Researchers from Illinois State University Report Recent Findings in Insurance (Health Insurers’ Use of Quality Improvement Expenses To Achieve a Minimum Medical Loss Ratio Requirement): Insurance

NORMAL (25 News Now) - The Normal Town Council may continue to expand the Twin Cities’ opportunities, both financially and geographically, at Monday night’s meeting. Among the items on the agenda, the council will consider annexing a 72-acre property at the northwest corner of Parkside Road and West Hovey. Privately owned, developers have approached the town for clearance to construct a subdivision called ‘Infiniti Pointe’ on what is currently farmland. Their proposal illustrates the potential for 400 separate properties for construction projects of varying sizes.

NORMAL, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO