), a wearable medical robotics company that offers increased functionality for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis, announced that for the first time, the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) in. Australia. approved a...
Life Insurance Software Market Giants Spending Is Going to Boom : Microsoft, Ebix, Acturis, Oracle: Life Insurance Software Market Giants Spending Is Going to Boom
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Life Insurance Software Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the.
Researchers from Russian State Agrarian University-Moscow Timiryazev Agricultural Academy Detail Findings in Risk Management (Opportunities for the Application of a Model of Cost Management and Reduction of Risks in Financial and Economic …): Insurance – Risk Management
-- A new study on risk management is now available. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “The development of cloud technologies enables companies to actively implement technologies for cost management and risk reduction in their financial and economic activities.”. The news editors obtained a...
PCF INSURANCE SERVICES' FELIX MORGAN AWARDED SILICON SLOPES HALL OF FAME CFO OF THE YEAR
LEHI, Utah , Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PCF Insurance Services ("PCF"), a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage firm headquartered in. , today announced that its Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer (CFO & COO) has been named 2022 Silicon Slopes Hall of Fame CFO of the Year. With...
University of Lucerne Reports Findings in Health Services [The Swiss Health Insurance Literacy Measure (HILM-CH): Measurement Properties and Cross-Cultural Validation]: Health and Medicine – Health Services
-- New research on Health and Medicine - Health Services is the subject of a report. According to news reporting out of Lucerne,. , by NewsRx editors, the research stated, “Most consumers face difficulties when choosing and navigating health insurance plans. Health insurance literacy (HIL) has been discussed as a critical lever to ensure efficient choices and navigation in choice-based health insurance systems.”
New Findings on Insurance from Victor Babes University of Medicine and Pharmacy Summarized (Study On Medical Malpractice Insurance In Romania): Insurance
-- Current study results on Insurance have been published. According to news reporting from Timisoara,. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “Malpractice insurance -professional liability insurance -is a subject of interest in both the medical and legal areas. It has a dual protective role: for the practitioner and for the patient.”
GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC FILES (8-K) Disclosing Change in Directors or Principal Officers
Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors;. Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain. Daniel J. Sheehan IV will be transitioning out of his current role of Executive. Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Investment Officer in early. March 2023. but will remain with...
Risk Management Agency: USDA Supports Climate-Smart Ag, Equity And Domestic Food Production Through Crop Insurance
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Under the Biden-Harris administration, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has made great strides to better reach underserved agricultural producers and to support climate-smart agriculture through crop insurance. In the past two years,. USDA's. Risk Management Agency. (RMA) has created new insurance options while improving...
Researchers at Hangzhou Normal University Release New Data on Crop Insurance (Effect of Insurance Subsidies on Agricultural Land-Use): Agriculture – Crop Insurance
-- Data detailed on crop insurance have been presented. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “This paper investigates the effect of crop insurance-subsidies on agricultural land-use allocation.”. Funders for this research include. Hangzhou Normal University. . Our news journalists obtained a quote from the...
WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD FILES (8-K) Disclosing Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits
ITEM 2.02. RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL CONDITION. On February 7, 2023 , White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. issued a press release announcing its results for the three months and year ended. December 31, 2022. . The press release furnished herewith is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Form 8-
As pandemic-era Medicaid provisions lapse, millions in U.S. approach a coverage cliff
The Pete T. Cenarrusa state office building in Boise, the longtime headquarters for Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and the Division of Medicaid. (Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Mountain Sun)States are preparing to remove millions of people from Medicaid as protections put in place early in the COVID-19 pandemic expire. The upheaval, which begins in April, will put millions of…
A Majority of Americans Say They Would Buy Health Insurance From Non-insurance Companies
According to projections from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. have increased at an annual rate of 5.4% since 2019 and are expected to climb to. discovered that 94% of Americans think the cost of healthcare in the. U.S. is simply too high.(2) Based on expert analysis by IBISWorld,...
