Kentucky State

Richard Banks
4d ago

loose millions to people scamming during pandemic, then turn around and take away from the people who need it and worked for it. another brilliant government strategy

Brad Dew
4d ago

Well duh ask crook Beshear what he did with the money he also borrowed from the Federal Government to pay Ky. unemployment. Now the taxpayers have to pay that back and some did not get any unemployment.

q95fm.net

Gov. Beshear: Nearly $830,000 in Funding, Credits Approved to Provide Workforce Training for More Than 2,100 Kentucky Trainees

Today, Gov. Andy Beshear highlighted Kentucky’s continued investment in workforce training initiatives as he announced nearly $830,000 in funding and credits to assist with the training of over 2,100 Kentucky workers. Training funds and credits approved during this month’s Bluegrass State Skills Corp. (BSSC) meeting push the state’s support...
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky Lantern

Kentucky counties, cities increasingly adopting ordinances to regulate solar energy projects

A new interactive map shows Kentucky counties and cities that have in recent years adopted ordinances to regulate solar projects amid rising interest by solar developers in establishing installations throughout the state. The online map, created by the Kentucky Office of Energy Policy, highlights county and city governments that have created ordinances to provide a […] The post Kentucky counties, cities increasingly adopting ordinances to regulate solar energy projects appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky Lantern

Punitive Republican policies won’t whip Kentucky into prosperity

Why must someone laid off from a job be further penalized by the state? To be denied long-established unemployment benefits? To be pressured to take an available job rather than find one that advanced a career? Yet Kentucky lawmakers decided the state must become a harsh taskmaster, snapping a whip to get people back into […] The post Punitive Republican policies won’t whip Kentucky into prosperity appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

VOA expanding operations, fight against drug addiction in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The light resonating within Chaly Downs now was once a dark place. The 38-year-old's life spiraled due to addiction to painkillers and opioids, but her turning point that led her to Volunteers of America's Freedom House in Louisville was her children being taken away. “I utilized...
KENTUCKY STATE
wklw.com

State News:

* Police in Lexington believe they have arrested a repeat kidnapper. They arrested 52-year-old George Aldridge on Friday in connection with three cold cases. Officials believe Aldridge abducted three women from 2009 to 2016 and sexually assaulted them. He faces charges including kidnapping, rape and sexual abuse. Police say DNA technology was used to identify Aldridge as a suspect.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox17.com

'Thanks for the memories': Beloved Kentucky drive-in theater closes

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WZTV) — As development grows in a small southern Kentucky town, a family-owned business that started in the 1960s is closing the curtain. Franklin Drive-In says they will no longer operate as a drive-in theater, saying the location at 6250 Nashville Road has "changed so much." "There...
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

COVID-19 report shows everything on decline

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – There was some encouraging news in the weekly COVID-19 report that was released by the Kentucky Department for Public Health Monday afternoon, as all the metrics saw declines over the past seven days. The Feb. 6 report says there were 5,665 new cases in the...
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky Lantern

Secret juvenile justice work group the latest in Kentucky legislature’s contempt for transparency

Across the nation —  and particularly in Arizona and Mississippi — opposition is rising to state legislatures’ direct and indirect efforts to exclude themselves from public oversight. A chorus of newspapers, including The Washington Post, have exposed — if not decried — this groundswell of legislative secrecy. For nearly a half century, Kentucky’s open records […] The post Secret juvenile justice work group the latest in Kentucky legislature’s contempt for transparency appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
westkentuckystar.com

Kroger ‘Shop & Share’ Saturday, Feb. 11, to benefit Merryman House

Kentucky First Lady Britainy Beshear, the Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence, and Kentucky Kroger stores oppose domestic violence. This coming Saturday, Feb. 11, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Kentucky Krogers will accept donated items to support Kentucky’s 15 certified domestic violence shelters. Kroger shoppers Saturday are invited to...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Ky. author’s books being removed from AP course curriculum

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - The national discussion of removing certain literature from the College Board’s AP curriculum for African American studies hit close to the Commonwealth. Kentucky native bell hooks authored more than 30 books on a range of topics, including Black feminism, race, sexuality and how to teach critical thinking.
BEREA, KY
WHAS11

Secret Service warns Kentucky students, teachers of 'sextortion'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The United States Secret Service hosted "Operation Angel Summit" for students and educators to prevent child exploitation. More than three-thousand students and teachers were in the Kentucky Exposition Center Tuesday morning for the presentation. Speakers shared their personal experiences and taught students how to protect themselves...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Impeachment to move forward against Ky. prosecutor

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The House Impeachment Committee voted to adopt articles of impeachment against Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Goldy. Goldy is accused of doing favors for a woman facing prosecution in exchange for nude photos of her. Goldy is the commonwealth’s attorney for Bath, Menifee, Montgomery and Rowan Counties....
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Four from Ky. clinic indicted on federal fraud charges

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Four people have been federally indicted on more than a dozen counts of healthcare fraud-related charges. The alleged Medicare and Medicaid-related crimes happened over the course of more than three years. According to their website, Kentucky Addiction Center has four locations across the bluegrass: in Paducah,...
WINCHESTER, KY
