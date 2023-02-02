Read full article on original website
Berkley Re Solutions Partners With Barton Mutual Insurance Company to Launch Nation’s First Personal Insurance Product Line for Violent Events
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Berkley Re Solutions today announced a partnership with. to introduce a first-of-its-kind coverage for individuals and families who experience traumatic events. This new coverage is designed to be broad-ranging and address the potentially life-altering impacts on victims of a violent event, and was created with feedback and guidance from carriers across the nation.
GeoBlue® Celebrates Its 25th Anniversary
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. , Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GeoBlue announced its 25th anniversary as the leader in high-tech, high-touch health insurance solutions for the globally mobile. Incorporated in. February 1997. , the company, then known as. Highway to Health. , began with a mission to help. U.S. -based...
LEGALZOOM AND NEXT INSURANCE PARTNER TO CREATE AN EMBEDDED EXPERIENCE FOR SMALL BUSINESSES INSURANCE
LegalZoom and NEXT Create One-Stop-Shop for Entrepreneurs to Protect Their Business Through NEXT Connect. . (Nasdaq: LZ), the industry leader in online business formation and a leading platform in legal, compliance and tax solutions, and. , a leading digital insurtech company transforming small business insurance, announced a partnership to better...
The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. to Present at the Bank of America Securities 2023 Financial Services Conference
WORCESTER, Mass. , Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG) today announced. , executive vice president and chief financial officer, are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the. Bank of America Securities. 2023. Financial Services Conference. on. Wednesday, February 15, 2023. , from.
SBLI Partners with Swiss Re to Deliver an Innovative Claims Experience
New digital customer experience eases difficult time for life insurance beneficiaries. The Savings Bank Mutual Life Insurance Company of Massachusetts. ) announced it has partnered with Swiss Re to offer its customers Swiss Re’s Automated Claims Experience solution, a state-of-the-art digital tool that guides beneficiaries through the claims process.
Forbes Recognizes Nine Northwestern Mutual Financial Advisors on 2023 Top Women Wealth Advisors List
– Aria Financial Services. "The comprehensive financial planning our accomplished advisors deliver – blending industry-leading risk and wealth solutions – ensures their clients can protect the wealth they've created while building future prosperity," said. Aditi Javeri Gokhale. ,. Northwestern Mutual's. chief strategy officer, president of retail investments and...
AM Best Places Credit Ratings of Stillwater Insurance Group’s Members Under Review With Negative Implications
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has placed under review with negative implications the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” (Excellent) of. Stillwater Insurance Company. (SIC) (. Santa Barbara, CA. ) and its wholly owned subsidiary,. Stillwater Property and Casualty...
Alegeus and The Difference Card Extend Partnership to Provide Impactful and Cost-Effective Benefits to Employers and Employees
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , the market leader inhealthcare payment solutions, today announced it has extended its partnership with The Difference Card, an innovative benefits provider delivering custom and cost-effective health insurance solutions for organizations across the. U.S. A long-time. Alegeus. partner, The Difference Card is a healthcare disruptor whose mission is...
Kensington Vanguard National Land Services Hires Industry Veterans Steve LaForgia and James Cosolito as Senior Executive Vice Presidents
NEW YORK , Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kensington Vanguard National Land Services ("KV"), one of the largest independent, full-service national title insurance agencies in the country, has hired. and. , two highly experienced title insurance executives whose combined industry experience spans almost 40 years. "Steve and Jimmy worked here...
Plnar Announces Integration with Verisk’s ClaimXperience
The integration of Plnar’s virtual capabilities to our ClaimXperience solution will make it easier for both insurers and consumers to leverage the power of virtual inspections." , Senior Vice President of Verisk Property Estimating Solutions. AUSTIN, TX. ,. UNITED STATES. ,. February 6, 2023. /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plnar, the Leading...
Mark Farrah Associates Assessed Profit Margin Trends of Top Blue Cross Blue Shield Plans
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Blue Cross and Blue Shield (BCBS) organizations’ combined membership comprised 38% of total. health insurance enrollment, or nearly 119 million members nationwide as of. September 30, 2022. , based on statutory reporting. The leading BCBS affiliated insurers with over. $17 billion. in revenue as of. September 30,...
Employers added 517,000 jobs in January, astonishing labor market growth
The labor market shattered expectations in January, as the economy added 517,000 jobs and the unemployment rate dropped to 3.4%, a low not seen since May 1969, according to data released Friday from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. "These numbers are a real surprise," said James Knightley, chief international economist for ING. The Federal Reserve has been in an…
Researchers Submit Patent Application, “Hub For Automated Recovery After A Critical Event In Shared Mobility Services”, for Approval (USPTO 20230013317): Allstate Insurance Company
-- From Washington, D.C. , NewsRx journalists report that a patent application by the inventors Gutsell,. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “In the shared mobility industry, accidents can be a persistent problem. Drivers operating a vehicle for a shared mobility service (e.g., ride sharing services, courier network services (CNS), microtransit services, ride sourcing services, scooter sharing services, alternative transit services, bike sharing services, etc.) may be worried about the consequences of their vehicle facing an accident or other incident (e.g., a critical event). For example, the driver may be concerned about safety, how much the critical event would cost the driver, how the critical event may affect the driver’s rating, and/or whether the driver may end up in a lawsuit as a result of the critical event. Furthermore, a driver may worry about his or her own financial security (e.g., income) in light of the potentially debilitating costs incurred by an accident or incident to the driver’s vehicle.
Patent Issued for Telematics service detection and action messaging based on machine learning for assisting car sharing platform (USPTO 11556949): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company
-- A patent by the inventors Brannan, ( Bloomington, IL , US), Gross, Ryan (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “The background description provided herein is for the purpose of generally presenting the context of the disclosure. Work of the presently named inventors, to the extent it is described in this background section, as well as aspects of the description that may not otherwise qualify as prior art at the time of filing, are neither expressly nor impliedly admitted as prior art against the present disclosure.
Passage of the Secure Act 2.0 brings retirement crisis into focus
While the concept of retirement has evolved over the decades, one thing that has not seemed to improve is the lack of preparation. Recent statistics and surveys paint a scary picture of an aging American population that does not understand the financial realities of retirement and lives with a lack of urgency for saving and investing for the future.
Savvy Senior: How to cover dental care in retirement
Daily Oklahoman (Oklahoma City) DEAR SAVVY SENIOR: I had dental insurance through my work for many years but lost it when I retired and joined Medicare. Where can retirees find affordable dental care?. — Uninsured Al. More:Savvy Senior: When can Medicare coverage be changed? Here's what to know. : Unfortunately,...
